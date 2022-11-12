Wildwood Kitchen & Bar imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar Pavilions Shopping Center

670 Reviews

$$

556 Pavilions Lane

Sacramento, CA 95825

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento, CA 95825

Directions

