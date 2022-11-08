Willard's BBQ-Reston
11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755
Reston, VA 20190
Popular Items
Family Meals
Feedbag for 4
(1) Slab of ribs; (1) half chicken; (1) pint of BBQ meat; (2) pints of sides; (4) cornbread & (4) rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *ADD $5.00 per pint of beef brisket ordered.
Supper for 6
(1.5) Slabs of ribs; (2) half chickens; (2) pints of BBQ meat; (4) pints of sides; (6) cornbread & (6) rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *ADD $5.00 per pint of beef brisket ordered.
Feast for 8
(2) Slabs of ribs; (2) half chickens; (2) pints of BBQ meat; (6) pints of sides (choose the same side twice if quart-size is desired); (8) cornbread; a dozen slider rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *ADD $5.00 per pint of beef brisket ordered.
Snack Pack for 8
(2) pints of BBQ meat; (3) pints of sides; (8) slider rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *ADD $5.00 per pint of beef brisket ordered.
Daily Specials/Sandwiches
Smoked Rockfish Sandwich
Dry-rubbed and smoked Pacific rockfish. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and green chile mayo. With two sides.
Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich
Pork and beef meatloaf, smoked low & slow. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo. With two sides.
Open Faced Chile-Cheese Brisket Sandwich
(2) thick slices of smoked brisket atop cheezy-garlic Texas toast, topped with green chile salsa and fresh jalapenos. Served with pickles, onions and two side dishes.
Texas Two-Step Turkey Sandwich
Pepper-crusted, smoked turkey breast topped with melted swiss, cole slaw, tomato, pickled peppers & chipotle mayo. With two side dishes.
Turkey Sandwich-Plain
Carne Asada Torta Sandwich
Thin-sliced beef, piled high, w/ fried onions & jalapenos, melted Chihuahua cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & green chile mayo. With two sides.
Kid's Slider
A slider-sized bbq sandwich with 2 sides.
Daily Specials/Platters
Daily Specials/Other
Bundy's Big Burrito
Chopped steak, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, melted cheddar, salsa verde & chipotle mayo, all wrapped up in a big flour tortilla! With two side dishes.
Smoked Rockfish Burrito
Sweet & Sticky Ribs, 1/2 slab (ribs only)
Our St. Louis pork spareribs, smoked and smothered in our Sweet & Sticky bbq sauce. 1/2 slab is 6 bones.
Sweet & Sticky Ribs/Full Slab
Our St. Louis pork spareribs, smoked and smothered in our Sweet & Sticky bbq sauce. Full slab is 12 bones.
Sandwiches
NC Pulled Pork Sandwich
When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Dry-rubbed and smoked chicken, braised and shredded in a bit of our NC Vinegar bbq sauce. With choice of two sides.
Smokey Joe's Chopped Beef Endz Sandwich
Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome to Flavortown! With choice of two sides.
Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich
Sliced beef brisket, smoked overnight until tender. Lightly sauced with our Sweet bbq sauce. With a choice of two sides.
Texas "Hot Guts" Sausage Sandwich
Custom blended by Logan Sausage of Alexandria. Smoked in-house. Topped with pickles, onions and Gold bbq sauce. Served w/choice of two sides.
Triple Play Sliders
Three sliders - pulled pork, pulled chicken and chopped beef. With a choice of two sides.
Johnny's Combo Sandwich
Smokey Joe's Chopped Beef layered with Hot Sausage, topped with cole slaw, pickles and our Gold BBQ sauce. With a choice of two sides.
Bay of Pigs Cuban Sandwich
Our take on a classic. Layers of smoked pork loin, ham and pulled pork, topped with melted swiss cheese, pickled peppers and chipotle mayo. Served with choice of two sides.
Double-Trouble Sandwich
Pulled chicken and Hot Sausage, topped with cole slaw, pickles and our tangy Mumbo Q sauce. Served with two sides.
Mr. Willard's Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Like Thanksgiving on a bun! Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast, topped with lettuce, spicy curry mayo, cranberry chutney and crunchy cornbread crumbs. Served with two sides.
Rib Sandwich
Two meaty ribs between two slices of cheap white bread. Served with a choice of two sides.
BBQ Trays (no bread)
Meat & 2 Tray w/Pulled Pork
Meat & 2 Tray w/Pulled Chicken
Meat & 2 Tray w/Sm Joe Beef Endz
Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of two sides.
Meat & 2 Tray w/Sliced Brisket
Sliced beef brisket, smoked overnight until tender. Lightly sauced with our Sweet bbq sauce. With a choice of two sides.
Meat & 2 Tray w/Sausage
Meat & 3 Tray w/Pulled Pork
Meat & 3 Tray w/Pulled Chicken
Meat & 3 Tray w/Sm Joe Beef Endz
Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of three sides.
Meat & 3 Tray w/Sliced Brisket
Sliced beef brisket, smoked overnight until tender. Lightly sauced with our Sweet bbq sauce. With a choice of three sides.
Meat & 3 Tray w/Sausage
Meat & 3 Tray w/Meatloaf
Our Smoked Meatloaf, topped w/homemade gravy. With choice of three side dishes.
BBQ Platters (more meat!)
NC Pulled Pork Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
Pulled Chicken Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
Smokey Joe's Chopped Beef Endz Platter
Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of two sides & Cornbread.
Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter
Sliced beef brisket, smoked overnight until tender. Lightly sauced with our Sweet bbq sauce. With a choice of two sides and Cornbread.
Texas "Hot Guts" Sausage Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/4 BBQ Chicken Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/4 Jerk Chicken Platter
Spicy, Jamaican inspired rub. Smoked over oak and hickory and topped with our Gold mustard-based bbq sauce. With choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/2 BBQ Chicken Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/2 Jerk Chicken Platter
Spicy, Jamaican inspired jerk-rubbed smoked chicken, topped with our Gold bbq sauce. Served with choice of two sides and cornbread.
1/2 Mixed Chix Pltr
1/3 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter
St. Louis cut pork spareribs (about 4). Dry-rubbed, smoked w/oak & hickory and glazed to finish. With choice of two sides & Cornbread.
1/2 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter
St. Louis cut pork spareribs (about 6), dry-rubbed, smoked and glazed to finish. With two sides and cornbread.
Duo Platter
Choose any two meats. Served w/choice of two sides & Cornbread. *Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
Trio Platter
Choose any three meats. With choice of two sides & Cornbread. *Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
Specialties
Open-Faced Beef Brisket Sandwich
Comfort food at its finest! Smoked brisket on cheap white bread, smothered with homemade pan gravy. Served with two sides (get the mashed potatoes w/gravy...) and cornbread.
Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich
Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast on cheap white bread, smothered with homemade pan gravy. Served with two sides, cornbread & cranberry chutney.
Texas Teaser Tray
When you can't make up your mind. Pulled pork, beef brisket, hot sausage and one meaty rib. With choice of two sides.
Redneck Rollup
A southern-style burrito. Dirty rice, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage and hot sauce with your choice of pork, chicken or chopped beef, all rolled up in a large flour tortilla. With two sides.
Side Dish Platter
choose three sides; w/Cornbread
Stick 2 Your Ribs
Two meaty ribs w Soup of the Day & Cornbread. Choice of bbq sauces.