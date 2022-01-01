Bars & Lounges
American
William Penn Tavern
246 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square - 607 S Braddock Ave
No Reviews
607 S Braddock Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurant