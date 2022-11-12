American
Bars & Lounges
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar Pavilions Shopping Center
670 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento, CA 95825
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
No Reviews
2100 Arden Way Suite 123 Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant