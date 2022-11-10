Wild Women Saloon And Grill
Popular Items
Starters (Take Out)
Boneless Wings 12
Crispy breaded and fried chicken bites
Boneless Wings 12 Naked
Crispy breaded and fried chicken bites
Boneless Wings 6
Crispy breaded and fried chicken bites
Boneless Wings 6 Naked
Crispy breaded and fried chicken bites
Bruschetta
Toasted crostini topped with house smoked brisket, SW Pico, smoked pepper jack cheese and BBQ drizzle
Buffalo Cauliflower
Calamari
Chicken Strips
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries
Chips and Queso
Chips and Salsa
Ribs App
1/2 Rack of in house smoked Baby back ribs
Tempura Fried Shrimp
Wings 1LB
1 LB of wings with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery.
Pizza (Take Out)
Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce and mozerella
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce, Beef, sausage, pepperoni, ham and mozerella
Pepperoni pizza
Red Sauce, pepperoni and mozerella
Supreme Pizza
Red Sauce, Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, black olives and mozerella
Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce, Bell peppers, onion, mushroom, and mozzarella
Burgers (Take Out)
Avocado BLT Burger
100% Certified Angus Beef, Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Black and Blue Burger
100% Certified Angus Beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, sauteed onion, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato
Burger
100% Certified Angus Beef, Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
Cheeseburger
100% Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato and onion
Double Barrel
Double 100% Certified Angus Beef patties, double cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and red onion
Pastrami Burger
Ranch Burger
100% Certified Angus Beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce and BBQ sauce
Swiss Mushroom
100% Certified Angus Beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Salads (Take Out)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Battered and fried chicken bites, dipped in our medium wing sauce, served on a bed of romaine, red onion, tomato and cheese
Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, boiled egg, bacon, cheese, tomato on romaine
Cranberry & Candied Pecan
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, blue cheese crumbles and dressed with our homemade apple cider vinaigrette
House Salad
Freshly sliced tomatoes, red onion, 2-cheese blend & garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, basil, mint, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta cheese and dressed with Greek vinaigrette.
Sandwiches (Take Out)
Beef and Cheddar Parm Melt
Brisket Sandwich
Slow Smoked BBQ Brisket on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with One Side.
Club
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, ham and our cranberry aioli on sourdough
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib on a hoagie roll with au jus
Monterey Chicken
Chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese and southwest mayo
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced ribeye with onions, peppers and white american cheese
Reuben
Our in house smoked pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and our homemade dressing on sourdough or rye
Turkey Parm Melt
Entrees (Take Out)
Baby back ribs 1/2
Smoked Prarie Fresh USA Prime Baby Back Ribs served with roasted Fuji apples, southwest slaw, and fries
Baby Back Ribs Full
Smoked Prarie Fresh USA Prime Baby Back Ribs served with roasted Fuji apples, southwest slaw, and fries
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccine with our homemade Alfredo sauce
Chicken Fried Steak
100% Certified angus beef breaded and fried served with mashed potatoes and veggie
Ribeye
12 oz Certified Angus ribeye, served with garlic mashed potatoes and veggie
Sides (Take Out)
SD Au jus
SD Carrots and Celery
SD Chicken Breast
SD Cole Slaw
SD Dressing
SD French Fries
SD Hushpuppy
SD Loaded Tator Tots
SD Mashed Potatoes
SD Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
SD Potato Chips
SD Queso
SD Rice
SD Roasted Apples
SD Salsa
SD Tator Tots
Crispy tator tots
SD Tortilla Chips
SD Veggie
Steamed mixed vegetables
SD White Gravy
Homemade country gravy
Desserts (Take Out)
Soups (Take Out)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Family restaurant in an old western themed location at Bison Ranch. Fun and relaxing atmosphere.
2381 Hwy 260, Overgaard, AZ 85933