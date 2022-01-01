Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Master

604 Reviews

$$

9415 Norton Commons Bld #101

Prospect, KY 40059

Order Again

Popular Items

S-6 Kiss of Fire
S-15 Sushi Master
S-18 Super Volcano

Starters

Edamame

$4.95

Fried Tofu

$4.95

Goyza

$5.95

Green Mussel

$9.95

Korroke

$6.95

Pineapple cheese wonton

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Tuna Tataki

$11.95Out of stock

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Salads

Avocado Salad

$3.95

House Salad

$2.95

Salmon Salad

$6.95

Squid Salad

$4.95

Sweed Salad

$4.95

Tuna Salad

$6.95

Sides

White Rice

$1.95

Vegetables

$4.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Nugget

$4.95

Kids Teriyaki Beef

$8.95

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$6.95

Kids Teriyaki Shrimp

$8.95

Signature Rolls

S-1 Samuria

S-1 Samuria

$12.95

California roll topped with fresh water eel , eel sauce

S-2 White House

S-2 White House

$12.95

California roll topped with white tuna

S-3 All Town

S-3 All Town

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, Avocado and Asparagus topped with masago and spicy mayo, eel sauce

S-4 Mahattan

S-4 Mahattan

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber topped with eel ,avocado and eel sauce

S-5 King Salmon

S-5 King Salmon

$12.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with salmon and spicy mayo, hot sauced

S-6 Kiss of Fire

S-6 Kiss of Fire

$12.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna and spicy mayo, hot sauced

S-7 Crown

S-7 Crown

$12.95

Baby lobster and avocado topped with salmon, spicy mayo and hot sauce

S-8 Red Dragon

S-8 Red Dragon

$15.95

Eel, cucumber, crab and avocado topped with eel , red tobiko and eel sauce

S-9 Nin Ja

$11.95

Salmon and tempura flake topped with spicy crab, avocado and eel sauce

S-10 Princess

S-10 Princess

$12.95

Spicy crab, cucumber and avocado topped with salmon and white tuna

S-11 007

S-11 007

$13.95

Spicy crab and shrimp tempura topped with white tuna, sliced lime, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and eel sauce

S-12 No.1

S-12 No.1

$11.95

Crab, cucumber, avocado and Yellow radish topped with salmon and Tobiko.

S-13 Solomon

S-13 Solomon

$12.95

Spicy crab and cucumber topped with salmon , green onion and spicy mayo sauce.,

S-14 Kentucky

S-14 Kentucky

$13.95

Tuna, salmon and asparagus topped with tuna, yellow tail and avocado

S-15 Sushi Master

S-15 Sushi Master

$14.95

Spicy crab, shrimp Tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna, Tempura flake, spicy mayo and eel sauce

S-16 Louisville

S-16 Louisville

$10.95

Deep fried spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado and spicy crab with spicy mayo and Eel sauce.

S-17 Norton

$13.95

Tuna, avocado and cream cheese topped with Torched tuna, green onion and eel sauce

S-18 Super Volcano

S-18 Super Volcano

$14.95

Deep fried spicy crab, cream cheese and jalapeno roll topped with spicy tuna, avocado, red tobiko, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, Korean spicy sauce and eel sauce.

Highlander Roll

$12.00

Crispy deep fried roll, tempura shrimp, cream cheese and jalapeno with eel sauce.

Poke

Nigiri

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri

$4.95

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri

$7.95

Ika (Squid) Nigiri

$5.95

Kani (CrabStick) Nigiri

$3.95

Marguro( Tuna) Nigiri

$6.95

Masago (Smelt roe) Nigiri

$4.95Out of stock

Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri

$5.95

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$6.95

Scallop Nigiri

$6.95

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.95

Super White Tuna Nigiri

$6.95

Tai (Red Snaper) Nigiri

$5.95

Tako (Octopus) Nigiri

$5.95

Tamago (Sweet Egg) Nigiri

$3.95

Tobiko (Flying fish roe) Nigiri

$4.95

Unagi (Fresh water eel) Nigiri

$7.95

Uzura (Quail egg)

$2.95

Entree

Bento Box

Bulgogi

Ramen

$7.95

Curry

Fired Seafood Udon

$13.95

Fried Rice

Grilled Fish -Salmon

$15.95

Grilled Fish -Snaper

$13.95

Katsu

Spicy Chirashi

$13.95

Teriyaki

Udon

Yakisoba

Sashimi

Sushi (3) & Sashimi (7) Combo

$16.95

Sashimi Combo A

$16.95

Sashimi Combo B

$20.95

Sashimi Combo C

$25.95

Chirashi

$16.95

Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi

$4.95

Hamachi(Yellowtail) Sashimi

$7.95

Ika (Squid) Sashimi

$5.95

Kani (Crab Stick) Sashimi

$3.95

Marguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$6.95

Masago (Smelt roe) Sashimi

$4.95Out of stock

Saba(Mackerel) Sashimi

$5.95

Sake(Salmon) Sashimi

$6.95

Scallop Sashimi

$6.95

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$6.95

Super White Tuna Sashimi

$6.95

Tai (Red Snaper) Sashimi

$5.95

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$5.95

Tamago(Sweet egg) Sashimi

$3.95

Tobiko(Flying fish roe) Sashimi

$4.95

Unagi (Freshwater eel) Sashimi

$7.95

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$4.95

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.95

Unagi Hand Roll

$6.95

YumYum Hand Roll

$5.95

Classic Sushi Rolls

AAC Roll

$4.95

Asparagus

Alaskan Roll

$8.95

Salmon and cucumber

Asparagus Roll

$3.95

Asparagus

Avocado Roll

$3.95

Baby Lobster Roll

$9.95

Spicy crew fish topped with Tempura flakes and wasabi mayo

California Roll

$6.95

Cucumber, Avocado and crab stick inside Masago on top

Cucumber Roll

$3.50

Derby Roll

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura and cucumber topped with spicy crab. Torched. With Spicy mayo, Wasabi mayo and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$10.95

Eel roll topped with sliced avocado and eel sauce.

Fire Dragon Roll

$12.95

Eel roll topped spicy tuna and eel sauce

Futomaki

$6.95

Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, tamago, yellow radish and japanese pickle

Kimchi Roll

$9.95

Spicy Korean cabbage, egg, crab, cucumber and avocado with sesame oil

Munch Roll

$9.95

Spicy crab topped with ebi and tempura flake and wasabi mayo sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$8.95

Salmon, cucumber and cream cheese

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

California roll topped with 5 kinds of fish

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

cooked salmon skin and cucumber with eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Shrimp Tempura, avocado and cucumber with Eel sauce

Smoked Salmon Roll

$8.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese and green onion

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

spicy tuna and cucumber

Sunset Roll

$9.95

California roll topped with salmon and slice lemon

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.95

Deep fried sweet potato and avocado with eel sauce

Triple Tuna Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tuna and white tuna with spicy mayo and wasabi mayo sauce.

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Unagi Roll

$8.95

Fresh water eel, Avocado and cucumber

Vegas Roll

$8.95

whole deep fried spicy tuna and cream cheese with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Vegetarian Roll

$5.95

Volcano Roll

$12.95

California roll topped with Torched ebi ,scallop and mayo with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and eel sauce.

Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

yellow tail and green onion

Yum Yum Roll

$7.95

spicy crab

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Seaweed Soup

$2.50

Mushroom & Seaweed Soup

$3.50

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.95

Mochi

$3.95

SODA

Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mist

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Pineappe Juice

$2.95Out of stock

SAKE

"Snow Beauty" Kuromatsu-Hakushika

$15.00

Gekkeikan Horin

$21.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nogori Creme Sake 300ml

$10.00

Gekkeikan Suzaku

$22.00

Hakutsru Sayuri Little Lily Nigori 300ml

$12.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo sake 300ml

$11.00

Gekkeikan Haiku Sake 300ml

$13.00

Kinsen Plum (Bottle)

$17.00

Kinsen Plum (Glass)

$5.00

Kuromatsu-Hakushika "Sake Cup"

$7.00

Mio Sparlking Sake

$15.00

Gekkiekan Zipang Mango Sparking Sake 250ml

$12.00

Open Alcohol

Ozeki "Classic"

$13.00

Ozeki 12oz

$9.00

Ozeki 6oz

$5.00

Sake Fights

$15.00

Ty-Ku Coconut

$13.00

Ty-Ku cucumber

$16.00

YUKI Mango

$14.00

BEER

Asahi

$4.00

Kirin

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Orion

$11.00

Sapporo

$4.00

Sapporo Black

$9.00

Seasonal

Sapporo 22oz

$7.00

Heineken

$4.00

WINE

Coppola Diamond (Glass)

$10.00

Stemmari (Glass)

$7.00

Bogle Zinfandel (Glass)

$8.00

Murphy Goode (Glass)

$8.00

Coppola Diamond - BTL

$30.00

Stemmari -BTL

$20.00

Bogle Old Vine Zin- BTL

$24.00

Murphy Goode - BTL

$24.00

Kinsen Plum Wine- Glass

$5.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris- Glass

$9.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay- Glass

$10.00

Bonterra Sauv Blanc- Glass

$7.00

Rosé Glass

$8.00

Kinsen Plum Wine-BTL

$17.00

Acrobat Oregon - BTL

$29.00

Kendell Jackson - BTL

$30.00

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$22.00

Rosé - Bottle

$24.00

SHOCHU

Ginza No Suzume

$6.00

Ty-Ku Soju

$5.00

LIQUOR

Titos

$5.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Hendrick's

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

El Jimador

$4.50

Jose Cuervo

$4.50

Woodford

$9.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Old Forester

$5.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$5.00

Suntory Toki

$9.00

Town Branch

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

J&B

$6.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnny Walker

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

Vermouth

TEA

Iced Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Oolong Tea

$2.50

Ginger Tea

$2.50

JUICE

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect, KY 40059

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Master image
Sushi Master image

