Willa Jean

3,509 Reviews

$$

611 O'Keefe Ave

New Orleans, LA 70113

Popular Items

Latte

$5.50

Biscuit And Jam

$7.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$16.00

tabasco honey

WJ TAKEOUT COFFEE BAR

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$4.50

12oz Hot or 16oz Iced.

Cafe Au Lait with WJ Blend

$4.00

16oz. A NOLA classic, freshly brewed Willa Jean Blend coffee with steamed milk.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$5.00

8oz Hot or 16oz Iced.

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Intelligentsia Black Cat Classic Espresso blend of coffees from Brazil & Colombia

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
WJ Blend Drip Coffee

WJ Blend Drip Coffee

$3.00

16oz. From Intelligentsia: Our signature dark roast celebrates the savory side of coffees highlighted by caramelized sugars, molasses, and chocolate flavors. It is roasted in a way that emphasizes these traits and creates a satisfying, resonant finish.

Latte

$5.50
WJ Blend Cold Brew

WJ Blend Cold Brew

$4.50

16oz. From Intelligentsia: Our signature dark roast celebrates the savory side of coffees highlighted by caramelized sugars, molasses, and chocolate flavors. It is roasted in a way that emphasizes these traits and creates a satisfying, resonant finish.

Macchiato

$4.00

8oz Hot or 16oz Iced.

Mocha Latte

$5.75

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Barq's Root Beer (12oz)

Barq's Root Beer (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

(requires bottle opener)

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Richard's Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

WJ ONLINE (BRUNCH)

Online Brunch Snacks

Crawfish Dip

$17.00

Griddled Banana Bread

$13.00

served with whipped butter

Home Fries

$15.00

crispy potatoes + bacon + gravy + onions + cheese curds

Pimento Cheese Board

$17.00

country ham + pickles + crackers

Willa Jean Cornbread

$13.00

served with whipped butter + Poirier's cane syrup

Willa Jean Granola

Willa Jean Granola

$16.00

Greek yogurt + fig jam + summer fruits

Online Brunch Biscuits

BEC Biscuit

$16.00

bacon + sunny side up egg + pimento cheese

Biscuit And Jam

$7.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$16.00

tabasco honey

Sausage Cheddar Biscuit

$15.00

sausage + white cheddar + egg

Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$15.00

Online Brunch Soup + Salads

Fried Chicken Little Gem Salad

$25.00

fried chicken thigh + tomatoes + pickled red onion + local radishes + bacon + ramp buttermilk dressing

Little Gem Salad

$16.00

tomatoes + pickled red onion + local radishes + bacon + ramp buttermilk dressing

Endive Citrus Salad

$16.00

mixed greens + seasonal fruit + goat cheese + spiced pecans + honey vinaigrette

Online Brunch Plates

Avocado Toast

$19.00

fresh cheese + heirloom tomato + pickled serrano + shallot + arugula + sunflower everything spice + poached egg

BBQ Shrimp Toast

$27.00

gulf shrimp + nola style bbq sauce + burrata on grilled sourdough

Crawfish Roll

$19.00

tabasco buttered crawfish tails + sesame brioche + chili garlic crunch + creole vinegar potato chips + tartar sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

pickles + lettuce + wj sauce on hawaiian roll

Grain Bowl

$19.50

quinoa + farro + brown rice + asparagus + broccolini + tomato + carrot + roasted cauliflower + poached egg

Hangover Bowl

$26.00

braised short rib + cheesy grits + onion + garlic + egg

Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

creole black beans + salsa rojo + salsa verde + 2 eggs + cotija cheese + avocado + corn tortillas

WJ Breakfast Plate

$22.00

wj biscuit + 2 eggs + cheesy grits + bacon + sausage

Pastrami Smoked Salmon

$26.00

marinated beets + arugula + pastrami smoked salmon + cucumber + avocado + quinoa + poached egg + whipped ricotta + cider vinaigrette + rye toast

Willa Jean Granola

Willa Jean Granola

$16.00

Greek yogurt + fig jam + summer fruits

WJ Brunch Burger

$20.00

WJ Shrimp + Grits

$22.00

gulf shrimp + etouffee gravy + grits + poached egg

Online Brunch Desserts

Cookies + Milk

$12.00

3 chocolate chip cookies + vanilla milk

Front Counter Banana Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

nilla wafers + whipped cream

WJ Chocolate Chip Cookie

WJ Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Dried Fruit Cookie

$3.00

Bruto Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Willa Jean celebrates Southern sensibilities with fresh, local ingredients. Named after Chef Partner Kelly Fields’ grandmother, who inspired her to pursue her passions, the restaurant and bakery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the week, and offers Saturday and Sunday brunch.

