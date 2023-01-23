Willard Varsity club
3598 Bullhead Rd
Willard, OH 44890
BABY CHEESE PIZZA
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
Small Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion
Small Cameo White
Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes
Small Taco Zesty Mex
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
Small Cameo Special
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion
Small Cameo Hawaiian Porker
Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon
Small Cameo Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham
Small Cameo All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger
Small Cameo Fireballz
Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos
Small Cheese Delight
Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge
Small Cameo Sweet Fire
Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples
Small Cameo Chicken Delicacy
Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken
Small Cameo Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)
Small Cameo 419
Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut
Small Kid Cameo
Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni
Small B & C
Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes
Small Odella's Cameo Choice
Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)
Small Cameo Popeye Special
Cameo crusted basted with olive oil, "Cameo blend cheese", feta cheese, fajita chicken, tomatoes, onions, spinach, bacon, and hot peppers.
MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
Medium Cameo Special
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion
Medium Cameo All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger
Medium Cameo Chicken Delicacy
Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken
Medium Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion
Medium Cameo Hawaiian Porker
Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon
Medium Cameo Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham
Medium Cameo Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)
Medium Cameo Sweet Fire
Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples
Medium Cameo Fireballz
Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos
Medium Odella's Cameo Choice
Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)
Medium Cheese Delight
Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge
Medium Cameo 419
Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut
Medium Kid Cameo
Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni
Medium Taco Zesty Mex
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
Medium The B & C
Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes
Medium Cameo White
Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes
Medium Cameo Popeye Special
Cameo crusted basted with olive oil, "Cameo blend cheese", feta cheese, fajita chicken, tomatoes, onions, spinach, bacon, and hot peppers.
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
Large Cameo Special
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion
Large Cameo All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger
Large Cameo Chicken Delicacy
Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ, or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend cheese, cheddar cheese and topped with grilled fajita chicken.
Large Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion
Large Cameo Hawaiian Porker
Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon
Large Cameo Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham
Large Cameo Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)
Large Cameo Sweet Fire
Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples
Large Cameo Fireballz
Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos
Large Odella's Cameo Choice
Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)
Large Cheese Delight
Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge
Large Cameo 419
Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut
Large Kid Cameo
Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni
Large Taco Zesty Mex
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
Large B & C
Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes
Large Cameo White
Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes
Large Cameo Popeye Special
Cameo crusted basted with olive oil, "Cameo blend cheese", feta cheese, fajita chicken, tomatoes, onions, spinach, bacon, and hot peppers.
Crustless Pizza
Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Baked jumbo pub pretzels served with our smooth artisan beer cheese.
Macho Nachos
House fried tortilla chips loaded with seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives & jalapeños.
Loaded Potato Skins
Potato skins loaded with ranch, shredded cheeses and bacon. Served with sour cream.
Loaded Bacon & Cheese Fries
Tavern fries covered in nacho cheese and bacon.
Flashes Fries
Seasoned waffle fries smothered in ranch, shredded cheeses and bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with crispy chips, celery, and cucumbers.
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.
Fried Pickle Chips
Served with choice of our house-made ranch.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
House battered and fried mushrooms served with our house-made ranch.
Basket of Onion Rings
Served with chipotle ranch.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream. Add chicken 2.50
Fried Green Beans
Served with chipotle ranch.
Parm Bites
Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheese Curds
Served with choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
Tortilla Chips And Salsa
Spicy Cauliflower
House Salad
Cucumbers, diced tomato, shredded cheddar cheese with house croutons.
Italian Salad
Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, atop lettuce, diced tomatoes, with house croutons.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and our house garlic herb croutons.
Chef Salad
Smoked turkey, honey ham, boiled eggs and shredded cheeses, atop cucumbers, lettuce and diced tomatoes.
California Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, and crispy tortilla strips atop a bed of lettuce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken atop mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy tortilla strips.
Taco Salad
Seasoned beef topped with black olives, diced onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side. Served in a tortilla bowl.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tomatoes, tossed in ranch-picante dressing. Served in a tortilla bowl.
Hot Bacon Chicken Salad
A fresh bed of baby spinach served with our hot bacon dressing topped with a char- grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, mozzarella cheese and bacon crumbles.
Side Salad
Chicken Finger Basket
Chicken tenders coated in crispy batter and served with creamy coleslaw. Buffalo style add $.79
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Crispy coated popcorn shrimp deep fried and served with coleslaw. Buffalo style add $.79
Perch Basket
Lightly breaded perch fried golden brown and served with coleslaw
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Diced grilled chicken, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, and cheese with our ranch picante dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, real bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and creamy ranch.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken dipped in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Stadium Club Melt
Smoked turkey, ham, crispy bacon with American and Swiss cheeses triple stacked with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted Texas toast.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high, topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.
Perch Sandwich
Perch lightly breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with creamy tartar sauce.
Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Swiss, pepper jack, and American cheeses, and 3 mozzarella sticks topped with sliced tomato and crispy bacon piled on Texas toast. Served with a side of marinara.
Big Kahuna
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with ham, a slice of pineapple, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on toasted bun.
9th St. Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced ribeye loaded with sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions. Your choice of mozzarella, pepper jack or creamy cheddar cheese.
BLT Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Meatloaf Sandwich
The Crimson
Ham, salami, onions, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sub sauce.
Pizza Sub
Your choice of 2 pizza toppings, melted mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, ham, salami, onions, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, bacon, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch dressing.
CBR Sub
Grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.
BLT Sub
Bacon and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese toasted on a sub bun.
Nashville Hot Sub
Kids Grilled Cheese
All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink
Kids Baby Cheese Pizza
All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink
Kids Baby Pepperoni Pizza
All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink
Kids 3pc Chicken Tenders
All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink
Kids Mac n' Cheese
All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink
All-American Cheeseburger
Our classic American burger served with melted American cheese on a toasted bun and choice of lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with a side of pickles. Add bacon 1.00 extra.
Texas Rodeo Burger
Our half pound burger with zesty BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, crispy onion straws and melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun.
Mushroom Swiss Buckeye Burger
Our half pound burger topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
Firecracker Burger
Our half pound burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño caps, crispy onion straws and spicy chipolte ranch on a toasted bun.
Patty Melt
This classic half pound burger is covered with sautéed onions and melted Swiss and American cheeses, served on toasted marble rye bread.
Sunshine Burger
Our half pound burger topped with over easy egg, crispy bacon and melted American cheese on a toasted bun.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Philly Burger
Western Rodeo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
3598 Bullhead Rd, Willard, OH 44890