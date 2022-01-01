Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Wildflower Restaurant

No reviews yet

990 Mountain Rd.

Stowe, VT 05672

Popular Items

Tagliatelle
Chopped Salad
Ssam Fiesta

Starters

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Tomato, Pickled Peppers, Kale, Garlic, Lemon. Suggested Pairing: Smoke in the Water

Empanadas

$11.00

Kale and Goat Cheese, or Beef both with Chimichurri. Suggested Pairing: Stowe Fashioned

Paella Rice Balls (V)

$9.00Out of stock

Rice and vegetable balls with house made saffron seasoning. Served with Ssam sauce Suggested Pairing: Que Bonito Bloody Mary

Spicy Hummus

$9.00

Hummus prepared with a Korean chili paste for a balance of traditional flavors with a hint of spice.

Salads

Wildflower Salad

$15.00

Fennel, Baby Gem, Bacon, Apples, Sunflower Seeds, Puff Quinoa, and Goat Cheese, tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette (GF) Suggested Pairing: Jazz Odyssey 2020

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Cauliflower, Asparagus, Kale, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Daikon, Red Onion, Herbs, Sesame Ginger Dressing (V) Suggest Pairing: Spoken West Chardonnay 2019

Sandwhiches

Gluten Free Bun Available
Wild Burger

$19.00

Tomato, Onion, Fermented Daikon, Kale, American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Bacon Gluten Free Bun Available

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Brioche Bun, Korean fried Chicken, Pickled Cucumber, Lettuce, Soy Garlic Sauce. Gluten Free Bun available

Entrees

Tagliatelle

$25.00

House Made Noodles, fine diced Carrot, Onion, Potato, Cucumber, Fermented Daikon, and Jajang Sauce. Available with Roasted Mushrooms (V) or Pork Belly. Suggested Pairing: Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

Flounder

$32.00

Mojo Isleño, Potato Toston (GF) Suggested Pairing: Big Salt 2020

Roast Half Chicken

$29.00

Brined in Caribbean herbs and spices, with Maduros and Sauteed Kale Suggested Pairing: Bieler Père & Fils 2020

Ssam Fiesta

$36.00

Grilled Marinated NY Strip, Accompanied with Rice, Lettuce Leaves, Spicy Pickles, Ssam Sauce, Fermented Daikon Meant to be enjoyed by making your own lettuce wrap Suggested Pairing: India Ink 2016

Mushroom Ssam Fiesta

$26.00

Grilled Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Accompanied with Rice, Lettuce Leaves, Spicy Pickles, Ssam Sauce, Fermented Daikon. Meant to be enjoyed by making your own lettuce wrap Suggested Pairing: India Ink 2016

Pernil Xmas Dinner

$26.00

Pernil Asado y Arroz con Gandules Caribbean marinaded Pork Shoulder, slow roasted and served with mixed Rice and Pigeon Peas.

Sides

Fries

$6.00

House made fries

Simple Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, shallots and chives with champagne vinagrette

Rice and Pigeon Peas

$5.00

Rice cooked with pigeon peas and Latin Caribbean herbs and seasonings.

Fingerling potatoes

$5.00

Twice cooked fingerling potatoes tossed in Rosemary salt and garlic.

Celery and Carrots

$5.00

Celery and Carrot sticks served with a side of sesame ginger dressing

Dessert

Flan with Maple poached Apple

$9.00
Banana Circle

$11.00

Gluten free Banana bread served with House-made Vegan Coconut Ice Cream, cashew sauce, and chocolate sauce.

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken tenders with house made fries

Kids Pasta and Butter

$10.00

House made tagliatelle tossed in butter

Kids Burger

$11.00

House made local beef patty.

Wildflower Cocktails

Many Thanks

$15.00

Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka, Yuzu, Cranberry, Cava, and Grated Cinnamon

Espressed Emotion

$15.00

Silver Rum, Coffee Cordial, Stove top Espresso, and Chocolate

Smoke in the Water

$16.00

Blanco Tequila, Mezcal, Cold Press Watermelon, Lime, and Habanero tincture

Stowe Fashioned

$15.00

Rye, Cognac, Grapefruit-green Peppercorn Cordial And Aromatic Bitters

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Vodka, Wildflower Bloody Mary Blend, Bonito Flakes

COQUITO - serves 8

$56.00

Traditional Latin Caribbean holiday drink containing coconut milk, coconut cream, milk, assorted spices, and Rum

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
For more information, visit us at www.wildflowervt.com A take on Americana with an Asian and Latin Caribbean flair, paired with a curated craft cocktail program.

990 Mountain Rd., Stowe, VT 05672

