Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wiley's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

800 S Kedzie Ave

Flossmoor, IL 60422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Shrimp Avocado Roasted Corn Salad

$13.50

6 Sauteed Shrimp, Crisp Bacon, Roasted Corn, Sliced Avocado, Buttermilk Pesto Dressing

Perfect Winter Salad

$11.75

Traditional Cobb

$13.75

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg & Blue Cheese Crumbles

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.75

Burger Salad

$13.75

1/2 lb Burger, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Avocado & Hard Boiled Egg

Asian Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens & Cabbage, Tomato, Cucumber, Edamame, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Egg Roll Noodles! Sesame Ginger dressing

Quinoa Acorn Squash

Quinoa Acorn Squash

$12.50

Side Salad

$3.75

Mixed Greens, Cucumber & Tomato

Soup Cup

$4.50

Made in house

Soup Bowl

$6.50

Made in house

Chili Cup

$4.95

Chili Bowl

$6.95

Appetizer

Esquites, Chips & Salsa

$8.75

Warm Mexican street Corn off the cobb, house made Salsa Verde

Wiley's Jumbo WIngs

$13.75

Eight (8) lightly dusted wings tossed in your sauce choice. Celery & Carrots on the side

Mozzrella Sticks

$8.75

Six (6) jumbo Mozzarella sticks with warm Marinara

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.75

A little spicy, breaded & fried, served with Ranch

Hand Breaded Chicken Bites

$10.25

Twelve (12) bite size chicken tenders breaded in our own seasoning, tossed or served with one of our sauces

Crispy Pork Belly Sliders

$10.75

Three (3) pork belly sliders topped with Cherry Habanero jam & a crispy Onion Ring

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.25

Melted Pepperjack & Cheddar Cheese. Salsa Verde & Sour Cream on the side

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.25

Hand Pulled Chicken, melted Pepperjack & Cheddar Cheese. Salsa Verde & Sour Cream on the side

Beef Quesadilla

$10.25

Seasoned Beef, melted Pepperjack & Cheddar Cheese. Salsa Verde & Sour Cream on the side

10" Prop & Peller Pretzel

$10.25

Large enough to share, Served with house made beer cheese

Tequila Shrimp

$10.95

Sauteed in Butter, Garlic, Chili powder & Tequila! Served atop Spanish RIce with Lime, Cilantro & Avocado

Angus Beef Sliders

$10.75

Three (3) Angus Beef sliders topped with homemade Beer cheese & Pickle on Pretzel rolls

Fries

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$3.75

1/2 Fries

$1.75

1/2 Sweet Fries

$1.90

Slaw Cup

$2.50

Chips n Salsa

$4.00

Tots

$3.50

Sandwiches

1/2 lb Burger

$12.25

A blend of Brisket & Chuck, topped with your cheese choice, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle

BLT

$9.75

Crispy Bacon piled hight with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Wheat or White

Classic Club

$12.25

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served the classic way. Wheat or White Toast

Chicago Dog

$8.50

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Cajun seasoned Chicken breast, grilled, topped with Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce & Tomato

Beef Taco's

$10.25

Topped with Queso Fresco, Lettuce, Tomato. Salsa Verde & Sour Cream on the side

Hand Pulled Chicken Taco's

$10.25

Topped with Queso Fresco, Lettuce, Tomato. Salsa Verde & Sour Cream on the side

Crispy Pork Belly Taco's

$12.75

Ancho Chili, roasted Pineapple, Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Fresh Cilantro

Seasoned Shrimp Taco's

Seasoned Shrimp Taco's

$13.50

Sauteed Shrimp topped with Cilantro Lime Slaw & Sriracha Ranch drizzle

Fish Taco's

$13.25

Blackend Tilapia with Cilantro Lime Slaw & Baja Sauce

French DIp

$15.25

Southside Steak

$14.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Grilled Tilapia

$12.25
Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$12.75

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Thin and Crispy!

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Our same thin crust, just larger!

Kids Menu

Kids 1/3 Hamburger

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Kids 1/3 lb Cheeseburger

$7.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

BBQ or Ranch on the side

Kids Grilled Cheese on White

$7.00

White Bread, Butter, American Cheese

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.50

Funnel Cake Fries with Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Vanilla Gelato/Salted Caramel Toffee

$5.50

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$3.50

Extras

$Dressing Lg

$1.25

$Dressing Sm

$0.75

$Add BBQ

$1.00

$Add Buffalo

$1.00

$Add Cheddar

$1.25

$Add Pepperjack

$1.25

$Add Swiss

$1.25

$Add Motz

$1.25

$Add Beer Cheese

$3.00

$Add Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.75

$Add Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

$Add Avocado

$2.50

$Sour Cream

$0.75

$Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

$Add Jalapenos

$0.50

$Sauteed Onions

$1.00

$Add Bacon

$3.00

$Extra Bacon

$2.00

$Add Chicken

$4.00

$Add Shrimp (4)

$4.00

$Add Salmon

$6.00

$Add Steak

$6.00

$Add Burger

$5.00

Fish Fry (Copy)

2 pc Fish Fry

$12.50

3 pc Fish Fry

$14.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hosting an event? Let Wiley's do the work for you! On premise and off premise catering available!

Website

Location

800 S Kedzie Ave, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields
orange starNo Reviews
3248 Vollmer Road Olympia Fields, IL 60461
View restaurantnext
Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream - Olympia Fields
orange starNo Reviews
3252 Vollmer Road Olympia Fields, IL 60461
View restaurantnext
Captain Hooks Fish & Chicken- Flossmoor
orange star4.1 • 1,035
3760 Vollmer Rd Flossmoor, IL 60422
View restaurantnext
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights
orange starNo Reviews
222 Dixie Highway Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View restaurantnext
Grady's Snack N Dine
orange star4.3 • 2,100
18147 Harwood Ave Homewood, IL 60430
View restaurantnext
Bernice's Barbecue - 17565 Kedzie
orange starNo Reviews
17565 Kedzie Hazel Crest, IL 60429
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flossmoor

Captain Hooks Fish & Chicken- Flossmoor
orange star4.1 • 1,035
3760 Vollmer Rd Flossmoor, IL 60422
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flossmoor
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston