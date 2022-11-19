Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester

436 Reviews

$$

1517 16th St SW

Rochester, MN 55902

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Avocado BLT
Traditional Wings

Silverware Set

Silverware Set

Chicken Wings

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

Bone-In Chicken wings fried and then tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs- PLEASE use Side Dressing tab to order extra sauces

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Chicken wings, fried Crispy or grilled and then tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs-PLEASE use Side Dressing tab to order extra sauces

Appetizers(OO)

Duck Poppers

Duck Poppers

$15.99

Duck breast & cream cheese wrapped in bacon and baked. Topped with raspberry-chipotle sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.99

Black tiger shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw

Ginger Lime Lettuce Wraps

Ginger Lime Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

Peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and toasted almonds, served with Bibb lettuce and ginger-lime sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

Crispy fried tortilla chips with homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo

Pretzel Fondue

Pretzel Fondue

$10.99

Salted Soft Pretzel balls with our homemade beer cheese sauce for dipping

Totcho's

Totcho's

$12.99

Crispy fried tots topped with homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, cowboy sauce, chopped bacon, sour cream, and chives

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Wisconsin curds fried and served with ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Mess

Sweet Potato Mess

$10.99

Crispy fried waffle fries topped with blue cheese, chives, almonds, fresh thyme and Sriracha-Maple Drizzle

Spuds and Sauce

Spuds and Sauce

$8.99+

Choice of tots or fries with homemade nacho cheese sauce

Frickles

Frickles

$10.99

Fresh thick dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried crispy. Served with cowboy ranch

Portobello Fries

Portobello Fries

$10.99

Sliced portobello mushrooms lightly breaded, fried golden and served with ranch dressing KICK THESE UP! Toss them in one of our wing sauces for $1.00 extra

Burgers

All-American

All-American

$13.99

Smoked bacon and melted American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun

Cajun Bacon Bleu Burger

Cajun Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.99

Cajun seared and topped with bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a toasted bianco bun

Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$16.99

Grilled elk burger topped with melted Muenster cheese and bacon served on a toasted brioche bun

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$13.99

Grilled turkey burger with melted Gouda, lettuce, tomato, and Honey-Sriracha sauce on a toasted bianco bun

Mushroom and Swiss

Mushroom and Swiss

$13.99

Grilled beef patty and then topped with with fresh portabella mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

Served on thick-sliced toasted marble rye bread, topped with melted Provolone cheese and caramelized onions

Tailgater

Tailgater

$15.99

Stuffed with cheese, bacon, and sliced bratwurst. Topped with beer cheese sauce on a toasted brioche bun • No patty substitutions

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.99

Hand pattied beef patty cooked to your liking. Choice of side

Angry Oinker

Angry Oinker

$15.99

Burger topped with chipotle pulled pork, homemade Chipotle pickles, melted pepper-jack cheese and cowboy sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$11.99

Toasted sourdough piled up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and a smear of Cajun mayo

BLT

$11.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in any of our wing sauces (see flip side) with melted pepper-jack cheese on a toasted Bianco bun 11.99

Chicken Avocado Bacon

Chicken Avocado Bacon

$14.99

Toasted naan bread with grilled chicken, melted Gouda and Muenster cheese, crisp bacon, avocado, and tomato

Cuban

Cuban

$14.99

Toasted naan bread with melted Swiss cheese, pulled pork, sliced ham, chipotle pickles, and cumin lime aioli

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Toasted hoagie roll with slow-cooked pot roast, caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus

Reuben

Reuben

$14.99

House roasted corned beef served on grilled marble rye bread, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing

Club

Club

$14.99

Honey-roasted ham, roasted turkey breast, and crisp bacon served on your choice of toasted rye or sourdough bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, and American and Swiss cheese

Wisconsin Dip

Wisconsin Dip

$14.99

Toasted hoagie with sliced pot roast, caramelized onions, and our homemade beer cheese sauce

Key West

Key West

$14.99

Crumb-battered mahi-mahi served on toasted marble rye, topped with melted Swiss cheese and fresh coleslaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99
Portobello Press

Portobello Press

$12.99

Toasted naan bread with melted bleu cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and fried portobello strips, tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$18.99

Chopped skirt steak with arugula, caramelized onions, white cheddar and balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll

Hot Honey Chicken

Hot Honey Chicken

$14.99

Lightly breaded with Wildwood seasonings, tossed with hot honey, served on a toasted bun with shredded cabbage, pickles and sweet & spicy mayo

Tacos

MAHI MAHI TACOS

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$12.99

Grilled and served on warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle-orange sauce 12.99

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$12.99

Fajita seasoned skirt steak with queso fresco, romaine lettuce, guacamole and ranchero sauce

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$12.99

Roasted and shredded pork with pickled onions, queso fresco, sweet corn pico

Single TACO

$5.99+

Tacos Gringos

$12.99

Salads

Asian Chopped Salad

Asian Chopped Salad

$10.99+

Grilled chicken, shredded cabbage, peanuts, carrots, crunchy ramen noodles with ginger lime dressing 10.99

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.99+

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and shredded asiago cheese with our homemade creamy Caesar dressing 9.99

Strawberry Spinach

Strawberry Spinach

$12.99+

Baby spinach tossed with poppy seed dressing, mandarin oranges, chopped bacon, strawberries, craisins, mushrooms, red onions and cashews

Power Salad

Power Salad

$12.99+

A mix of greens with broccoli, spinach, kale, shredded cabbage, radish, pea sprouts, parsnips and shaved radish, toasted sunflower seeds. Served with creamy maple dressing

Big Bowl

Big Bowl

$15.99+

Garlic lime rice, black beans, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole with your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Steak

House Salad

$14.99+

Side Salad

$4.99
Small Caeser Salad

Small Caeser Salad

$4.99

Soups

Chicken noodle

Chicken noodle

Grandmas Recipe, Lots of vegetables, chicken and extra thick egg noodles

French Onion

French Onion

Fresh Sweet Yellow onions slowly caramelized, a splash of sherry wine salt and pepper in a rich beef broth

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

Fresh Vegetables cooked with bacon, wildwood red beer, chicken stock and lots of Cheddar-jack cheese

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

$4.79

Kids

Kids WINGS

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99
Macaroni and cheese

Macaroni and cheese

$7.99

Mini Corn Dog

$7.99
Kids Chx & Chz Dilla

Kids Chx & Chz Dilla

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Specials

Meat Pie

$12.99

Chicken Wild Rice with Toast

$7.99

Dessert

Hot Fudge Brownie

Hot Fudge Brownie

$7.99

Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, hot fudge, caramel and whipped cream

Choc Chip Cookie Sundae

Choc Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.99

Chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream and hot fudge

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Sides

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Side Carrot

$0.99

Side Celery

$0.99

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Fruit

$2.99

Side Garlic Fries

$2.99

Side Gluten Free Fry

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato

$2.99

Side Tator Tot

$2.99

Side Totcho

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Garlic Tots

$2.99

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Garlic Toast

$2.29

Cajun Tots

$2.99

Side Tortilla Chip

$2.29

Side Black Beans

$2.29

1 Side Tortilla

$1.00

Side Dressing

Ranch

$0.60

Bleu Cheese

$0.60

BBQ

$0.60

mayo

$0.60

1000 Island

$0.60

AuJus

$0.60

Blu Crumbles

$0.60

Buffalo

$0.60

Caesar

$0.60

Chip Orange

$0.60

Cowboy BBQ

$0.60

Cowboy Ranch

$0.60

Crane

$0.60

Cumin Lime Aioli

$0.60

French

$0.60

Ghost

$0.60

Ginger Lime

$0.60

Guac

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Honey Sriracha

$0.60

Horseradish

$0.60

Inferno

$0.60

Italian

$0.60

Side Jalapeno

$0.60

Mango Chip

$0.60

mesquite

$0.60

moose

$0.60

Pico

$0.60

Rasp chip

$0.75

Salsa

$0.60

Side Beer Cheese

$1.59

side nacho chz

$1.59

side shred chz

$1.59

Sour cream

$0.60

Spicy mayo

$0.60

Thai chili

$0.60

Boom Boom

$0.60

Maple Siracha

$0.60

Poppyseed

Honey Hot

$0.60

Ribriffic

$0.60

Soy Sauce

$0.60

Ranchero

$0.60

Corn Salsa

$0.60

Frozen PIZZA's

CHEESE

$11.99

Pepperoni

$11.99

Sausage

$11.99

SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI

$12.99

MEATY PIE

$13.99

THE WORKS

$14.99

Italian

$13.99

Super 7

$14.99

Spices and Togo Sauces

To Go Sauces

$5.99+

To Go Spice

$6.99+

Clothing

Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Koozie

$1.00

Pink Ultra Koozie

$1.00

Candle

$14.99
In Woods T-Shirt

In Woods T-Shirt

$25.00
Droppin Wings T-Shirt

Droppin Wings T-Shirt

$25.00

Jersey

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Wildwood is a locally owned sports bar and grill in Rochester and Byron with delicious, made-from-scratch food and a full bar with craft beers

Location

1517 16th St SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Directions

