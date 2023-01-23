Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willard Varsity club

review star

No reviews yet

3598 Bullhead Rd

Willard, OH 44890

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
10 Wings
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Pizza

BABY CHEESE PIZZA

$3.85

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

Small Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Small Cameo White

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

Small Taco Zesty Mex

$11.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Small Cameo Special

$11.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Small Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$11.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Small Cameo Deluxe

$12.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Small Cameo All Meat

$11.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Small Cameo Fireballz

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Small Cheese Delight

$8.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Small Cameo Sweet Fire

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Small Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken

Small Cameo Vegetarian

$11.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Small Cameo 419

$10.00

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Small Kid Cameo

$11.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Small B & C

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Small Odella's Cameo Choice

$11.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

Small Cameo Popeye Special

$12.00

Cameo crusted basted with olive oil, "Cameo blend cheese", feta cheese, fajita chicken, tomatoes, onions, spinach, bacon, and hot peppers.

MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

Medium Cameo Special

$14.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Medium Cameo All Meat

$14.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Medium Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken

Medium Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Medium Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$14.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Medium Cameo Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Medium Cameo Vegetarian

$14.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Medium Cameo Sweet Fire

$15.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Medium Cameo Fireballz

$15.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Medium Odella's Cameo Choice

$14.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

Medium Cheese Delight

$11.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Medium Cameo 419

$13.50

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Medium Kid Cameo

$14.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Medium Taco Zesty Mex

$14.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Medium The B & C

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Medium Cameo White

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

Medium Cameo Popeye Special

$16.00

Cameo crusted basted with olive oil, "Cameo blend cheese", feta cheese, fajita chicken, tomatoes, onions, spinach, bacon, and hot peppers.

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

Large Cameo Special

$18.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Large Cameo All Meat

$18.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Large Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ, or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend cheese, cheddar cheese and topped with grilled fajita chicken.

Large Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Large Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$18.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Large Cameo Deluxe

$20.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Large Cameo Vegetarian

$18.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Large Cameo Sweet Fire

$19.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Large Cameo Fireballz

$19.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Large Odella's Cameo Choice

$18.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

Large Cheese Delight

$14.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Large Cameo 419

$17.00

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Large Kid Cameo

$18.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Large Taco Zesty Mex

$18.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Large B & C

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Large Cameo White

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

Large Cameo Popeye Special

$20.00

Cameo crusted basted with olive oil, "Cameo blend cheese", feta cheese, fajita chicken, tomatoes, onions, spinach, bacon, and hot peppers.

Crustless Pizza

$3.85

Breads

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Medium Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.99

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.99

Small Pickle Bread

$6.99

Medium Pickle Bread

$9.99

Large Pickle Bread

$12.99

Small Cinna Bread

$6.99

Small Apple Cinna Bread

$8.50

Medium Apple Cinna Bread

$11.50

Appetizers

Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.99

Baked jumbo pub pretzels served with our smooth artisan beer cheese.

Macho Nachos

$9.99

House fried tortilla chips loaded with seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives & jalapeños.

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.99

Potato skins loaded with ranch, shredded cheeses and bacon. Served with sour cream.

Loaded Bacon & Cheese Fries

$7.99

Tavern fries covered in nacho cheese and bacon.

Flashes Fries

$9.99

Seasoned waffle fries smothered in ranch, shredded cheeses and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Served with crispy chips, celery, and cucumbers.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99Out of stock

Served with choice of our house-made ranch.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

House battered and fried mushrooms served with our house-made ranch.

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.99

Served with chipotle ranch.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream. Add chicken 2.50

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Served with chipotle ranch.

Parm Bites

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Served with choice of ranch or marinara sauce.

Tortilla Chips And Salsa

$3.99

Spicy Cauliflower

$8.99

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Cucumbers, diced tomato, shredded cheddar cheese with house croutons.

Italian Salad

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, atop lettuce, diced tomatoes, with house croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and our house garlic herb croutons.

Chef Salad

$9.99

Smoked turkey, honey ham, boiled eggs and shredded cheeses, atop cucumbers, lettuce and diced tomatoes.

California Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, and crispy tortilla strips atop a bed of lettuce.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken atop mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy tortilla strips.

Taco Salad

$10.49

Seasoned beef topped with black olives, diced onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side. Served in a tortilla bowl.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tomatoes, tossed in ranch-picante dressing. Served in a tortilla bowl.

Hot Bacon Chicken Salad

$9.99

A fresh bed of baby spinach served with our hot bacon dressing topped with a char- grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, mozzarella cheese and bacon crumbles.

Side Salad

$3.99

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.99

Chicken tenders coated in crispy batter and served with creamy coleslaw. Buffalo style add $.79

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Crispy coated popcorn shrimp deep fried and served with coleslaw. Buffalo style add $.79

Perch Basket

$12.99

Lightly breaded perch fried golden brown and served with coleslaw

Wraps

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Diced grilled chicken, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, and cheese with our ranch picante dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, real bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and creamy ranch.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken dipped in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$12.99

15 Wings

$17.99

25 Wings

$29.99

Sandwiches

Stadium Club Melt

$10.99

Smoked turkey, ham, crispy bacon with American and Swiss cheeses triple stacked with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted Texas toast.

Reuben

$10.99

Thinly sliced corned beef piled high, topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Perch Sandwich

$10.99

Perch lightly breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with creamy tartar sauce.

Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Swiss, pepper jack, and American cheeses, and 3 mozzarella sticks topped with sliced tomato and crispy bacon piled on Texas toast. Served with a side of marinara.

Big Kahuna

$9.99

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with ham, a slice of pineapple, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on toasted bun.

9th St. Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Sliced ribeye loaded with sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions. Your choice of mozzarella, pepper jack or creamy cheddar cheese.

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Subs

The Crimson

$9.99

Ham, salami, onions, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sub sauce.

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Your choice of 2 pizza toppings, melted mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.

Italian Sub

$9.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, onions, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.

Turkey Club Sub

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch dressing.

CBR Sub

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.

BLT Sub

$9.99

Bacon and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.99

Ham and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Meatballs in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese toasted on a sub bun.

Nashville Hot Sub

$9.99

Sidelines

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Tavern Fries

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Mac n' Cheese

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Little Leaguers

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink

Kids Baby Cheese Pizza

$5.99

All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink

Kids Baby Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink

Kids 3pc Chicken Tenders

$5.99

All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$5.99

All meals served to rookies under 10 years old with your choice of applesauce or tavern fries and a fountain drink

Desserts

Varsity Cookie

$7.99

Giant chocolate chip cookie topped with ice cream and chocolate drizzle.

Varsity Brownie

$7.99

Giant brownie topped with ice cream and chocolate drizzle

Ice Cream

$2.99

BYO Pasta

BYO Pasta

$12.99

Choose one per category. Additional meats for $2.50. All pasta meals served with 2 breadsticks

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast loaded with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served on a pile of noodles. All pasta meals served with 2 breadsticks

Burgers

All-American Cheeseburger

$10.49

Our classic American burger served with melted American cheese on a toasted bun and choice of lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with a side of pickles. Add bacon 1.00 extra.

Texas Rodeo Burger

$11.49

Our half pound burger with zesty BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, crispy onion straws and melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun.

Mushroom Swiss Buckeye Burger

$11.49

Our half pound burger topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.

Firecracker Burger

$11.49

Our half pound burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño caps, crispy onion straws and spicy chipolte ranch on a toasted bun.

Patty Melt

$11.49

This classic half pound burger is covered with sautéed onions and melted Swiss and American cheeses, served on toasted marble rye bread.

Sunshine Burger

$11.49

Our half pound burger topped with over easy egg, crispy bacon and melted American cheese on a toasted bun.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.99

Philly Burger

$11.49

Western Rodeo

$11.99

Kitchen Drink Ticket

Free Kitchen Drink Ticket

$5.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3598 Bullhead Rd, Willard, OH 44890

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Joe's American Diner
orange starNo Reviews
429 E. Walton St Willard, OH 44890
View restaurantnext
Hound Dog Hop
orange starNo Reviews
195 Sandusky St Plymouth, OH 44865
View restaurantnext
Attica VC Cameo - 23 S. Main Street Attica, OH
orange starNo Reviews
23 S Main St Attica, OH 44807
View restaurantnext
New London Pizza House
orange starNo Reviews
2 S Main St New London, OH 44851
View restaurantnext
Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
205 Washington Street Republic, OH 44867
View restaurantnext
Twin Lakes Golf Course
orange star4.2 • 330
100 Decker St Bellevue, OH 44811
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Willard
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Port Clinton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston