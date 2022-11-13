Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers
American

Willaby's Take Out

621 Reviews

$$

327 Old Ferry Rd

White Stone, VA 22578

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco
3 Taco Beach Box
Oyster Taco

Today's Features

Maryland Crab Soup

$8.50+

Lots of Lump Crab with just enough ingredients to hold it together served with Slaw

He Crab Soup

$9.50+

Vegetarian friendly Potato soup topping options: Cheddar, bacon & spring onions.

Mahi Taco

$5.00

Mahi Caesar

$14.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Oyster Taco

$5.50

Pork Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Vegetarian Taco

$4.00Out of stock

3 Taco Beach Box

$15.00

Sliders

Oyster Slider

$12.00

Crab Cake Slider

$12.00

White Stone Smash

$6.00

Willaburger Smash

$6.00

Rappahannock Smash

$5.00

WillaBowl

Spring mix salad, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Toasted Corn, Smashed Avacado, and Pico de Gallo topped with your favorite Topping
Chicken Willabowl

Chicken Willabowl

$12.00

Spring mix salad, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Toasted Corn, Smashed Avacado, and Pico de Gallo topped with Taco-seasoned Braised Chicken.

Oyster Willabowl

$16.00

Spring mix salad, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Toasted Corn, Smashed Avacado, and Pico de Gallo topped with Fried Local Oysters.

Pork Willabowl

$13.00
Shrimp Willabowl

Shrimp Willabowl

$14.00

Spring mix salad, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Toasted Corn, Smashed Avacado, and Pico de Gallo topped with Blackened Shrimp 🦐

Sides/Kids

Black Beans and Rice

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla w/ Fries

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemon La Croix

$2.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tangerine La Croix

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Buskey Dry Cider

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Downeast Strawberry Cider

$6.00

Goodwood Stout

$7.50

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Salt Life Lager

$5.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Rose

$8.50

Sav Blanc

$5.00

Sangria

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving on our beach from our trailer for beach dining and togo!

Location

327 Old Ferry Rd, White Stone, VA 22578

Directions

