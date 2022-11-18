Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Wildside Texas BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Popular Items

BRISKET PLATTER
PORK PLATTER
COMBO PLATTER

FIRE STARTERS

BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.50

Crispy corn tortillas smothered with cheddar and BBQ pulled chicken: Served with salsa, lettuce, queso cheese, sour cream and jalapenos

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.50

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.50
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.50

BBQ Chicken, jalapeno and cheddar in a flour tortilla with lettuce and salsa

CHIPS N SALSA

CHIPS N SALSA

$9.50

Crispy tri color tortilla chips served with chili, queso cheese, and salsa

FRIED OKRA APP

FRIED OKRA APP

$10.50

Lightly battered and fried

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$10.50

Crispy, hand breaded and deep fried served with Ranch

GATOR BITES

GATOR BITES

$18.50

Hand-battered and served with a garlic aioli

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$14.50

Idaho potatoes with mixed cheese, bacon and green onions served with sour cream

Onion Ring App

Onion Ring App

$10.50
Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50
CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS

CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.50

Hand battered chicken fingers served plain or buffalo style

BBQ PORK NACHOS

BBQ PORK NACHOS

$17.50

WINGS

10 PC WINGS

10 PC WINGS

$19.25
20 PC WINGS

20 PC WINGS

$32.75

STEAKS & TEXAS BBQ

FULL BABY BACK RIBS

FULL BABY BACK RIBS

$39.00

Slow cooked, basted with our signature tangy BBQ sauce

HALF BABY BACK RIBS

HALF BABY BACK RIBS

$23.00

Slow cooked, basted with our signature tangy BBQ sauce

BRISKET PLATTER

BRISKET PLATTER

$17.50

USDA grade brisket, tender and smokey

1/2 CHICKEN PLATTER

1/2 CHICKEN PLATTER

$15.50

Smokey and tender BBQ chicken

PORK PLATTER

PORK PLATTER

$15.50

Our Butts rubbed and Pork's pulled

STEAK & RIB COMBO

STEAK & RIB COMBO

$37.25

Best of both, choice NY Strip and a half order of St. Louis ribs

BBQ Chicken Platter

$14.50

BBQ Chicken Platter

$14.50
7oz NY Strip Steak

$19.50

7oz NY Strip Steak

$19.50
12oz NY STRIP

12oz NY STRIP

$31.50

Classic cut of USDA top choice beef

14oz RIBEYE

$34.50

Perfectly tender USDA choice cut

8oz FILET

$38.25

Aged USDA grade beef seasoned and cooked perfectly to desired temperature

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.50

$15.50

COMBO PLATTER

$39.00

MIXED BBQ PLATTER

$46.50

Slow smoked Pork, Brisket with a half order of St. Louis ribs

GARDEN SALADS

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.50

Classic Caesar with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese

LG CAESAR SALAD

$8.50

$8.50

STEAK CAESER SALAD

$17.50

$17.50

HANDHELDS

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$16.25

Classic open flame Cheeseburger with Bacon on a brioche bun

BBQ BACON BURGER

$18.00

Classic grilled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a Fried Onion Ring

BLACK N' BLEU BURGER

$15.00

Sauteed onions and aged rich bleu cheese on a brioche bun

BLACKBEAN BURGER

$16.00

Vegan Blackbean burger with a house made salsa and remolade sauce

CHEESEBURGER

$14.25

Classic open flame cheeseburger on a brioche bun

HAMBURGER

$14.00

SMOKE STACK BURGER

$18.75

Pulled pork, onions, aged cheddar, smoked bacon with tangy BBQ on a brioche bun

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.50

Buttermilk deep fried served on a Kaiser Roll

WILDSIDE TACOS

$17.50

3 Soft Shell Taco's

SANDWICHES

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

$12.50

BRISKET SANDWICH

$15.50

$15.50

PORK SANDWICH

$13.50

SWEET TOOTH

Fried Cheesecake

$10.50

Topped with cinnamon and caramel, served with ice cream

KEY LIME PIE

$10.50

Tangy Key Lime pie served with Key Lime drizzle

NY CHEESECAKE

$12.50

Classic NY style cheesecake baked upon a graham cracker crust

Chocolate 3 Layer Cake

$10.50Out of stock

FOR THE KIDS

KID CHEESEBURGER

$8.25

Top grade USDA beef

KID FINGERS

$8.25

3 crispy hand-battered chicken fingers

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$8.25

Two buttery pieces of Texas Toast stuffed with American Cheese

KID HAMBURGER

$8.25

Top grade USDA beef

KID MAC N' CHEESE

$8.25

Creamy rich American cheese and pasta noodles

KID PORK

$8.25

Pulled pork served over garlic toast

SIDES

ADD 1/2 BABY BACK

$17.50

$17.50

SD COLESLAW

$5.25

ADD 1/2 CHICKEN

$10.50

SD APPLE SAUCE

$5.25

$5.25

SD BAKED BEANS

$5.25

$5.25

SD BAKED POTATO

$5.25

$5.25

SD CORNBREAD

$2.75

SD FRENCH FRIES

$5.25

$5.25

SD FRIED OKRA

$5.75

SD GARLIC BREAD

$2.75

$2.75

SD GRILLED ONIONS

$2.25

$2.25

SD LOADED BAKED POTATO

$5.75

$5.75

SD LOADED FRIES

$5.75

$5.75

SD LOADED MAC

$5.75

SD MAC & CHEESE

$5.25

$5.25

SD MAC & CHEESE KRAF

$5.25

$5.25

SD POTATO SALAD

$5.25

$5.25

SIDE BRISKET

$13.50

SIDE GRILL CHX

$8.50

$8.50

Sd Onion Ring

$6.25

SIDE PULLED PORK

$11.50

$11.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

T Cucumber Side

$5.50

$5.50

Add Bun

$1.25

Add Bacon

$1.75

MEAT by the Pound

1/2 CHICKEN

1/2 CHICKEN

$10.50
BABY BACK RIBS

BABY BACK RIBS

$29.00
BBQ CHICKEN LBS

BBQ CHICKEN LBS

$15.00
BRISKET 1 LB

BRISKET 1 LB

$22.00
PORK 1 LBS

PORK 1 LBS

$18.00

SIDES

BAKED BEAN QT

$12.50

BBQ SAUCE

$8.50

COLE SLAW QT

$12.50

CUKE SAL QT

$12.50

MAC N CHZ QT

$12.50

POT SAL QT

$12.50

SPECIAL BBQ SC

$8.00

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Directions

