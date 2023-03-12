Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints

review star

No reviews yet

314 Bridge Street

New Cumberland, PA 17070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Smash Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich

FOOD MENU

Apps

Pot Roast Poutine

$14.00

stout onion gravy · cheddar cheese curds · fries · fried egg

Wood Fired Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

hot bacon dressing · pickled red onions

Nachos

$10.00

beer cheese · guac · sour cream · jalapenos · pickled red onions · queso fresco · wood fired tomato salsa

Pan Fried Shishitos

$10.00

garlic parm aioli · lemon · sea salt

House Pretzel

$12.00

beer cheese · IPA mustard

Chips & Dip

$10.00

garlic parmesan herb chips · truffle onion dip

Focaccia

$7.00Out of stock

basil pesto · olive oil · aleppo pepper · sea salt

Side of Fries

$4.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$5.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

dill pickles · mesquite aioli · house roll

Smash Burger

$15.00

yellow american · shaved iceberg · shaved red onion · dill pickle · tomato · mesquite aioli · house roll make it a beyond burger +4

Beer Battered Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

house french loaf · pickle remoulade · shredded lettuce · tomato · shaved red onion

Burrata Grilled Cheese

$15.00

sourdough · basil pesto · prosciutto · roasted red peppers · arugula

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

house dressing · greens · parmesan · focaccia crouton

Chop Salad

$14.00

greens · basil white balsamic vinaigrette · soppressata · aged provolone · cherry tomato · roasted red peppers · red onion · pepperoncini

House Salad

$10.00

greens · pepperoncini · heirloom carrot · cherry tomato · parmesan · focaccia crouton · house dressing

White Pies

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$16.00

roasted garlic · aleppo pepper · parmesan · mozzarella

Fungi Pizza

$15.00

herb ricotta · mozzarella · roasted garlic · oyster mushrooms · rosemary · truffle oil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

garlic · fire roasted chicken · lardons · mozzarella · ranch seasoning

Confit Rabbit Pizza

$15.00

pistachio pesto · herb ricotta · mozzarella · parmesan · hot pepper caper crunch · lemon · arugula

White Pizza

$13.00

mozzarella · parmesan · ricotta · roasted garlic · aleppo pepper

Red Pies

Tomato Pie

$11.00

tomato sauce · shaved garlic

Supreme Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce · mozzarella · black olives · pepperoncini · red onion · oyster mushroom · pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

tomato sauce · mozzarella · basil

Soppressata Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce · shaved garlic · mozzarella · parmesan · hot honey · oregano

Jalapeno & Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce · smoked honey · mozzarella · parmesan

Entrees

Pot Roast

$19.00

house biscuits · heirloom carrot · red bliss potato · stout onion gravy

Deep Dish Pizza

$18.00

butter crust · tomato sauce · mozzarella · parmesan

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

american cheese · sourdough

Kids Burger

$7.00

american cheese · house roll

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

BEER

Ever Grain 4-PKS

4-Pk DDH Cliffside Push

$16.00Out of stock

Double Dry Hopped Cliffside Push takes the cliff even higher. Brewed with Citra, Sabro and NZ Cascade, we then pushed it to a new level with a secondary dose of hops for even more mango, piña colada and citrusy pine.

4-Pk Double Ripple

$21.00Out of stock

This double version of our Gose is brewed with pink Himalayan sea salt and infused with raspberries giving it a refreshing, tart finish.

4-Pk Exportbier

$14.00

German style Lager brewed with select German malts and Noble hops. Aromas of freshly baked bread, floral hops and delicate white wine. Finishes with a pleasant biscuity and restrained hop bitterness.

4-Pk Joose Juicy

$16.00

Mid-Atlantic take on a New England style IPA. A strong malty back bone supporting a hop character of dank resinous hops; very piney and citrusy.

4-Pk Lusus Naturae

$19.00

This hazy DIPA features Citra, Nelson Sauvin and Ekuanot - for flavors and aromas of grapefruit, lime, sweet tropical fruit and Sauvignon Blanc grape.

4-Pk Mental Realm

$16.00

A juicy, hazy IPA treat brewed with a bunch of oats for a soft body and a lingering tropical soda flavor and aroma from our hop growing pals in New Zealand. 

4-Pk Solace in the Storm

$16.00

Hazy IPA brewed with Phantasm, a thiol boosting grape must that gives off intense Passion Fruit, Guava vibes. Dry hopped with Nelson and NZ grown Cascade for even more tropical goodness.

4-Pk Tango Urilla

$16.00

New England style IPA brewed with gobs of wheat and heavily hopped with Citra and a brand new hop to us from the growers at Indie Hops, Luminosa! Aromatics of peach-mango lemonade, boysenberry and papaya.

4-Pk Verdosa

$16.00

West coast style IPA, hopped with Strata and Chinook from the talented growers at Indie Hops. Sticky resin and a complex fruity-pine with a grapefruit finish.

4-Pk Vivify

$14.00

American style Amber Ale showcasing American barley, German specialty malts and a combination of hops grown in the Yakima Valley. Notes of biscuity and caramel malts, orange marmalade and slight pine from the hops. Crisp, flavorful and easy drinking.

4-Pk Weizenbock

$14.00

A wheat version of a German style Bock brewed with German hops and malt for aromas of fruit, whole wheat bread and mild clove with strong malty notes.

4-Pk HellYes

$14.00

4-Pk Mere Mortal

$19.00

4-Pk Sorbetto 58

$21.00

4-Pk Sorbetto 57

$21.00

4-Pk Squirm Engine

$19.00

4-Pk Fruit Vigilante

$16.00

4-Pk Never Real World

$16.00

4-Pk Inner Lotus

$16.00

4-Pk Seamus

$14.00

NA BEVERAGE

NA Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kids Juice

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

314 Bridge Street, New Cumberland, PA 17070

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

THE PIZZA GRILLE
orange starNo Reviews
901 State Street Lemoyne, PA 17043
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - PA003 - Harrisburg PA
orange star3.6 • 47
209 N Second Street Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
orange star4.7 • 962
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Lovedrafts Canteen
orange starNo Reviews
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Hookers Seafood Joint
orange starNo Reviews
405 Walnut Street Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Masa Authentic Mexican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
316 North 2nd Street Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Cumberland

Fratelli's - New Cumberland
orange star4.1 • 238
209 3rd St New Cumberland, PA 17070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Cumberland
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston