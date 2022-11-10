Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Byron
No reviews yet
501 Frontage Road Northeast
Byron, MN 55920
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Silverware Set
Chicken Wings
Traditional Wings\ Z Wings
Bone-In chicken wings fried and tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs-PLEASE use Side Dressing tab to order extra sauces
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken wings, fried Crispy , tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs-PLEASE use Side Dressing tab to order extra sauces
Appetizers(OO)
Duck Poppers
Duck breast & cream cheese wrapped in bacon and baked. Topped with raspberry-chipotle sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
Shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw
Ginger Lime Lettuce Wraps
Peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and toasted almonds, served with Bibb lettuce and ginger-lime sauce
Nachos
Crispy fried tortilla chips with homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Pretzel Fondue
Salted soft pretzel balls with our homemade beer cheese sauce for dipping
Totcho's
Crispy fried tots topped with homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, cowboy sauce, chopped bacon, sour cream, and chives
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin curds fried and served with ranch dressing
Sweet Potato Mess
Crispy fried waffle fries topped with blue cheese, chives, almonds, fresh thyme and Sriracha-Maple Drizzle
Frickles
Fresh thick dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried crispy. Served with cowboy ranch
Spuds and Sauce
Choice of tots or fries with homemade nacho cheese sauce
Portobello Fries
Sliced portobello mushrooms lightly breaded, fried golden and served with ranch dressing KICK THESE UP! Toss them in one of our wing sauces for $1.00 extra
Burgers
All-American
Smoked bacon and melted American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun
Cajun Bacon Bleu Burger
Cajun seared and topped with bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a toasted bianco bun
Elk Burger
Grilled elk burger topped with melted Muenster cheese and bacon served on a toasted brioche bun
Mother Clucker
Grilled turkey burger with melted Gouda, lettuce, tomato, and Honey-Sriracha sauce on a toasted bianco bun
Port and Swiss
Grilled beef patty and then topped with with fresh portabella mushrooms and melted swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Served on thick-sliced toasted marble rye bread, topped with melted Provolone cheese and caramelized onions
Tailgater
Stuffed with cheese, bacon, and sliced bratwurst. Topped with beer cheese sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Classic Burger
Beef Burger Pattied and cooked to your liking. Choice of side
Angry Oinker
Burger topped with chipotle pulled pork, homemade Chipotle pickles, melted pepper-jack cheese and cowboy sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun
Sandwiches
Avocado BLT
Toasted sourdough piled up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and a smear of Cajun mayo
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in any of our wing sauces with melted pepper-jack cheese on a toasted Bianco bun
Chicken Avocado Bacon
Toasted naan bread with grilled chicken, melted Gouda and Muenster cheese, crisp bacon, avocado, and tomato
Cuban
Toasted naan bread with melted Swiss cheese, pulled pork, sliced ham, chipotle pickles, and cumin lime aioli
French Dip
Toasted hoagie roll with slow-cooked pot roast, caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus
Reuben
House roasted corned beef served on grilled marble rye bread, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
Club
Honey-roasted ham, roasted turkey breast, and crisp bacon served on your choice of toasted rye or sourdough bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, and American and Swiss cheese
Wisconsin Dip
Toasted hoagie roll with slow-cooked pot roast, caramelized onions, and topped with Homemade Beer Cheese
Key West
Crumb Battered Mahi-Mahi on toasted marble rye with melted swiss cheese and fresh coleslaw
Portobello Press
Toasted naan bread with melted bleu cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and fried portobello strips, tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs
Chopped Steak
Chopped skirt steak with arugula, caramelized onions, white cheddar and balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll
Hot Honey Chicken
Lightly breaded with Wildwood seasonings, tossed with hot honey, served on a toasted bun with shredded cabbage, pickles and sweet & spicy mayo
Pizza's
6" Build Your Own
Your choice of any 2 Toppings plus cheese
10" Build Your Own
Your choice of any 2 Toppings plus cheese
14" Build Your Own
Your choice of any 2 Toppings plus cheese
16" Build Your Own
Your choice of any 2 Toppings plus cheese
LIL Italian
Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and extra cheese
LIL Bruschetta
Garlic butter, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
LIL BBQ CHX
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
LIL Vegetarian
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives
LIL PEP DLXE
Pepperoni, mozzarella, more pepperoni, and cream cheese
LIL Reuben Pizza
Garlic butter crust with house-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss and mozzarella cheese. Finished with Thousand Island dressing
LIL WORKS
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives
LIL SUPER 7
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella
LIL olive YOU
Pepperoni, caramelized onions, a redonkulous amount of black and green olives, and mozzarella
LIl TACO
Ground beef, red onion, Wildwood’s taco seasoning, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips
LIL Meaty Pie
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, and mozzarella
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
Small Bruschetta Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
Small Half & Half Speciality
Small Italian Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and extra cheese
Small Meaty Pie Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, and mozzarella
Small Olive You! Pizza
Pepperoni, caramelized onions, a redonkulous amount of black and green olives, and mozzarella
Small Pepperoni Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, more pepperoni, and cream cheese
Small Reuben Pizza
Garlic butter crust with house-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss and mozzarella cheese. Finished with Thousand Island dressing
Small Super 7 Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella
Small Taco Pizza
Ground beef, red onion, Wildwood’s taco seasoning, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips
Small The Works! Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
Medium Bruschetta Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
Medium Half & Half Speciality
Medium Italian Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and extra cheese
Medium Meaty Pie Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, and mozzarella
Medium Olive You! Pizza
Pepperoni, caramelized onions, a redonkulous amount of black and green olives, and mozzarella
Medium Pepperoni Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, more pepperoni, and cream cheese
Medium Reuben Pizza
Garlic butter crust with house-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss and mozzarella cheese. Finished with Thousand Island dressing
Medium Super 7 Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella
Medium Taco Pizza
Ground beef, red onion, Wildwood’s taco seasoning, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips
Medium The Works! Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
Large Bruschetta Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
Large Half & Half Speciality
Large Italian Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and extra cheese
Large Meaty Pie Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, and mozzarella
Large Olive You! Pizza
Pepperoni, caramelized onions, a redonkulous amount of black and green olives, and mozzarella
Large Pepperoni Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, more pepperoni, and cream cheese
Large Ruben pizza
Garlic butter crust with house-smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss and mozzarella cheese. Finished with Thousand Island dressing
Large Super 7 Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella
Large Taco Pizza
Ground beef, red onion, Wildwood’s taco seasoning, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips
Large The Works! Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives
Salads
Asian Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken, shredded cabbage, peanuts, carrots, crunchy ramen noodles with ginger lime dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and shredded asiago cheese with our homemade creamy Caesar dressing
House Salad
Side Salad
Power Salad
A mix of greens with broccoli, spinach, kale, shredded cabbage, radish, pea sprouts, parsnips and shaved radish, toasted sunflower seeds. Served with creamy maple dressing
Strawberry Spinach
Baby spinach tossed with poppy seed dressing,mandarin oranges, chopped bacon, strawberries, craisins, mushrooms, red onions and cashews
The Big Bowl
Garlic lime rice, black beans, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole with your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Steak
Soups
Chicken noodle
Grandmas Recipe, Lots of vegetables, chicken and extra thick egg noodles
French Onion
Fresh Sweet Yellow onions slowly caramelized, a splash of sherry wine salt and pepper in a rich beef broth
Beer Cheese
Fresh Vegetables cooked with bacon, wildwood red beer, chicken stock and lots of Cheddar-jack cheese
Chicken Wild Rice
Kids
Specials/Dessert
Hot Fudge Brownie
Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, hot fudge, caramel and whipped cream
Choc Chip Cookie Sundae
Chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream and hot fudge
Scoop Ice Cream
Double Scoop Ice Cream
Big Game Totchos
Chx Wild Rice Soup w/ Garlic toast
Crawfish Dilla
smash burger
Sides
Side Dressing
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
mayo
BBQ
Salsa
Sour cream
Guac
Honey Sriracha
Cowboy BBQ
Cowboy Ranch
AuJus
Honey Mustard
1000 Island
Blu Crumbles
Buffalo
Caesar
Crane
Cumin Lime Aioli
French
Ghost
Ginger Lime
Horseradish
Inferno
Italian
Jalapeno
Mango Chip
mesquite
moose
Pico
Rasp chip
Side Beer Cheese
side nacho chz
side shred chz
Spicy mayo
Thai chili
UNCOOKED PIZZA
Spices and Togo Sauces
Candle Special w/ $50 Gift Card
5 Pack Spices
other Merch
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
501 Frontage Road Northeast, Byron, MN 55920