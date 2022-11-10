Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Wild Women Saloon And Grill

No reviews yet

2381 Hwy 260

Overgaard, AZ 85933

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Fried Steak
Pepperoni pizza

Starters (Take Out)

Boneless Wings 12

Boneless Wings 12

$17.99

Crispy breaded and fried chicken bites

Boneless Wings 12 Naked

Boneless Wings 12 Naked

$17.99

Crispy breaded and fried chicken bites

Boneless Wings 6

Boneless Wings 6

$9.99

Crispy breaded and fried chicken bites

Boneless Wings 6 Naked

Boneless Wings 6 Naked

$9.99

Crispy breaded and fried chicken bites

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.00

Toasted crostini topped with house smoked brisket, SW Pico, smoked pepper jack cheese and BBQ drizzle

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.99
Calamari

Calamari

$11.50
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries

Chips and Queso

$7.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.99
Ribs App

Ribs App

$19.00

1/2 Rack of in house smoked Baby back ribs

Tempura Fried Shrimp

Tempura Fried Shrimp

$16.00
Wings 1LB

Wings 1LB

$13.00

1 LB of wings with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery.

Pizza (Take Out)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce and mozerella

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00
Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Red Sauce, Beef, sausage, pepperoni, ham and mozerella

Pepperoni pizza

Pepperoni pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, pepperoni and mozerella

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, black olives and mozerella

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Bell peppers, onion, mushroom, and mozzarella

Burgers (Take Out)

Avocado BLT Burger

Avocado BLT Burger

$17.00

100% Certified Angus Beef, Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Black and Blue Burger

Black and Blue Burger

$17.00

100% Certified Angus Beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, sauteed onion, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato

Burger

Burger

$12.00

100% Certified Angus Beef, Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

100% Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato and onion

Double Barrel

Double Barrel

$25.00

Double 100% Certified Angus Beef patties, double cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and red onion

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$21.00
Ranch Burger

Ranch Burger

$16.00

100% Certified Angus Beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce and BBQ sauce

Swiss Mushroom

Swiss Mushroom

$15.00

100% Certified Angus Beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Salads (Take Out)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Battered and fried chicken bites, dipped in our medium wing sauce, served on a bed of romaine, red onion, tomato and cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

Turkey, ham, boiled egg, bacon, cheese, tomato on romaine

Cranberry & Candied Pecan

Cranberry & Candied Pecan

$13.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, blue cheese crumbles and dressed with our homemade apple cider vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00+

Freshly sliced tomatoes, red onion, 2-cheese blend & garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, basil, mint, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta cheese and dressed with Greek vinaigrette.

Sandwiches (Take Out)

Beef and Cheddar Parm Melt

$20.00
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Slow Smoked BBQ Brisket on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with One Side.

Club

Club

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, ham and our cranberry aioli on sourdough

French Dip

French Dip

$20.00

Thinly sliced prime rib on a hoagie roll with au jus

Monterey Chicken

$16.00

Chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese and southwest mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$20.00

Sliced ribeye with onions, peppers and white american cheese

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

Our in house smoked pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and our homemade dressing on sourdough or rye

Turkey Parm Melt

$15.00

Entrees (Take Out)

Baby back ribs 1/2

Baby back ribs 1/2

$25.00

Smoked Prarie Fresh USA Prime Baby Back Ribs served with roasted Fuji apples, southwest slaw, and fries

Baby Back Ribs Full

Baby Back Ribs Full

$35.00

Smoked Prarie Fresh USA Prime Baby Back Ribs served with roasted Fuji apples, southwest slaw, and fries

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine with our homemade Alfredo sauce

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

100% Certified angus beef breaded and fried served with mashed potatoes and veggie

Ribeye

Ribeye

$33.00

12 oz Certified Angus ribeye, served with garlic mashed potatoes and veggie

Sides (Take Out)

SD Au jus

$1.25

SD Carrots and Celery

$3.50

SD Chicken Breast

$6.50

SD Cole Slaw

$4.50

SD Dressing

$0.50
SD French Fries

SD French Fries

$5.50

SD Hushpuppy

$6.50

SD Loaded Tator Tots

$9.50
SD Mashed Potatoes

SD Mashed Potatoes

$5.50
SD Onion Rings

SD Onion Rings

$6.50

Beer battered onion rings

SD Potato Chips

$5.50

SD Queso

$4.00

SD Rice

$5.50

SD Roasted Apples

$5.50

SD Salsa

$2.00
SD Tator Tots

SD Tator Tots

$5.50

Crispy tator tots

SD Tortilla Chips

$3.50
SD Veggie

SD Veggie

$5.50

Steamed mixed vegetables

SD White Gravy

SD White Gravy

$3.50

Homemade country gravy

Desserts (Take Out)

Vanilla Ice cream

Vanilla Ice cream

$4.99+

Vanilla Ice Cream

Tiramisu

$8.29

Cheesecake

$10.00

Soups (Take Out)

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$6.50
Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$9.50
Soup Du Jour Bowl

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.50

Soup of the day

Soup Du Jour Cup

Soup Du Jour Cup

$6.50

Soup of the day

Kids (Take Out)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese served with fries and a drink

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Mac and cheese served with fries and a drink

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Chicken strips served with fries and a drink

Kids Chicken Chunks

Kids Chicken Chunks

$9.00

Chicken chunks served with fries and a drink

Family restaurant in an old western themed location at Bison Ranch. Fun and relaxing atmosphere.

