Wildwood Cafe
3200 Windy Hill Road Southeast, Suite 150
Atlanta, GA 30339
Popular Items
Breakfast
Breakfast Specials
Ham, Egg, Gouda Croissant
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado and fried egg on wheat toast
Biscuit Gravy & Eggs
buttermilk biscuit topped with gravy smothered with pork sausage patties served with 2 eggs cooked to order
Breakfast BLT on toast
Breakfast Bowl
Grits, 1 egg, 2 strips of bacon OR sausage, & 1 cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of meat, yellow onions, green bell peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese & salsa on tortilla
Ham, Egg, Cheese Croissant
Boar’s Head ham, fried egg, swiss cheese on a toasted croissant
Hashbrown Bowl
2 eggs, choice of 1 meat, hashbrowns & cheese
Veggie Scramble
grilled onions, hashbrowns, mushrooms, tomatoes, green/red peppers, spinach, broccoli, eggs cheese avocado served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Sandwiches
Platters
Big Platter
2 eggs, choice of 4 strips of bacon OR 2 sausage, grits OR hash brown & biscuit OR toast
Small Platter
1 egg, choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage, grits OR hash brown & biscuit OR toast
Egg Platter
2 eggs, choice of grits OR hash brown & biscuit OR toast
Breakfast Bowl
Grits, 1 egg, 2 strips of bacon OR sausage, & 1 cheese
French Toast Platter
5 French toast sticks, 2 eggs, & choice of 4 strips of bacon OR 2 sausage
A La Carte
Omelets
Lunch
Bowls
Teriyaki Bowl
grilled broccoli, cabbage, carrots, onions over steamed rice with homemade teriyaki sauce
Firecracker Bowl
grilled broccoli, onions, over steamed riced w/ firecracker sauce
Fried Rice
mixed vegetables, rice, & egg
Bulgogi Bowl
cubed sirloin in Korean galbi marinade, grilled with onions served over steamed rice topped with korean hot sauce sesame seeds, green onions and a small side of kimchi
Mediterranean Bowl
chicken OR sliced gyro meat, rice, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, hummus, feta cheese, & house made tzatziki sauce (HOT SAUCE OPTIONAL)
Burgers & Sandwiches (Grill)
Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Cheeseburger
5.3 oz beef patty, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, & pickles on a toasted brioche bun
Chicken Ranchero Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun
Grill Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles on a toasted brioche bun
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa on a toasted brioche bun
Westside Burger
5.3 oz beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle gourmasie, on a toasted brioche bun
Wildwood Burger
5.3 oz all beef patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings (2), lettuce, & tomato on a toasted brioche bun
Burritos
Deli
Avocado Caprese
California Wrap
grilled chicken, avocado, honey mustard or ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato on choice of wrap
Ceasar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Club
boar’s head turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, yellow american cheese on choice of bread
Energize Wrap
boar’s head turkey, red pepper hummus, avoacdo, bell peppers, red onion, provolone cheese and honey mustard on choice of wrap
Italian
boar’s head ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, black olives, deli dressing on a hoagie
King of the Sea
premium albacore tuna salad made in house topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepper jack cheese
Sweet Pepper Beef
boar’s head roast beef, provolone cheese, horseradish mayo, sweet peppers, red onions, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough
The Swift
roast beef, turkey, salami, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, provolone cheese, deli dressing, chipotle mayo
Volcano Wrap
chicken salad, avocado, siracha, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese in a wrap
Wildwood Chicken Salad Wrap
chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on choice of wrap
Create Your Own Sandwich
Phillys & Quesadillas
Chicken Philly
choice of meat with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, & white American cheese on a toasted hoagie
Steak Philly
choice of meat with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, & white American cheese on a toasted hoagie
Veggie Philly
choice of meat with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, & white American cheese on a toasted hoagie
Chicken Quesadilla
choice of meat, grilled onions, peppers, jack cheddar cheese on a white or wheat tortilla
Steak Quesadilla
choice of meat, grilled onions, peppers, jack cheddar cheese on a white or wheat tortilla
Veggie Quesadilla
choice of meat, grilled onions, peppers, jack cheddar cheese on a white or wheat tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Pitas & Wraps
Spicy Chicken Wrap
fried or grilled chicken, jack/cheddar mix, ranch dressing, texas pete hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños on warmed pita bread
Grilled Chicken Pita Wrap
grilled chicken, onions, green bell peppers, mushroom, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on warmed pita bread
Gyro
lamb/beef slices (6), grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on warmed pita
Texas Wrap
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño sauce on warmed pita bread
Melts & Paninis
California Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado, red onions, & tomato on toasted sourdough bread
Patty Melt
5.3 oz all beef patty, American cheese, & grilled onions on toasted white bread
Italian Panini
Boar’s Head ham, salami, pepperoni, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, deli dressing, & chipotle mayo on a toasted talera roll
Smoked Turkey Panini
Boar’s Head turkey, bacon, spinach, & chipotle gourmaise on a toasted talera roll
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Roast Beef Panini
Large Specialty Salads
Ancient Grain Bowl
refreshing mix of couscous, orzo, baby garbanzo beans, quinoa, shredded carrots, diced bell peppers & cucumbers with chopped herbs of mint, green onions, & cilantro all tossed in a sweet and tangy lime vinaigrette served over a bed of spring mix CHOICE of chicken or tofu
Asian Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, mandarin oranges, bell peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, peanuts with orange sesame dressing with choice of grilled chicken or tofu
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese with choice of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken "BLT" Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, pickled red onions, croutons, caesar dressing
Classic Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, croutons, caesar dressing
Club Salad
Romaine lettuce, boar’s head turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, cucumbers, croutons and choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, feta cheese, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, boiled egg, croutons
Greek Salad
Green Goddess Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, feta, tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, bacon, croutons, boiled egg with choice of chicken or tofu
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, boiled egg, cheddar cheese, croutons
Tuna Salad
Small Specialty Salads
Small Asian Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, mandarin oranges, bell peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, peanuts with orange sesame dressing with choice of grilled chicken or tofu
Small Green Goddess Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, feta, tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, bacon, croutons, boiled egg with choice of chicken or tofu
Small Classic Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, croutons, caesar dressing
Small Chicken "Blt" Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, pickled red onions, croutons, caesar dressing
Small Classic Cobb
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, feta cheese, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, boiled egg, croutons
Small Greek Salad
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, boiled egg, cheddar cheese, croutons
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese with choice of ranch or blue cheese
Small Club Salad
Romaine lettuce, boar’s head turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, cucumbers, croutons and choice of dressing
Small Ceasar (NO MEAT)
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Small Garden (NO MEAT)
Romaine lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, croutons
Specials
Bibim Bap
Meatloaf Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Pesto Pasta
penne pasta topped with grilled chicken, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli with parmesan cheese & served with a dinner roll
Classic Rueben
Boar’s Head corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread
Country Fried Steak Plate
savory country fried steak topped with grill onions covered with white peppered gravy & dinner roll
Curry Bowl
En Fuego
Fried Fish Sandwich
beer battered cod fried, with yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce OR jalapeño sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Jerk Chicken Bowl
shredded jerk chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, corn, fresh cut mango topped with chipotle ranch
Mongolian Beef
Steak Burrito
Grilled sirloin steak, onions, peppers, refried beans, corn, pico, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream on a white tortilla
Taco Salad
Chicken Katsu Plate
Tacos
Drinks
Waters
Soda Water
Can Soda
Bottled Soda
Gold Peak Tea
Energy Drinks
Monster Energy Green
Monster Energy Ultra Zero White
Monster Energy Ultra Zero Peachy Keen
Monster Energy Aussie Lemonade
Monster Energy Ultra Zero Rosa
Monster Mango Loco
Red Bull 12 oz
Red Bull 8 oz
Red Bull Zero 12 oz
Red Bull Zero 8oz
Bang Blue Razz
Bang Cherry Blad Lemonade
Bang Delish Strawberry Kiss
Reign Cherry Limeade
Reign Razzleberry
Reign White Gummy Bear
Reign Orange Dreamsicle
C4 Smart Energy Cherry Berry Lime
C4 Smart Energy Strawberry Guava
Sports Drinks
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast
Powerade Lemon Lime
Powerade Orange
Powerade Grape
Body Armor Peach Mango
Body Armor Blueberry Pomegranate
Body Armor Watermelon
Body Armor Orange Clementine
Body Armor Fruit Punch
Body Armor Strawberry Grape
Body Armor Mixed Berry
Body Armor Watermelon Strawberry
Body Armor Tropical Punch
Vitamin Water Zero Look
Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed
Vitamin Water Zero Shine
Vitamin Water Zero XXX
Vitamin Water Revive
Vitamin Water Essential
Vitamin Water Gutsy
Vitamin Water Zero Rise
Vitamin Water Energy
Vitamin Water Power C
Vitamin Water Refresh
Vitamin Water Focus
Vitamin Water XXX
Protein Drinks
Juices
Fountain Sodas
Bottled Coffee
Espresso Coffee
Miscellaneous
Sundry
Open Cooler
Pastry
Sides, Soups & Desserts
Lunch Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Extra Sauce/Dressing
Side Salad
Pasta Salad
Deep River Chips
Frito Lay Chips
Sun Chips
Combo with Fries & 20oz Drink
Combo with Onion Rings & 20oz Drink
Combo with Sweet Potato Fries & 20oz Drink
Combo with Fries & 32oz Drink
Combo with Onion Rings & 3 oz Drink
Combo with Onion Rings & 32oz Drink
Combo with Chips & 20oz Drink
Combo with Chips & 32oz Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
3200 Windy Hill Road Southeast, Suite 150, Atlanta, GA 30339