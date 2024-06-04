Restaurant info

At Willard Hicks we offer our guests an elevated experience in a warm, comfortable, inviting atmosphere. Our vision is to provide a balanced experience where quality and comfort are truly affordable. We strive to create a relationship with each of our patrons and truly appreciate our neighborhood community. We are excited to offer Certified Angus Beef steaks, deliciously prepared on our almond wood burning grill and feature dishes prepared with only the finest, freshest ingredients. At the bar you will find handcrafted cocktails created with premium craft spirits and an exciting selection of beers and wine. We welcome you to Willard Hicks; it is our hope that you feel right at home.