Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Willimantic Brewing Co. Willibrew

review star

No reviews yet

967 Main street

Willimantic, CT 06226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

First Class Nachos
8 oz. Sirloin Beef Burger
Basket French Fries

Retail Items for Sale

Malt Vinegar - Brewed by Willibrew - 5 oz. Glass Bottle

Malt Vinegar - Brewed by Willibrew - 5 oz. Glass Bottle

$6.00
Hand Sanitizer by CT Brewery - 6 oz. Glass Bottle - Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75%

Hand Sanitizer by CT Brewery - 6 oz. Glass Bottle - Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75%

$5.00

Disc Golf Discs

$24.00

Disc Golf Mini Discs

$4.00

Greetings & Salutations

Air Mail Wings

$14.00

10 pcs. (Flats & Drums) | Choice of Flavor & Dipping Sauce

Basket French Fries

$7.00

Natural Cut Fries

Bavarian Pretzels

$12.00

(3) w/ Cheesy Ale Sauce

Bethel Vegan Bean Dip

$9.00

Refried Beans | Tomatoes | Corn Salsa | Chips | Crudite

Canterbury Spicy 3-Bean Chili

$6.00

Cilantro Lime Crème | Scallions | Tortilla Chips

Char-Grilled Wings

$14.00

10 pcs. (Flats & Drums) | Choice of Flavor & Dipping Sauce

Cobalt Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour Tortilla Folded in Half & Stuffed w/ Zesty Pulled Chicken | Cheese | Tomatoes | Scallions

First Class Nachos

$16.00

Chips | Cheese | Tomatoes | Jalapenos | Scallions

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Crispy Fried Calamari | Marinara | Parmesan Sprinkle

Griswold Potato Skins

$12.00

Fried Potato Boats | Choice of Toppings

Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella Slices | Tomato Slices | Basil | Garlic Oil Drizzle

Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of Onion Rings | Sassy Sauce

Preston Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

(6) w/ Cream Cheese Filling

Return To Tenders

$12.00

(5) Country Breaded Boneless Tenders

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

4 Cocktail Shrimp | House Made Cocktail Sauce

Soup du Jour

$5.00

Baked Brie Crostini

$10.00

(2) Toast Points | Brie | Pecans | Pepper Jelly

Teriyaki Skewers

$13.00

(5) Teriyaki Marinated Flank Steak Skewers | Sprinkle of Sesame Seeds

Letters and Tomatoes

Cobb Salad

$14.00

A Classic Cobb Salad

Chinatown Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken | Greens | Veggies | Mandarin Oranges | Asian Noodles | Sesame Ginger Dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Kale or Romaine | Croutons | Parmesan | Caesar Dressing

Lebanon Greens salad

$11.00

Greens | Garden Veggies

Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella Slices | Tomato Slices | Basil | Garlic Oil Drizzle

Small Caesar salad

$7.00

Half Size of our Caesar!

Small Lebanon Greens

$7.00

Half Size of our Lebanon Greens

Taco Salad Bowl

$14.00

Kale or Romaine | Spicy Vegetarian 3-Bean Chili | Diced Tomatoes | Cheddar-Jack | Cilantro Lime Créme

Main St. Mains

10 oz. Boston Steak

$28.00

10 oz. Garlic Rubbed Bavette Steak - Flame Grilled to Your Liking | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Beer Gravy | Wilted Spinach | Garlic Mashed

Bolton Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$20.00

Tartar Sauce | Steak Fries

Bulk Mail Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Flour Tortilla | Cheese | Rice | Refrieds | Chicken | Black Beans

Central Village Stuffed Chicken (Single Breast)

$16.00

Single Stuffed Breast w/Brewer's Bread Stuffing | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Mashed | Green Beans

Morris Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Macaroni | Cheese

Shanghai Tuna Tacos

$14.00

5 Spice Seared Ahi Tuna | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Zesty Chipotle Pulled Chicken | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro

Pork Tacos

$14.00

BeerBQ Pulled Pork | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro

Stonington Sausage Platter

$15.00

Bratwurst | Andouille | Kraut | Mashed | Beer Gravy | Mustard

Stuffed Chicken (Double Breast)

$24.00

Two Stuffed Breast w/Brewer's Bread Stuffing | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Mashed | Green Beans

Somers Salmon

$24.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Topped with Char-Grilled Peaches & Prosciutto | Sauteed Spinach | Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Vernon Vodka Rose

$17.00

Mushrooms | Onions | Garlic | Herbs | Zesty Pink Vodka Sauce | Cavatappi

WBC Steak Poutine

$17.00

Natural Cut Fries Fries | Beer Gravy | Cheddar-Jack Cheese | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Sirloin Steak

Jambalaya

Chicken | Shrimp | Andouille | Southern Veggies

BeerBQ Ribs

Fries | Cole Slaw

Sandwiches and Wraps

Beer Tap Beef

$13.00

Shaved Steak | Melted Swiss | Beer Onions | Brioche Bun

Bozrah Best BLT

$14.00

Bacon | L/T | Dill Mayo | Marble Rye Toast

Bratwurst Sandwich

$13.00

Beer Bratwurst | IPA Braised Kraut | Horseradish Mustard | N.E. Style Split Top Bun

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Chicken | Hot Sauce | Carrots | Greens | Blue Cheese | Flour Tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Romaine | Caesar | Parmesan | Grilled Chicken | Flour Wrap

Columbia Reuben

$13.00

Corned Beef | Russian | Swiss | Kraut | Marble Rye

Franklin Farmer

$12.00

Cheddar | Swiss | Greens | Garden Veggies | Dill Mayo | Flour Tortilla

Molly's Sandwich

$14.00

Molly's Brand Vegetarian Chik'n Patty | Greenleaf Lettuce | Pickles | Mayo | Brioche Bun

Plymouth Pulled Pork

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork | Crispy Onions | Cheddar-Jack | Brioche Bun

Portabella Wrap

$13.00

Portabellas | Field Greens | Tomato | Roasted Peppers | Asiago | Pesto Aioli

Tolland Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna Salad | Swiss | Tomato | Marble Rye

Vegan Beyond Sausage

$13.00

Vegan Sausage | Vegan Chili | Brewer's Bread (Vegan)

Windham Village

$13.00

Corned Beef | Horseradish Mustard | Red Onion | Swiss | Marble Rye

Open Face Bistro Melt

$14.00

Grilled Brewer's Bread | Rind on Brie | Prosciutto | Red Onions | Arugula | Truffle Oil Drizzle

Muffuletta

$16.00

Toasted Brewer's Bread | Ham | Salami | Prosciutto | Capicola | Provolone | Olive Tapenade

Turkey Dinner Sandwich

$15.00

Brewer's Bread | Roasted Turkey Breast | Stuffing | Mashed Butternut | Cranberry Aioli | Turkey Gravy Dipper

Clam Strip Po-Boy

$14.00

Golden Fried Clam Strips | Brewers Bread | Arugula | Chunky Cole Slaw | Tartar Sauce

Build Your Own

8 oz. Sirloin Beef Burger

$14.00

8 oz. Beef Burger | Choice of Toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

6 oz. Char-Grilled Chicken Breast | Choice of Toppings

House Made Veggie Burger

$14.00

Fried Veggie Patty | Choice of Toppings

Molly's Chik'n Patty

$14.00

Molly's Vegetarian Fried "Chik'n" Patty | Choice of Toppings

Grilled Flatbread Pizzas

Cheshire Cheese

$10.00

10" Thin Crust Personal Pizza | Rustic Marinara | Mozzarella

L.A. Smog

$11.00

10" Thin Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Mozzarella | Mushrooms | Onions | Spinach

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Garlic Oil Base | Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Tomatoes | Fresh Basil

Peach Prosciutto Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Oil Base | Prosciutto | Cilantro | Asiago Cheese | Char-Grilled Peaches

Postmaster

$11.00

10" Thin Crust Personal Pizza | Rustic Marinara | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Onion

Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork | Cheddar-Jack Cheese | Red Onion | Cilantro-Lime Cream | BBQ Base

Storrs Shrimp Pizza

$14.00

10" Thin Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Mozzarella | Shrimp | Bacon | Tomato | Onion

Side Orders

WBC Cole Slaw

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Carrots & Celery

Brewers Bread with Beer Butter

$3.00

Small Caesar salad

$7.00

Half Size of our Caesar!

Small Lebanon Greens

$7.00

Half Size of our Lebanon Greens

WBC Potato Salad

$3.00

Tuna Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sauces

Soup du Jour

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Choc Stout Cake

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders (3 pcs.)

$7.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta & Red Sauce

$7.00

Kids Pasta & Cheese Sauce

$8.00

Kids Toasted Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Gluten Sensitive

**GF** Nachos

$16.00

Chips | Cheese | Tomatoes | Jalapenos | Scallions

**GF**Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

4 Cocktail Shrimp | House Made Cocktail Sauce

**GF*Griswold Potato Skins

$12.00

Fried Potato Boats | Choice of Toppings

**GF**Mozz & Tom

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella Slices | Tomato Slices | Basil | Garlic Oil Drizzle

**GF**Air Mail Wings

$14.00

10 pcs. (Flats & Drums) | Choice of Flavor & Dipping Sauce

**GF**Basket French Fries

$7.00

Natural Cut Fries

**GF**Canterbury Spicy 3-Bean Chili

$6.00

Cilantro Lime Crème | Scallions | Tortilla Chips

**GF**Bean Dip

$9.00

Refried Beans | Tomatoes | Corn Salsa | Chips | Crudite

**GF**Lebanon Greens salad

$11.00

Greens | Garden Veggies

**GF**Small Lebanon Greens

$7.00

Greens | Garden Veggies

**GF** Cobb

$14.00

A Classic Cobb Salad

**GF**Cheshire Cheese

$10.00

10" CauliflowerCrust Personal Pizza | Rustic Marinara | Mozzarella

**GF**Postmaster

$11.00

10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Rustic Marinara | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Onion

**GF**L.A. Smog

$11.00

10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Mozzarella | Mushrooms | Onions | Spinach

**GF**Storrs Shrimp

$14.00

10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Mozzarella | Shrimp | Bacon | Tomato | Onion

**GF**Peach Pizza

$14.00

10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Prosciutto | Cilantro | Asiago Cheese | Char-Grilled Peaches

**GF**Marg Pizza

$13.00

10" Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizza | Garlic Oil Base | Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Tomatoes | Fresh Basil

**GF**10 oz. Boston Steak

$28.00

10 oz. Garlic Rubbed Bavette Steak - Flame Grilled to Your Liking | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Wilted Spinach | Garlic Mashed

**GF**Summer Salmon

$24.00

Salmon Filet | Char-Grilled Peaches | Prosciutto | Veg | Mashed

**GF**Haddock

$19.00

Oven Baked Haddock with Lemon & Butter | Vegetable of the Day | Garlic Mashed

**GF**Mac&Chz

$15.00

Gluten Free Pasta | Rich & Creamy Cheese Sauce

**GF**Shanghai Tuna Tacos

$14.00

5 Spice Seared Ahi Tuna | (3) Flour Tortillas | Pickled Onions | Arugula | Cilantro

**GF**Flame Grilled Chicken

$18.00

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts | Vegetable of the Day | Choice of Potato

Burger in Grass

$14.00

8 oz. Beef Burger | Choice of Toppings

Chicken in the Grass

$14.00

6 oz. Char-Grilled Chicken Breast | Choice of Toppings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

967 Main street, Willimantic, CT 06226

Directions

Map
