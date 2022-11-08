Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Willard's BBQ-Reston

review star

No reviews yet

11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755

Reston, VA 20190

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

NC Pulled Pork Sandwich
Trio Platter
NC Pulled Pork

Family Meals

Feedbag for 4

$62.99

(1) Slab of ribs; (1) half chicken; (1) pint of BBQ meat; (2) pints of sides; (4) cornbread & (4) rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *ADD $5.00 per pint of beef brisket ordered.

Supper for 6

$105.99

(1.5) Slabs of ribs; (2) half chickens; (2) pints of BBQ meat; (4) pints of sides; (6) cornbread & (6) rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *ADD $5.00 per pint of beef brisket ordered.

Feast for 8

$129.00

(2) Slabs of ribs; (2) half chickens; (2) pints of BBQ meat; (6) pints of sides (choose the same side twice if quart-size is desired); (8) cornbread; a dozen slider rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *ADD $5.00 per pint of beef brisket ordered.

Snack Pack for 8

$44.99

(2) pints of BBQ meat; (3) pints of sides; (8) slider rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *ADD $5.00 per pint of beef brisket ordered.

Daily Specials/Sandwiches

Spice-rubbed & smoked, topped with lettuce, tomato onion and green chile mayo. Served w two sides.

Smoked Rockfish Sandwich

$10.99

Dry-rubbed and smoked Pacific rockfish. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and green chile mayo. With two sides.

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Pork and beef meatloaf, smoked low & slow. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo. With two sides.

Open Faced Chile-Cheese Brisket Sandwich

Open Faced Chile-Cheese Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

(2) thick slices of smoked brisket atop cheezy-garlic Texas toast, topped with green chile salsa and fresh jalapenos. Served with pickles, onions and two side dishes.

Texas Two-Step Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Pepper-crusted, smoked turkey breast topped with melted swiss, cole slaw, tomato, pickled peppers & chipotle mayo. With two side dishes.

Turkey Sandwich-Plain

$8.29
Carne Asada Torta Sandwich

Carne Asada Torta Sandwich

$10.99

Thin-sliced beef, piled high, w/ fried onions & jalapenos, melted Chihuahua cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado & green chile mayo. With two sides.

Kid's Slider

$5.99

A slider-sized bbq sandwich with 2 sides.

Daily Specials/Platters

Spice-rubbed & smoked, served with lettuce, tomato onion and green chile mayo. With two sides & cornbread.

Smoked Meatloaf Platter

$12.99

Pork and beef meatloaf, smoked low & slow. Served with homemade pan gravy, two sides and cornbread.

Smoked Rockfish Platter

$14.59

Pacific rockfish, dry-rubbed and smoked. Served w lettuce, tomato, onion & green chile mayo. With 2 sides & cornbread.

Daily Specials/Other

Bundy's Big Burrito

$9.99

Chopped steak, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, melted cheddar, salsa verde & chipotle mayo, all wrapped up in a big flour tortilla! With two side dishes.

Smoked Rockfish Burrito

$10.59

Sweet & Sticky Ribs, 1/2 slab (ribs only)

$12.99

Our St. Louis pork spareribs, smoked and smothered in our Sweet & Sticky bbq sauce. 1/2 slab is 6 bones.

Sweet & Sticky Ribs/Full Slab

$22.99

Our St. Louis pork spareribs, smoked and smothered in our Sweet & Sticky bbq sauce. Full slab is 12 bones.

Sandwiches

NC Pulled Pork Sandwich

NC Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.29

When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Dry-rubbed and smoked chicken, braised and shredded in a bit of our NC Vinegar bbq sauce. With choice of two sides.

Smokey Joe's Chopped Beef Endz Sandwich

$10.99

Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome to Flavortown! With choice of two sides.

Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced beef brisket, smoked overnight until tender. Lightly sauced with our Sweet bbq sauce. With a choice of two sides.

Texas "Hot Guts" Sausage Sandwich

$8.49

Custom blended by Logan Sausage of Alexandria. Smoked in-house. Topped with pickles, onions and Gold bbq sauce. Served w/choice of two sides.

Triple Play Sliders

Triple Play Sliders

$12.99

Three sliders - pulled pork, pulled chicken and chopped beef. With a choice of two sides.

Johnny's Combo Sandwich

Johnny's Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Smokey Joe's Chopped Beef layered with Hot Sausage, topped with cole slaw, pickles and our Gold BBQ sauce. With a choice of two sides.

Bay of Pigs Cuban Sandwich

$10.49

Our take on a classic. Layers of smoked pork loin, ham and pulled pork, topped with melted swiss cheese, pickled peppers and chipotle mayo. Served with choice of two sides.

Double-Trouble Sandwich

$10.49

Pulled chicken and Hot Sausage, topped with cole slaw, pickles and our tangy Mumbo Q sauce. Served with two sides.

Mr. Willard's Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Mr. Willard's Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Like Thanksgiving on a bun! Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast, topped with lettuce, spicy curry mayo, cranberry chutney and crunchy cornbread crumbs. Served with two sides.

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$8.29

Two meaty ribs between two slices of cheap white bread. Served with a choice of two sides.

BBQ Trays (no bread)

Meat & 2 Tray w/Pulled Pork

$8.99

Meat & 2 Tray w/Pulled Chicken

$8.99

Meat & 2 Tray w/Sm Joe Beef Endz

$10.69

Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of two sides.

Meat & 2 Tray w/Sliced Brisket

$12.69

Sliced beef brisket, smoked overnight until tender. Lightly sauced with our Sweet bbq sauce. With a choice of two sides.

Meat & 2 Tray w/Sausage

$8.29

Meat & 3 Tray w/Pulled Pork

$9.99

Meat & 3 Tray w/Pulled Chicken

$9.99

Meat & 3 Tray w/Sm Joe Beef Endz

$11.69

Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of three sides.

Meat & 3 Tray w/Sliced Brisket

$13.69

Sliced beef brisket, smoked overnight until tender. Lightly sauced with our Sweet bbq sauce. With a choice of three sides.

Meat & 3 Tray w/Sausage

$9.29

Meat & 3 Tray w/Meatloaf

$9.99

Our Smoked Meatloaf, topped w/homemade gravy. With choice of three side dishes.

BBQ Platters (more meat!)

NC Pulled Pork Platter

$12.99

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

Pulled Chicken Platter

$12.99

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

Smokey Joe's Chopped Beef Endz Platter

$14.69

Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of two sides & Cornbread.

Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter

Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter

$16.99

Sliced beef brisket, smoked overnight until tender. Lightly sauced with our Sweet bbq sauce. With a choice of two sides and Cornbread.

Texas "Hot Guts" Sausage Platter

$12.99

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/4 BBQ Chicken Platter

$8.49

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/4 Jerk Chicken Platter

1/4 Jerk Chicken Platter

$8.49

Spicy, Jamaican inspired rub. Smoked over oak and hickory and topped with our Gold mustard-based bbq sauce. With choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/2 BBQ Chicken Platter

$12.49

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/2 Jerk Chicken Platter

1/2 Jerk Chicken Platter

$12.49

Spicy, Jamaican inspired jerk-rubbed smoked chicken, topped with our Gold bbq sauce. Served with choice of two sides and cornbread.

1/2 Mixed Chix Pltr

$12.49

1/3 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter

$13.99

St. Louis cut pork spareribs (about 4). Dry-rubbed, smoked w/oak & hickory and glazed to finish. With choice of two sides & Cornbread.

1/2 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter

1/2 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter

$16.99

St. Louis cut pork spareribs (about 6), dry-rubbed, smoked and glazed to finish. With two sides and cornbread.

Duo Platter

Duo Platter

$16.99

Choose any two meats. Served w/choice of two sides & Cornbread. *Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.

Trio Platter

Trio Platter

$17.99

Choose any three meats. With choice of two sides & Cornbread. *Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.

Specialties

Open-Faced Beef Brisket Sandwich

Open-Faced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Comfort food at its finest! Smoked brisket on cheap white bread, smothered with homemade pan gravy. Served with two sides (get the mashed potatoes w/gravy...) and cornbread.

Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast on cheap white bread, smothered with homemade pan gravy. Served with two sides, cornbread & cranberry chutney.

Texas Teaser Tray

Texas Teaser Tray

$13.99

When you can't make up your mind. Pulled pork, beef brisket, hot sausage and one meaty rib. With choice of two sides.

Redneck Rollup

Redneck Rollup

$10.49

A southern-style burrito. Dirty rice, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage and hot sauce with your choice of pork, chicken or chopped beef, all rolled up in a large flour tortilla. With two sides.

Side Dish Platter

$8.49

choose three sides; w/Cornbread

Stick 2 Your Ribs

$10.99

Two meaty ribs w Soup of the Day & Cornbread. Choice of bbq sauces.

Big Green Salad w/Cornbread