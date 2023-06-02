Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Plum Eatery

2525 Village Dr., Unit 1A

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Breakfast

Join us for a hearty and delicious breakfast that will give you the needed fuel for your mountain adventures.
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted Foccacia / Avocado Smash / Arugula & Grapefruit Salad

B.E.C. Sandwich

B.E.C. Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon / Egg / Cheese / Brioche Bun / Chipotle Aioli

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

(Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo ) / Eggs / Grilled Peppers & Onions / Cheese / House Potatoes / Side of Salsa

Steamboat Breakfast

Steamboat Breakfast

$14.00

2 Eggs / Bacon / House Potatoes / Croissant

Bagel

$3.00

Plain or Everything Bagel

Oatmeal

$5.00

Pastry Case

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
WildPlum is a community-centered eatery, grocer and spirits destination that brings friends and neighbors together. WildPlum is passionate about elevating your experience with hand-selected products, convenience and friendly service. The Eatery is known for our cafe style breakfast and lunch options, crafted coffee drinks, beer and wine service, and ice cream. Join us for dinner and experience the best pizza at the base!

2525 Village Dr., Unit 1A, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

