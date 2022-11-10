Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Byron

review star

No reviews yet

501 Frontage Road Northeast

Byron, MN 55920

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Chicken Avocado Bacon
Totcho's

Silverware Set

Silverware Set

Chicken Wings

Traditional Wings\ Z Wings

Traditional Wings\ Z Wings

$13.99+

Bone-In chicken wings fried and tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs-PLEASE use Side Dressing tab to order extra sauces

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.99+

Boneless chicken wings, fried Crispy , tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs-PLEASE use Side Dressing tab to order extra sauces

Appetizers(OO)

Duck Poppers

Duck Poppers

$15.99

Duck breast & cream cheese wrapped in bacon and baked. Topped with raspberry-chipotle sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw

Ginger Lime Lettuce Wraps

Ginger Lime Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

Peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and toasted almonds, served with Bibb lettuce and ginger-lime sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

Crispy fried tortilla chips with homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo

Pretzel Fondue

Pretzel Fondue

$10.99

Salted soft pretzel balls with our homemade beer cheese sauce for dipping

Totcho's

Totcho's

$12.99

Crispy fried tots topped with homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, cowboy sauce, chopped bacon, sour cream, and chives

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Wisconsin curds fried and served with ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Mess

Sweet Potato Mess

$10.99

Crispy fried waffle fries topped with blue cheese, chives, almonds, fresh thyme and Sriracha-Maple Drizzle

Frickles

Frickles

$10.99

Fresh thick dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried crispy. Served with cowboy ranch

Spuds and Sauce

Spuds and Sauce

$8.99+

Choice of tots or fries with homemade nacho cheese sauce

Portobello Fries

Portobello Fries

$10.99

Sliced portobello mushrooms lightly breaded, fried golden and served with ranch dressing KICK THESE UP! Toss them in one of our wing sauces for $1.00 extra

Burgers

All-American

All-American

$13.99

Smoked bacon and melted American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun

Cajun Bacon Bleu Burger

Cajun Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.99

Cajun seared and topped with bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a toasted bianco bun

Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$16.99

Grilled elk burger topped with melted Muenster cheese and bacon served on a toasted brioche bun

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$13.99

Grilled turkey burger with melted Gouda, lettuce, tomato, and Honey-Sriracha sauce on a toasted bianco bun

Port and Swiss

Port and Swiss

$13.99

Grilled beef patty and then topped with with fresh portabella mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

Served on thick-sliced toasted marble rye bread, topped with melted Provolone cheese and caramelized onions

Tailgater

Tailgater

$15.99

Stuffed with cheese, bacon, and sliced bratwurst. Topped with beer cheese sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.99

Beef Burger Pattied and cooked to your liking. Choice of side

Angry Oinker

Angry Oinker

$15.99

Burger topped with chipotle pulled pork, homemade Chipotle pickles, melted pepper-jack cheese and cowboy sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$11.99

Toasted sourdough piled up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and a smear of Cajun mayo

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in any of our wing sauces with melted pepper-jack cheese on a toasted Bianco bun

Chicken Avocado Bacon

Chicken Avocado Bacon

$14.99

Toasted naan bread with grilled chicken, melted Gouda and Muenster cheese, crisp bacon, avocado, and tomato

Cuban

Cuban

$14.99

Toasted naan bread with melted Swiss cheese, pulled pork, sliced ham, chipotle pickles, and cumin lime aioli

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Toasted hoagie roll with slow-cooked pot roast, caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus

Reuben

Reuben

$14.99

House roasted corned beef served on grilled marble rye bread, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing

Club

Club

$14.99

Honey-roasted ham, roasted turkey breast, and crisp bacon served on your choice of toasted rye or sourdough bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, and American and Swiss cheese

Wisconsin Dip

Wisconsin Dip

$14.99

Toasted hoagie roll with slow-cooked pot roast, caramelized onions, and topped with Homemade Beer Cheese

Key West

Key West

$14.99

Crumb Battered Mahi-Mahi on toasted marble rye with melted swiss cheese and fresh coleslaw

Portobello Press

Portobello Press

$12.99

Toasted naan bread with melted bleu cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and fried portobello strips, tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs

Chopped Steak

Chopped Steak

$18.99

Chopped skirt steak with arugula, caramelized onions, white cheddar and balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll

Hot Honey Chicken

Hot Honey Chicken

$14.99

Lightly breaded with Wildwood seasonings, tossed with hot honey, served on a toasted bun with shredded cabbage, pickles and sweet & spicy mayo

Pizza's

6" Build Your Own

6" Build Your Own

$7.99

Your choice of any 2 Toppings plus cheese

10" Build Your Own

10" Build Your Own

$12.99

Your choice of any 2 Toppings plus cheese

14" Build Your Own

14" Build Your Own

$16.99

Your choice of any 2 Toppings plus cheese

16" Build Your Own

16" Build Your Own

$18.99

Your choice of any 2 Toppings plus cheese

LIL Italian

$8.99

Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and extra cheese

LIL Bruschetta

$8.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

LIL BBQ CHX

$8.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

LIL Vegetarian

$8.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives

LIL PEP DLXE

$8.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, more pepperoni, and cream cheese

LIL Reuben Pizza

$8.99

Garlic butter crust with house-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss and mozzarella cheese. Finished with Thousand Island dressing

LIL WORKS

$9.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives

LIL SUPER 7

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella

LIL olive YOU

$9.99

Pepperoni, caramelized onions, a redonkulous amount of black and green olives, and mozzarella

LIl TACO

$9.99

Ground beef, red onion, Wildwood’s taco seasoning, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips

LIL Meaty Pie

$9.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, and mozzarella

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

Small Bruschetta Pizza

$14.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

Small Half & Half Speciality

$14.99

Small Italian Pizza

$14.99

Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and extra cheese

Small Meaty Pie Pizza

$15.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, and mozzarella

Small Olive You! Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, caramelized onions, a redonkulous amount of black and green olives, and mozzarella

Small Pepperoni Deluxe Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, more pepperoni, and cream cheese

Small Reuben Pizza

$14.99

Garlic butter crust with house-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss and mozzarella cheese. Finished with Thousand Island dressing

Small Super 7 Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella

Small Taco Pizza

$15.99

Ground beef, red onion, Wildwood’s taco seasoning, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips

Small The Works! Pizza

$15.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$14.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

Medium Bruschetta Pizza

$17.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

Medium Half & Half Speciality

$18.99

Medium Italian Pizza

$17.99

Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and extra cheese

Medium Meaty Pie Pizza

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, and mozzarella

Medium Olive You! Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, caramelized onions, a redonkulous amount of black and green olives, and mozzarella

Medium Pepperoni Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, more pepperoni, and cream cheese

Medium Reuben Pizza

$17.99

Garlic butter crust with house-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss and mozzarella cheese. Finished with Thousand Island dressing

Medium Super 7 Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella

Medium Taco Pizza

$19.99

Ground beef, red onion, Wildwood’s taco seasoning, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips

Medium The Works! Pizza

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

Large Bruschetta Pizza

$21.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

Large Half & Half Speciality

$21.99

Large Italian Pizza

$21.99

Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and extra cheese

Large Meaty Pie Pizza

$23.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, and mozzarella

Large Olive You! Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, caramelized onions, a redonkulous amount of black and green olives, and mozzarella

Large Pepperoni Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, more pepperoni, and cream cheese

Large Ruben pizza

$21.99

Garlic butter crust with house-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss and mozzarella cheese. Finished with Thousand Island dressing

Large Super 7 Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella

Large Taco Pizza

$23.99

Ground beef, red onion, Wildwood’s taco seasoning, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips

Large The Works! Pizza

$23.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$20.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives

Salads

Asian Chopped Salad

Asian Chopped Salad

$10.99+

Grilled chicken, shredded cabbage, peanuts, carrots, crunchy ramen noodles with ginger lime dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.99+

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and shredded asiago cheese with our homemade creamy Caesar dressing

House Salad

$14.99+

Side Salad

$4.99
Power Salad

Power Salad

$12.99+

A mix of greens with broccoli, spinach, kale, shredded cabbage, radish, pea sprouts, parsnips and shaved radish, toasted sunflower seeds. Served with creamy maple dressing

Strawberry Spinach

Strawberry Spinach

$12.99+

Baby spinach tossed with poppy seed dressing,mandarin oranges, chopped bacon, strawberries, craisins, mushrooms, red onions and cashews

The Big Bowl

The Big Bowl

$15.99+

Garlic lime rice, black beans, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole with your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Steak

Soups

Chicken noodle

Chicken noodle

Grandmas Recipe, Lots of vegetables, chicken and extra thick egg noodles

French Onion

French Onion

Fresh Sweet Yellow onions slowly caramelized, a splash of sherry wine salt and pepper in a rich beef broth

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

Fresh Vegetables cooked with bacon, wildwood red beer, chicken stock and lots of Cheddar-jack cheese

Chicken Wild Rice

Kids

Kids WINGS

$7.99

KidsCheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Macaroni and cheese

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Specials/Dessert

Hot Fudge Brownie

Hot Fudge Brownie

$7.99

Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, hot fudge, caramel and whipped cream

Choc Chip Cookie Sundae

Choc Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.99

Chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream and hot fudge

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Big Game Totchos

$12.99

Chx Wild Rice Soup w/ Garlic toast

$7.99

Crawfish Dilla

$13.99

smash burger

$12.99

Sides

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Side Carrot

$0.99

Side Celery

$0.99

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Fruit

$2.99

Side Garlic Fries

$2.99

Side Gluten Free Fry

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato

$2.99

Side Tator Tot

$2.99

Side Totcho

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Garlic Tots

$2.99

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Side Dressing

Ranch

$0.60

Bleu Cheese

$0.60

mayo

$0.60

BBQ

$0.60

Salsa

$0.60

Sour cream

$0.60

Guac

$0.60

Honey Sriracha

$0.60

Cowboy BBQ

$0.60

Cowboy Ranch

$0.60

AuJus

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

1000 Island

$0.60

Blu Crumbles

$0.60

Buffalo

$0.60

Caesar

$0.60

Crane

$0.60

Cumin Lime Aioli

$0.60

French

$0.60

Ghost

$0.60

Ginger Lime

$0.60

Horseradish

$0.60

Inferno

$0.60

Italian

$0.60

Jalapeno

$0.60

Mango Chip

$0.60

mesquite

$0.60

moose

$0.60

Pico

$0.60

Rasp chip

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese

$1.59

side nacho chz

$1.59

side shred chz

$1.59

Spicy mayo

$0.60

Thai chili

$0.60

UNCOOKED PIZZA

UNC MEATYPIE

$13.99

UNC SUPER7

$13.99

UNC SAUSAGE

$11.99

UNC PEPPERONI

$11.99

UNC CHEESE

$11.99

UNC ITALIAN

$13.99

UNC THEWORKS

$14.99

UNC SAUSAGE&PEPPERONI

$12.99

Spices and Togo Sauces

To Go Sauces

$5.99+

To Go Spice

$6.99+

Candle Special w/ $50 Gift Card

Candle Type

$10.00

5 Pack Spices

Spices

$30.00

other Merch

pizza cutter

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Frontage Road Northeast, Byron, MN 55920

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Byron image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hubbell House - 502 North Main St; PO Box 98
orange starNo Reviews
502 North Main St; PO Box 98 Mantorville, MN 55955
View restaurantnext
Little Thistle Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2031 14th Street Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 2,299
300 17th Ave NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
orange star4.1 • 436
1517 16th St SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Tilda's Pizzeria - 300 1st Avenue Northwest
orange star4.7 • 19
300 1st Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Byron
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston