Pizza
Salad
Mediterranean

Wild Wood Pizza - Leesburg

212 Reviews

$$

1600 Village Market Blvd

Suite 120

Leesburg, VA 20175

Popular Items

Build Your Own

$13.00+

All BYO pizzas will default to our house blend cheese and red sauce automatically. Build your own pizzas in 10", 14", and 18" with Gluten free available in 10"

10" BYO Kit

$6.50
$16.00+

This is fork and knife type pizza with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, house blend cheese and classic red sauce. Some may have called it the supreme, but we think we've Out Pizza'd!

DRINKS

N/A Drinks

Shirley temple

$3.99

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.75

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.99

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.25

Soda Pitcher

$17.50

Choice of Coca Cola Products

Easy Cocktails

Quick classics at $5 during happy hour Monday-Thursday!

Bacardi Bahama Mama

$11.00

Bols Red Light Negroni

$11.00

Bols Espresso Martini

$11.00

Bulliet Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bacardi Classic Mojito

$11.00

1800 Ultimate Pineapple Margarita

$11.00

Captain Morgan Mai Tai

$11.00

Complicated Cocktails

Maker's Mark Kentucky Mule

$14.00Out of stock

bourbon, ginger beer, mint

Mount Gay Strawberry Mojito

$14.00

rum, macerated strawberries, lime, mint

Blueberry Vesper

$14.00

Bluecoat Gin, Grey Goose vodka, Lillet, berries, lemon twist

Smoked Ancho Paloma

$14.00

Espolon Silver, Ancho Liquer, Pellegrino Pompelmo, lime

Mama's Refresher

$14.00

Ketel One, Chambord, pineapple, prosecco

Spirits

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Captail Morgan

$11.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$10.00

American Ace Silver

$12.00

Catoctin Creek Watershed

$13.00

Aviation Gin

$11.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Nolet's Dry Gin

$10.00

Bluecoat American Gin

$12.00

Alberta Premium Rye Cask Strength

$15.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.00+Out of stock

Blanton's Single Barrel

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Eagle Rare 10yr

$11.00+

Stagg Jr.

$24.00+

Henry McKenna Single Barrel

$9.00+

Espolon Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Aperol, soda water, and prosecco with a orange garnish.

Americano

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate Liquer

$10.00

Bottle Beer

Bt Bold Rock Cider 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Wild Basin Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Can Austin East Ciders 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Bt Boulevard Dark Truth Imperial Stout 12oz

$9.00Out of stock

Bt Hoegaarden Wheat 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Bt Leffe Abbey Blonde 12oz.

$7.00

Bt Maine Lunch IPA 16.9oz

$15.00Out of stock

Bt Miller Lite 12oz

$6.00

Bt Stella Artois 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Btl Legend Brown Ale

$8.00

Can Guinness Nitro 16oz

$7.00

Delirium Tremens 16oz

$14.00

Wine Glass

Gl Gypsy Cellars Cab Sauv

$12.00

Gl Gypsy Cellars Sangiovese

$9.00

Gl Root Cause Pinot Noir

$11.00

Gl Fifty Leven Dulce

$13.00

Gl Misiones Cab Sauv

$12.00

Gl Ser Filippo Chianti DOCG

$11.00

Gl Witness Mark Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Gl Gypsy Cellars Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gl Gypsy Cellars Chardonnay

$11.00

Gl Fifty Leven Petite Manseng

$14.00

Gl Miraval Rose

$9.00

Gl Bricco Riella Moscato d'Asti

$9.00

Gl Prosecco

$10.00

Gl Sparkling Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Sangria Glass

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Wine Bottle

Bt Bertani Valpolicella

$24.00

Bt Dobbes Pinot Noir

$59.00

Bt Gypsy Cellars Sangiovese

$36.00

Bt Mullan Road Cab Sauv

$74.00

Bt Root Cause Pinot Noir

$29.00

Bt Bouchard Bourgogne Rouge (Pinot Noir)

$39.00

Btl Misiones Cab Sauv

$44.00

Btl Ser Filippo Chianti DOCG

$40.00

Btl Ser Jacopo Chianti Classico

$48.00

Bt Fifty Leven Petit Manseng

$42.00

Bt Gypsy Cellars Chardonnay

$40.00

Bt Hoopla Chardonnay

$38.00

Bt Ilauri Proscecco

$30.00

Bt Bricco Riella Moscato d'Asti

$34.00

Btl ILauri Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Draught Beer (Copy)

5-Hardywood Imperial Gingerbread Stout

$10.00+

20- Lost Rhino Faceplant IPA

$7.00+

21-Austin East Ciders Blackberry

$8.00+

18- Solace Too Legit to Wit

$7.00+Out of stock

24- Maine Lunch IPA

$9.00+

25- Michelob Ultra

$7.00+

27- Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$7.00+

28- Budweiser

$6.00+

29- Bud Light

$6.00+

FOOD

Wings

Wild Wings

$16.00+

Whole wings wood fire roasted and tossed in choice of sauce. All orders come with ranch automatically, we don't waste carrots and celery bc it's all about the wings!

Pizza

Build Your Own

$13.00+

All BYO pizzas will default to our house blend cheese and red sauce automatically. Build your own pizzas in 10", 14", and 18" with Gluten free available in 10"

Margherita

$14.00+

The true classic. Fresh mozz, tomato confit, basil.

Greeked Out

$15.00+

Pesto, feta, broccoli, tomato confit, olives, red onion, arugula

$16.00+

All that meaty goodness with pepperoni, local sausage, proscuitto, house blend cheese and pepperoni sauce.

$15.00+

Alll the mushrooms. Shitake, Maitake, Oysters, Buttons, Trumpets and chopped and roasted then tossed in porcini powder spread across herb cream sauce with gouda and house blend cheese.

Bianco Pizza

$15.00+

white sauce, house blend cheese, fontina, pecorino, burrata, basil

$16.00+

This is fork and knife type pizza with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, house blend cheese and classic red sauce. Some may have called it the supreme, but we think we've Out Pizza'd!

Boardwalk Buffalo Pizza

$16.00+

white sauce, buffalo chicken, red onions, blue cheese, ranch drizzle, chives

San Andreas

$16.00+

She's a little earthquake everywhere she goes. Pepperoni sauce, extra pepperoni, fresh mozz, & red onion

$16.00+

Think Shakshouka. Pepperoni sauce, chorizo, cherry tomato confit, roasted red pepper, and an egg cracked right in the middle. This pizza is dairy free.

Smoked Manhattan

$16.00+

Smoked pork belly, crispy local bacon, caramelized onion, orange infused sea salt, gouda, house blend cheese with our red sauce.

Slow Burn

$16.00+

12hr braised brisket, fontina, pecorino, cherry tomato confit, and a smoky chipotle aioli drizzle.

Wild Blue

$16.00+

A local favorite, red sauce, house blend, local bacon, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, fresh rosemary, balsamic glaze.

OK Panda Pizza

$16.00+

white sauce, Baker Farms chorizo, fontina, red onion, scallions, microgreens, hot honey drizzle

BYO Calzone

$16.99

Salads & Small Plates

2 mini calzones with Gouda cheese sauce

House Salad

$7.00+

field greens, house dressing, balsamic onions, fire roasted tomato, ricotta

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

house made dressing, shaved black pepper pecorino, flatbread crisps

Chef's Salad

$12.00+

Mixed greens, shredded mozzarella, proscuitto, pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, cherry tomato confit, tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, Feta, Red onion, Kalamata olives, Cucumbers, Confit cherry tomato, Red wine vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Hand-pulled fire roasted chicken, our secret blend of cheeses & house made buffalo sauce served with fresh flatbread

Cheesy Flatbread

$13.00

roasted garlic & house blend melted over a fresh baked flatbread.

Balls of Glory

$12.00

trio of meatballs with shaved pecorino & fresh basil

Mama's Mac n Cheese

$8.00+

Chopped Bacon, Broccoli, house made cheese sauce

Spinach Dip

$12.00

sauteed spinach and roasted garlic mixed with melted cheeses & served with house made fresh flat bread.

Kids

Kiddo's Single Scoop

$3.00

Single scoop of gelato. Ask your server for today's flavors

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.00

Kid's Penne

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Mac 'N' Cheese

$8.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Pastas

BYO Pasta

$11.99

Sandwiches

Vinny's Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Pepperoni, Calabrese, Prosciutto, provolone, shredded greens, balsamic onions, house vinaigrette

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

3 Balls of Glory meatballs, marinara, provolone on fresh focaccia baked in our wood burning oven

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

12hr braised brisket, provolone, fontina, caramelized onions, banana peppers, and pickled jalapenos on house-made focaccia

Po'Boy Pocket

$15.00

house made pitas filled with shrimp, romaine, red onion, & boom boom sauce

Desserts

Fresh baked cookie ice cream scoop dressed in caramel n chcoclate drizzle

Hot chocolate cookie sundae

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00+

3 scoops of house made gelatos. Ask your server for today's choices.

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Dozen cookies

$10.00

Cookie Plate

$6.00

fresh baked and made from scratch here at Wild Wood!

Seasonal Fruit Crumble

$9.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Triple Choco Brownie

$9.00

Sides

Side Bread

$1.50

Extra Flatbread

$1.50

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side of Pepperoni Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ricotta Cream

$0.50

Side of Pesto Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of House Dressing

$0.50

Side of Garlic Oil

$0.50

Side of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Side of Pecorino

$0.50

Single Cookie

$0.99

At Home Pizza Kits

10" BYO Pizza Kit

$6.50

14" BYO Pizza Kit

$9.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1600 Village Market Blvd, Suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

