Willimantic Brewing Co. Willibrew
967 Main street
Willimantic, CT 06226
Retail Items for Sale
Greetings & Salutations
Air Mail Wings
10 pcs. (Flats & Drums) | Choice of Flavor & Dipping Sauce
Basket French Fries
Natural Cut Fries
Bavarian Pretzels
(3) w/ Cheesy Ale Sauce
Bethel Vegan Bean Dip
Refried Beans | Tomatoes | Corn Salsa | Chips | Crudite
Canterbury Spicy 3-Bean Chili
Cilantro Lime Crème | Scallions | Tortilla Chips
Char-Grilled Wings
10 pcs. (Flats & Drums) | Choice of Flavor & Dipping Sauce
Cobalt Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Folded in Half & Stuffed w/ Zesty Pulled Chicken | Cheese | Tomatoes | Scallions
First Class Nachos
Chips | Cheese | Tomatoes | Jalapenos | Scallions
Fried Calamari
Crispy Fried Calamari | Marinara | Parmesan Sprinkle
Griswold Potato Skins
Fried Potato Boats | Choice of Toppings
Mozzarella & Tomato
Fresh Mozzarella Slices | Tomato Slices | Basil | Garlic Oil Drizzle
Onion Rings
Basket of Onion Rings | Sassy Sauce
Preston Jalapeno Poppers
(6) w/ Cream Cheese Filling
Return To Tenders
(5) Country Breaded Boneless Tenders
Shrimp Cocktail
4 Cocktail Shrimp | House Made Cocktail Sauce
Soup du Jour
Baked Brie Crostini
(2) Toast Points | Brie | Pecans | Pepper Jelly
Teriyaki Skewers
(5) Teriyaki Marinated Flank Steak Skewers | Sprinkle of Sesame Seeds
Letters and Tomatoes
Cobb Salad
A Classic Cobb Salad
Chinatown Chicken Salad
Chicken | Greens | Veggies | Mandarin Oranges | Asian Noodles | Sesame Ginger Dressing
Caesar Salad
Kale or Romaine | Croutons | Parmesan | Caesar Dressing
Lebanon Greens salad
Greens | Garden Veggies
Mozzarella & Tomato
Fresh Mozzarella Slices | Tomato Slices | Basil | Garlic Oil Drizzle
Taco Salad Bowl
Kale or Romaine | Spicy Vegetarian 3-Bean Chili | Diced Tomatoes | Cheddar-Jack | Cilantro Lime Créme
Main St. Mains
10 oz. Boston Steak
10 oz. Garlic Rubbed Bavette Steak - Flame Grilled to Your Liking | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Beer Gravy | Wilted Spinach | Garlic Mashed
Bolton Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Tartar Sauce | Steak Fries
Bulk Mail Chicken Burrito
Flour Tortilla | Cheese | Rice | Refrieds | Chicken | Black Beans
Central Village Stuffed Chicken (Single Breast)
Single Stuffed Breast w/Brewer's Bread Stuffing | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Mashed | Green Beans
Morris Mac and Cheese
Macaroni | Cheese
Shanghai Tuna Tacos
5 Spice Seared Ahi Tuna | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
Chicken Tacos
Zesty Chipotle Pulled Chicken | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
Pork Tacos
BeerBQ Pulled Pork | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
Stonington Sausage Platter
Bratwurst | Andouille | Kraut | Mashed | Beer Gravy | Mustard
Stuffed Chicken (Double Breast)
Two Stuffed Breast w/Brewer's Bread Stuffing | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Mashed | Green Beans
Somers Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Topped with Char-Grilled Peaches & Prosciutto | Sauteed Spinach | Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Vernon Vodka Rose
Mushrooms | Onions | Garlic | Herbs | Zesty Pink Vodka Sauce | Cavatappi
WBC Steak Poutine
Natural Cut Fries Fries | Beer Gravy | Cheddar-Jack Cheese | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Sirloin Steak
Jambalaya
Chicken | Shrimp | Andouille | Southern Veggies
BeerBQ Ribs
Fries | Cole Slaw
Sandwiches and Wraps
Beer Tap Beef
Shaved Steak | Melted Swiss | Beer Onions | Brioche Bun
Bozrah Best BLT
Bacon | L/T | Dill Mayo | Marble Rye Toast
Bratwurst Sandwich
Beer Bratwurst | IPA Braised Kraut | Horseradish Mustard | N.E. Style Split Top Bun
Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken
Chicken | Hot Sauce | Carrots | Greens | Blue Cheese | Flour Tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine | Caesar | Parmesan | Grilled Chicken | Flour Wrap
Columbia Reuben
Corned Beef | Russian | Swiss | Kraut | Marble Rye
Franklin Farmer
Cheddar | Swiss | Greens | Garden Veggies | Dill Mayo | Flour Tortilla
Molly's Sandwich
Molly's Brand Vegetarian Chik'n Patty | Greenleaf Lettuce | Pickles | Mayo | Brioche Bun
Plymouth Pulled Pork
BBQ Pulled Pork | Crispy Onions | Cheddar-Jack | Brioche Bun
Portabella Wrap
Portabellas | Field Greens | Tomato | Roasted Peppers | Asiago | Pesto Aioli
Tolland Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad | Swiss | Tomato | Marble Rye
Vegan Beyond Sausage
Vegan Sausage | Vegan Chili | Brewer's Bread (Vegan)
Windham Village
Corned Beef | Horseradish Mustard | Red Onion | Swiss | Marble Rye
Open Face Bistro Melt
Grilled Brewer's Bread | Rind on Brie | Prosciutto | Red Onions | Arugula | Truffle Oil Drizzle
Muffuletta
Toasted Brewer's Bread | Ham | Salami | Prosciutto | Capicola | Provolone | Olive Tapenade
Turkey Dinner Sandwich
Brewer's Bread | Roasted Turkey Breast | Stuffing | Mashed Butternut | Cranberry Aioli | Turkey Gravy Dipper
Clam Strip Po-Boy
Golden Fried Clam Strips | Brewers Bread | Arugula | Chunky Cole Slaw | Tartar Sauce
Build Your Own
8 oz. Sirloin Beef Burger
8 oz. Beef Burger | Choice of Toppings
Grilled Chicken Breast
6 oz. Char-Grilled Chicken Breast | Choice of Toppings
House Made Veggie Burger
Fried Veggie Patty | Choice of Toppings
Molly's Chik'n Patty
Molly's Vegetarian Fried "Chik'n" Patty | Choice of Toppings
Grilled Flatbread Pizzas
Cheshire Cheese
10" Thin Crust Personal Pizza | Rustic Marinara | Mozzarella
L.A. Smog
10" Thin Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Mozzarella | Mushrooms | Onions | Spinach
Margherita Pizza
Garlic Oil Base | Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Tomatoes | Fresh Basil
Peach Prosciutto Pizza
Garlic Oil Base | Prosciutto | Cilantro | Asiago Cheese | Char-Grilled Peaches
Postmaster
10" Thin Crust Personal Pizza | Rustic Marinara | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Onion
Pulled Pork Pizza
BBQ Pulled Pork | Cheddar-Jack Cheese | Red Onion | Cilantro-Lime Cream | BBQ Base
Storrs Shrimp Pizza
10" Thin Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Mozzarella | Shrimp | Bacon | Tomato | Onion
Side Orders
WBC Cole Slaw
Baked Potato
Pulled Pork
Vegetable of the Day
Carrots & Celery
Brewers Bread with Beer Butter
WBC Potato Salad
Tuna Macaroni Salad
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Sauces
Soup du Jour
Kids Menu
Gluten Sensitive
**GF** Nachos
Chips | Cheese | Tomatoes | Jalapenos | Scallions
**GF**Shrimp Cocktail
4 Cocktail Shrimp | House Made Cocktail Sauce
**GF*Griswold Potato Skins
Fried Potato Boats | Choice of Toppings
**GF**Mozz & Tom
Fresh Mozzarella Slices | Tomato Slices | Basil | Garlic Oil Drizzle
**GF**Air Mail Wings
10 pcs. (Flats & Drums) | Choice of Flavor & Dipping Sauce
**GF**Basket French Fries
Natural Cut Fries
**GF**Canterbury Spicy 3-Bean Chili
Cilantro Lime Crème | Scallions | Tortilla Chips
**GF**Bean Dip
Refried Beans | Tomatoes | Corn Salsa | Chips | Crudite
**GF**Lebanon Greens salad
Greens | Garden Veggies
**GF**Small Lebanon Greens
Greens | Garden Veggies
**GF** Cobb
A Classic Cobb Salad
**GF**Cheshire Cheese
10" CauliflowerCrust Personal Pizza | Rustic Marinara | Mozzarella
**GF**Postmaster
10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Rustic Marinara | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Onion
**GF**L.A. Smog
10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Mozzarella | Mushrooms | Onions | Spinach
**GF**Storrs Shrimp
10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Mozzarella | Shrimp | Bacon | Tomato | Onion
**GF**Peach Pizza
10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Prosciutto | Cilantro | Asiago Cheese | Char-Grilled Peaches
**GF**Marg Pizza
10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Tomatoes | Fresh Basil
**GF**10 oz. Boston Steak
10 oz. Garlic Rubbed Bavette Steak - Flame Grilled to Your Liking | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Wilted Spinach | Garlic Mashed
**GF**Summer Salmon
Salmon Filet | Char-Grilled Peaches | Prosciutto | Veg | Mashed
**GF**Haddock
Oven Baked Haddock with Lemon & Butter | Vegetable of the Day | Garlic Mashed
**GF**Mac&Chz
Gluten Free Pasta | Rich & Creamy Cheese Sauce
**GF**Shanghai Tuna Tacos
5 Spice Seared Ahi Tuna | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro
**GF**Flame Grilled Chicken
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts | Vegetable of the Day | Choice of Potato
Burger in Grass
8 oz. Beef Burger | Choice of Toppings
Chicken in the Grass
6 oz. Char-Grilled Chicken Breast | Choice of Toppings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
967 Main street, Willimantic, CT 06226