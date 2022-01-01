Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

William Penn Tavern

246 Reviews

$

739 Bellefonte St

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Beer

Miller Lite

$2.75+

Yuengling

$2.75+

Bud Light

$2.75+

Guinness

$5.25+

IC Light

$2.75+

Green Flash

$6.00+

Southern Tier

$6.00+Out of stock

Southern Tier

$6.00+Out of stock

Southern Tier

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.75+

Green Flash

$6.00+

Fat Heads

$7.00

Longtrail

$6.50

Kona

$6.50

Rogue

$8.00

Six Point

$6.50

Tavern Hawaiian Punch

$5.00

New Belgium

$7.50

1 Patio Special

$2.75Out of stock

16oz Whiteclaws

$6.50

19.2 Oz Whiteclaws

$8.50

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.75

Bell's Two Hearted BTL

$5.75

Blue Moon

$5.75

Blue Moon Light Sky

$5.75

Bud BTL

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.75

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona Light BTL

$6.00

IC Light BTL

$4.00

Iron BTL

$3.75

Labatt Blue BTL

$3.75

Labatt Blue Light BTL

$3.75

Lagunitas IPA BTL

$5.75

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life BTL

$3.75

Miller lite BTL

$4.00

Modelo BTL

$4.75

Sierra Nevada BTL

$5.75

Southern Tier 2xIPA BTL

$5.75

Stella BTL

$5.75

Stella Cidre BTL

$5.75

Whiteclaw BTL

$6.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Ic Light Can

$4.00

Mich Ultra Seltzer

$5.75

Ic Light Mango

$5.00

Busch Light

$3.50

Dogfish

$6.00

Nutrl

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$15.00

Bells

$15.00

Blue Moon

$15.00

Bud

$12.00

Bud Light

$12.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$15.00

Coors Light

$12.00

Corona

$15.00

Corona Light

$15.00

Dogfish

$15.00

High Life

$12.00

IC Light

$12.00

Iron

$12.00

Labatt Blue

$12.00

Labatt Blue Lt

$12.00

Lagunitas

$15.00

Magic Hat

$15.00

Michelob Ultra

$15.00

Miller Lite

$12.00

Modelo

$15.00

Sam Adams

$15.00

Sierra Nevada

$15.00

Southern Tier

$15.00

Stella

$15.00

Stella Cidre

$15.00

White Claw

$15.00

Yuengling

$12.00

Busch Lt

$12.00

CAYMAN MULE

$15.00

MIKE'S LEMONADE

$15.00

Cocktails

Wellspring Bomb

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Green Tea

$7.00

Tori Bomb

$6.75

Batman Bomb

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blow Job

$6.50

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.75

Jaeger Bomb

$6.50

John Daly

$7.50

Kamakazi

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Island Premium

$10.50

Long Island Well

$7.50

Trash Can

$10.75

Manhattan

$8.50

Martini

$7.50

Mule Premium

$7.75

Mule Well

$6.75

Rum Punch

$7.00

Sex Beach

$7.00

Vodka Redbull

$8.50

Well Margarita

$6.75

Wash Apple

$6.00

Snake Bite

$6.50

Mint Julip

$8.00

Blue Freeze Pop

$6.00

Ninja Turtle

$6.00

Grape Gatorade

$6.00

Loaded Mimosa

$7.50

Pink Starburst

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast

$7.00

Mini Beer

$6.50

Premium Marg

$7.00

Dan's Dreamy Cosmo

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Truly Vodka Bomb

$7.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.50

Zip Line

$7.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Stoli

$6.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Tito's

$6.50

Faber Orange

$6.50

Faber Cherry

$6.50

Faber Pomegranate

$6.50

Faber Grape

$6.50

Faber Raspberry

$6.50

Faber Citrus

$6.50

Faber Vanilla

$6.50

New Amsterdam

$6.50

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Stoli DBL

$10.00

Ketel One DBL

$12.00

Tito's DBL

$10.00

Faber Orange DBL

$9.00

Faber Cherry DBL

$9.00

Faber Pomegranate DBL

$9.00

Faber Grape DBL

$9.00

Faber Raspberry DBL

$9.00

Faber Citrus DBL

$9.00

Faber Vanilla DBL

$9.00

Absolut Lime DBL

$10.00

Absolut Grapefruit DBL

$10.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$10.00

Three Olives Berry DBL

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Hendricks DBL

$13.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.50

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Captian Morgan

$6.50

Meyer's Dark

$6.50

Calico Jack

$6.50

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Bacardi DBL

$9.50

Captian Morgan DBL

$10.50

Meyer's Dark DBL

$10.50

Malibu Dbl

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Herradurra

$8.00

Hornitos Blanco

$7.50

Hornitos Repisado

$8.50

Teremana

$7.00

Teremana Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Well Tequila DBL

$9.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$10.50

Cuervo Gold DBL

$10.50

Herradurra DBL

$13.00

Hornitos Blanco DBL

$12.50

Hornitos Repisado DBL

$13.00

Teremana DBL

$10.50

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Crown

$7.25

Crown Apple

$7.25

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.75

Jefferson's

$8.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Knob Creek Rye

$8.50

Maker's Mark

$7.25

Wild Turkey

$6.75

Beam Black

$7.50

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

Makers 46

$8.50

Bushmills

$6.50

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.50

Jim Beam DBL

$10.50

Maker's Mark DBL

$12.75

Bulliet DBL

$13.50

Bulliet Rye DBL

$13.50

Knob Creek DBL

$13.50

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$13.50

Jefferson's DBL

$13.50

Wild Turkey DBL

$10.50

Jameson's DBL

$12.50

Jameson's Caskmates DBL

$13.50

Fireball DBL

$10.50

Paddy's DBL

$10.50

Crown Apple DBL

$12.50

Jack Apple DBL

$10.50

Seagrams VO DBL

$10.50

Seagrams 7 DBL

$10.50

Crowndbl

$12.50

Tulladbl

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Glenfidditch

$9.50

Glenlivet

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$14.50

Glenfidditch DBL

$14.50

Glenlivet DBL

$14.50

Jagermeister

$6.75

Goldshlager

$6.75

Bailey's

$6.75

Kahlua

$6.75

Amaretto

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Watermellon Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple Schnaps

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.50

Midori

$5.75

Rumpleminze

$6.50

Jager

$6.75

So Co

$6.50

Black Haus

$6.00

Fernet

$6.50

Amaretto DBL

$9.00

Bailey's DBL

$10.50

Butterscotch Schnapps DBL

$9.50

Goldshlager DBL

$10.50

Grand Marnier DBL

$13.50

Jagermeister DBL

$10.50

Kahlua DBL

$10.00

Midori DBL

$10.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Rootbeer Schnapps DBL

$9.50

Sambuca DBL

$10.50

Sour Apple Schnaps DBL

$9.50

Watermellon Schnapps DBL

$9.50

Yukon Jack

$10.00

So Co Dbl.

$10.00

DBL RUMPLE

$10.50

Yukon

$9.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.75

Merlot

$6.75

Chardonnay

$6.75

Cabernet

$6.75

House Champagne

$6.75

White Zin

$6.75

Daily Specials

Special 1

$11.95

Special 2

$11.95

Special 3

$11.95

8oz Wing Sauce

$8.00

$2 Shift Drink

$2.00

$2 Shift Meal

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Liquid Cheese

$1.00

Celery

$0.75

Tacos

$1.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Cheesesteak

$11.95

Tshirt

$20.00

Bacon

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Munchies

Basket Of Fries

$5.95

Tots

$5.95

Clam Strips

$8.75

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Fried Poppers

$7.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.25

French Bread Pizza

$7.50

Onion Ring

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Tofu Bites

$6.95

Pierogies

$8.25

Soups

Bowl Of Soup Of The Day

$4.50

Bowl Of Chili

$5.50

Wings & Tenders

Wings a La Carte

$1.00

Wings To Go

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

$1.00 Boneless Wings

$1.00

1.50 Wings Togo

$1.50

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Cup O Ranch

$4.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.75

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Caesar Salad W/ Chicken

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

Angus Burger

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Gyro

$11.00

Chicken Tender Wrap

$8.75

Gyro Wrap

$11.00

Inadequacy Dog

$9.75

Shaved Turkey Hoagie

$8.00

South Jersey Cheese Steak

$11.95

South Jersey Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.95

The One That Got Away

$11.95

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$8.50

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Veggie Hoagie

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Directions

