Bars & Lounges
American
Wildflower Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
For more information, visit us at www.wildflowervt.com A take on Americana with an Asian and Latin Caribbean flair, paired with a curated craft cocktail program.
Location
990 Mountain Rd., Stowe, VT 05672
