Wildwood Cafe

3200 Windy Hill Road Southeast, Suite 150

Atlanta, GA 30339

Popular Items

Club
Teriyaki Bowl
Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Breakfast

Breakfast Specials

Ham, Egg, Gouda Croissant

$5.66

Avocado Toast

$4.25

Smashed avocado and fried egg on wheat toast

Biscuit Gravy & Eggs

$4.72

buttermilk biscuit topped with gravy smothered with pork sausage patties served with 2 eggs cooked to order

Breakfast BLT on toast

$4.25

Breakfast Bowl

$4.72

Grits, 1 egg, 2 strips of bacon OR sausage, & 1 cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$5.19

Choice of meat, yellow onions, green bell peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese & salsa on tortilla

Ham, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$5.19

Boar’s Head ham, fried egg, swiss cheese on a toasted croissant

Hashbrown Bowl

$6.13

2 eggs, choice of 1 meat, hashbrowns & cheese

Veggie Scramble

$7.99

grilled onions, hashbrowns, mushrooms, tomatoes, green/red peppers, spinach, broccoli, eggs cheese avocado served with a side of salsa

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

Bacon

Chicken Sausage

Sausage

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Chicken Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Platters

Big Platter

$7.55

2 eggs, choice of 4 strips of bacon OR 2 sausage, grits OR hash brown & biscuit OR toast

Small Platter

$5.66

1 egg, choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage, grits OR hash brown & biscuit OR toast

Egg Platter

$4.72

2 eggs, choice of grits OR hash brown & biscuit OR toast

Breakfast Bowl

$4.72

Grits, 1 egg, 2 strips of bacon OR sausage, & 1 cheese

French Toast Platter

$7.55

5 French toast sticks, 2 eggs, & choice of 4 strips of bacon OR 2 sausage

A La Carte

1 Egg

$1.18

1 Sausage Patty

$1.89

2 strips of Bacon

$1.89

Hashbrown

$2.83

Grits

$2.83

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Vegetable

$0.75

French Toast Sticks (5)

$2.83

Biscuit OR Muffin

$1.42

1 Slice of Toast

$0.94

Croissant

$2.59

Bagel

$2.59

Cream Cheese

$0.94

Omelets

3 Egg Omelet w/ Cheese

$4.01

3 Egg White Omelet w/ Cheese

$4.48

El Paso Omelet

$8.50

Smoked sausage, corn, fresh jalapeños, yellow onions, pepper jack cheese topped with salsa

American Omelet

$10.50

Bacon, ham, sausage, onions, green bell peppers, & cheddar cheese

Garden Omelet

$6.50

Lunch

Bowls

Teriyaki Bowl

$8.00

grilled broccoli, cabbage, carrots, onions over steamed rice with homemade teriyaki sauce

Firecracker Bowl

$8.00

grilled broccoli, onions, over steamed riced w/ firecracker sauce

Fried Rice

$7.00

mixed vegetables, rice, & egg

Bulgogi Bowl

$11.00

cubed sirloin in Korean galbi marinade, grilled with onions served over steamed rice topped with korean hot sauce sesame seeds, green onions and a small side of kimchi

Mediterranean Bowl

$10.00

chicken OR sliced gyro meat, rice, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, hummus, feta cheese, & house made tzatziki sauce (HOT SAUCE OPTIONAL)

Burgers & Sandwiches (Grill)

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.60

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.12

Cheeseburger

$5.66

5.3 oz beef patty, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, & pickles on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Ranchero Sandwich

$7.55

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun

Grill Cheese

$4.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.66

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles on a toasted brioche bun

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$6.60

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa on a toasted brioche bun

Westside Burger

$8.02

5.3 oz beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle gourmasie, on a toasted brioche bun

Wildwood Burger

$7.55

5.3 oz all beef patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings (2), lettuce, & tomato on a toasted brioche bun

Burritos

Burrito

$8.00

Deli

Avocado Caprese

$7.99

California Wrap

$8.99

grilled chicken, avocado, honey mustard or ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato on choice of wrap

Ceasar Wrap

$7.99

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Club

$7.99

boar’s head turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, yellow american cheese on choice of bread

Energize Wrap

$8.99

boar’s head turkey, red pepper hummus, avoacdo, bell peppers, red onion, provolone cheese and honey mustard on choice of wrap

Italian

$7.99

boar’s head ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, black olives, deli dressing on a hoagie

King of the Sea

$7.99

premium albacore tuna salad made in house topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepper jack cheese

Sweet Pepper Beef

$7.99

boar’s head roast beef, provolone cheese, horseradish mayo, sweet peppers, red onions, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough

The Swift

$8.99

roast beef, turkey, salami, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, provolone cheese, deli dressing, chipotle mayo

Volcano Wrap

$7.99

chicken salad, avocado, siracha, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese in a wrap

Wildwood Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.99

chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on choice of wrap

Create Your Own Sandwich

$6.99

Phillys & Quesadillas

Chicken Philly

$7.08

choice of meat with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, & white American cheese on a toasted hoagie

Steak Philly

$7.99

choice of meat with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, & white American cheese on a toasted hoagie

Veggie Philly

$6.60

choice of meat with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, & white American cheese on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.08

choice of meat, grilled onions, peppers, jack cheddar cheese on a white or wheat tortilla

Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

choice of meat, grilled onions, peppers, jack cheddar cheese on a white or wheat tortilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.60

choice of meat, grilled onions, peppers, jack cheddar cheese on a white or wheat tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Pitas & Wraps

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$6.99

fried or grilled chicken, jack/cheddar mix, ranch dressing, texas pete hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños on warmed pita bread

Grilled Chicken Pita Wrap

$6.99

grilled chicken, onions, green bell peppers, mushroom, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on warmed pita bread

Gyro

$6.99

lamb/beef slices (6), grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on warmed pita

Texas Wrap

$7.99

grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño sauce on warmed pita bread

Melts & Paninis

California Tuna Melt

$7.99

Tuna salad, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado, red onions, & tomato on toasted sourdough bread

Patty Melt

$6.13

5.3 oz all beef patty, American cheese, & grilled onions on toasted white bread

Italian Panini

$7.99

Boar’s Head ham, salami, pepperoni, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, deli dressing, & chipotle mayo on a toasted talera roll

Smoked Turkey Panini

$7.99

Boar’s Head turkey, bacon, spinach, & chipotle gourmaise on a toasted talera roll

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$8.02

Roast Beef Panini

$8.99

Large Specialty Salads

Ancient Grain Bowl

$9.00

refreshing mix of couscous, orzo, baby garbanzo beans, quinoa, shredded carrots, diced bell peppers & cucumbers with chopped herbs of mint, green onions, & cilantro all tossed in a sweet and tangy lime vinaigrette served over a bed of spring mix CHOICE of chicken or tofu

Asian Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, mandarin oranges, bell peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, peanuts with orange sesame dressing with choice of grilled chicken or tofu

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese with choice of ranch or blue cheese

Chicken "BLT" Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, pickled red onions, croutons, caesar dressing

Classic Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, croutons, caesar dressing

Club Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, boar’s head turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, cucumbers, croutons and choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, feta cheese, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, boiled egg, croutons

Greek Salad

$11.00

Green Goddess Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, feta, tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, bacon, croutons, boiled egg with choice of chicken or tofu

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, boiled egg, cheddar cheese, croutons

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Small Specialty Salads

Small Asian Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, mandarin oranges, bell peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, peanuts with orange sesame dressing with choice of grilled chicken or tofu

Small Green Goddess Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, feta, tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, bacon, croutons, boiled egg with choice of chicken or tofu

Small Classic Chicken Caesar

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, croutons, caesar dressing

Small Chicken "Blt" Caesar

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, pickled red onions, croutons, caesar dressing

Small Classic Cobb

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, feta cheese, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, boiled egg, croutons

Small Greek Salad

$6.00

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, boiled egg, cheddar cheese, croutons

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese with choice of ranch or blue cheese

Small Club Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, boar’s head turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, cucumbers, croutons and choice of dressing

Small Ceasar (NO MEAT)

$3.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Small Garden (NO MEAT)

$3.50

Romaine lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, croutons

Specials

Bibim Bap

$10.00+

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.02

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.12

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$8.02

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$10.00

penne pasta topped with grilled chicken, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli with parmesan cheese & served with a dinner roll

Classic Rueben

$8.02

Boar’s Head corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread

Country Fried Steak Plate

$11.00

savory country fried steak topped with grill onions covered with white peppered gravy & dinner roll

Curry Bowl

$8.00

En Fuego

$8.02

Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.02

beer battered cod fried, with yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce OR jalapeño sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$11.00

shredded jerk chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, corn, fresh cut mango topped with chipotle ranch

Mongolian Beef

$12.00

Steak Burrito

$10.00

Grilled sirloin steak, onions, peppers, refried beans, corn, pico, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream on a white tortilla

Taco Salad

$11.00

Chicken Katsu Plate

$11.00

Tacos

Create Your Own Taco

Fish Tacos (2)

$7.99

fried Mahi Mahi filets, cabbage cilantro mix, cheddar cheese, jalapeño sauce on a flour tortillas

Korean Steak Tacos (2)

$8.50

Mexican Street Tacos (2)

$7.55

1 Taco

$3.07

2 Taco

$5.66

3 Taco

$8.02

4 Taco

$10.00

Drinks

Waters

Cup of Water

$0.24

Dasani 20 oz

$1.99

Smartwater 1 Liter

$3.77

Smartwater 1 Liter Alkaline

$3.77

Smartwater 1 Liter Antioxidant

$3.77

Smartwater Cucumber Lime

$2.83

Smartwater Sportscap

$2.36

Smartwater Strawberry Blackberry

$2.83

Soda Water

Blueberry +Pomegranate AHA Can

$1.42

Lime + Watermelon AHA Can

$1.42

Orange + Grapefruit AHA Can

$1.42

Peach + Honey AHA Can

$1.42

Raspberry + Acai AHA Can

$1.42

Fuji Apple + White Tea AHA Can

$1.42

Mango + Black Tea AHA Can

$1.42

Can Soda

Coke Can

$1.18

Diet Coke Can

$1.18

Coke Zero Can

$1.18

Sprite Can

$1.18

Ginger Ale Can

$1.18

Diet Dr. Pepper Can

$1.18

Bottled Soda

Cherry Coke Zero

$2.60

Coke

$2.60

Coke Zero

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Fanta Orange

$2.60

Ginger Ale

$2.60

Mr. Pibb

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Sweet

$2.85

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.85

Gold Peak Peach

$2.85

Gold Peak Rasperry

$2.85

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.85

Peace Tea

Peace Caddy Shack

$2.12

Peace Just Peach

$2.12

Peace Razzleberry

$2.12

Energy Drinks

Monster Energy Green

$3.35

Monster Energy Ultra Zero White

$3.35

Monster Energy Ultra Zero Peachy Keen

$3.35

Monster Energy Aussie Lemonade

$3.35

Monster Energy Ultra Zero Rosa

$3.35

Monster Mango Loco

$3.35

Red Bull 12 oz

$3.79

Red Bull 8 oz

$2.49

Red Bull Zero 12 oz

$3.79

Red Bull Zero 8oz

$2.49

Bang Blue Razz

$2.83

Bang Cherry Blad Lemonade

$2.83

Bang Delish Strawberry Kiss

$2.83

Reign Cherry Limeade

$2.83

Reign Razzleberry

$2.83

Reign White Gummy Bear

$2.83

Reign Orange Dreamsicle

$2.83

C4 Smart Energy Cherry Berry Lime

$2.83

C4 Smart Energy Strawberry Guava

$2.83

Sports Drinks

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.36

Powerade Lemon Lime

$2.36

Powerade Orange

$2.36

Powerade Grape

$2.36

Body Armor Peach Mango

$3.07

Body Armor Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.07

Body Armor Watermelon

$3.07

Body Armor Orange Clementine

$3.07

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$3.07

Body Armor Strawberry Grape

$3.07

Body Armor Mixed Berry

$3.07

Body Armor Watermelon Strawberry

$3.07

Body Armor Tropical Punch

$3.07

Vitamin Water Zero Look

$2.99

Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed

$2.99

Vitamin Water Zero Shine

$2.99

Vitamin Water Zero XXX

$2.99

Vitamin Water Revive

$2.99

Vitamin Water Essential

$2.99

Vitamin Water Gutsy

$2.99

Vitamin Water Zero Rise

$2.99

Vitamin Water Energy

$2.99

Vitamin Water Power C

$2.99

Vitamin Water Refresh

$2.99

Vitamin Water Focus

$2.99

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.99

Protein Drinks

CorePower 26 g Chocolate

$4.95

CorePower 26 g Vanilla

$4.95

Corepower 26g Strawberry Banana

$4.95

CorePower 42g Chocolate

$5.42

CorePower 42g Strawberry

$5.42

CorePower 42g Vanilla

$5.42

Juices

Simply Orange

$3.07

Simply Lemonade

$3.07

Minute Maid Orange

$2.83

Minute Maid Apple

$2.83

Minute Maid Cranapple Raspberry

$2.83

Minute Maid Cranberry Grap

$2.83

Minute Maid Agua Fresca

$2.83

Fountain Sodas

Fountain Coke

$2.19+

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.19+

Fountain Sprite

$2.19+

Fountain Coke Zero

$2.19+

Fountain Root Beer

$2.19+

Fountain Lemonade

$2.19+

Bottled Coffee

Colombe Draft Latte Vanilla

$3.07

Colombe Draft Latte Mocha

$3.07

Colombe Draft Latte Triple Shot

$3.07

Colombe Draft Latte Peppermint Mocha

$3.07

Starbucks Double Shot Espresso

$2.59

Dunkin Donuts Original

$3.79

Dunkin Donuts French Vanilla

$3.79

Dunkin Donuts Mocha

$3.79

Espresso Coffee

Americano

$2.95+

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Hot Tea

Chamomile

$1.89+

English Breakfast

$1.89+

Lemon/Ginger

$1.89+

Green

$1.89+

Chai

$1.89+

Miscellaneous

Sundry

Altoids

$2.36

Blue Almond

$2.36

Fig Newton

$0.94

Gum

$1.89

Jack Links Beef Jerky 3.25oz

$7.99

Large Candy

$2.59

Lorna Doone

$0.94

Nutter Butter

$0.94

Oreo

$0.94

Planters Peanuts

$2.12

Pringles

$1.18

Protein Bar

$2.83

Small Candy

$1.89

Tic Tac

$1.89

York Peppermint Patty

$0.24

Fruit

Banana

$0.94

Grape Cup

$2.83

Fruit Cup

$2.83

Apple

$1.42

Open Cooler

1/2 pint Milk

$1.42

Cereal

$2.83

Chobani Yogurt

$1.89

Boar's Head Meat & Cheese Snack

$6.99

Boar's Head Red Pepper Hummus

$3.30

Pastry

Muffin

$1.89

Cream Cheese Danish

$2.83

Cherry Danish

$2.83

Apple Danish

$2.83

Bear Claw

$2.83

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.30

Sides, Soups & Desserts

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$2.12

Onion Rings

$2.36

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.36

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.75

Side Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Deep River Chips

$1.89

Frito Lay Chips

$1.18

Sun Chips

$1.18

Combo with Fries & 20oz Drink

$3.30

Combo with Onion Rings & 20oz Drink

$3.77

Combo with Sweet Potato Fries & 20oz Drink

$3.77

Combo with Fries & 32oz Drink

$4.25

Combo with Onion Rings & 3 oz Drink

$4.50

Combo with Onion Rings & 32oz Drink

$4.50

Combo with Chips & 20oz Drink

$3.07

Combo with Chips & 32oz Drink

Soups

Regular Soup

$4.72

Chili

$5.20

Desserts

Brownies

$2.12

Otis Spunkmeyer Cookies

$2.12
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
