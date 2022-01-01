  • Home
Willie Brooks Smokehouse and Grill 1475 HWY 105

No reviews yet

1475 HWY 105

Boone, NC 28607

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Half and Half

$3.00

Water

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red bull

$2.00

College Beers

Coors Light

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Blue Moon

$2.50

Apps

Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.99

Hushpuppies

$5.49+

Loaded Mac n Cheese Boat

$10.99

Loaded Brisket Fries

$11.99

Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.99

1 lb Wings

$11.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.99

BBQ Platters

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.99

Brisket Platter

$19.99

Half Chicken Platter

$14.99

Spare Rib Platter

$18.99+

2 Meat Platter

$20.99

The Willie Special

$54.99

Blue Plate Special

$13.99

Sausage Platter

$13.99

Burgers/Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Willies Burger

$14.99

College Deal

$8.99

Jalapeño Queso Burger

$14.99

Smoked Reuben

$13.99

The Mountaineer

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Salads n Such

House Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Brunswick Stew

$7.99+

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.49

Fully Loaded Potato

$11.99

Soup of the Day

$4.49+

Kids

Pork Sliders

$8.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Just the Sides

$8.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.49+

Coleslaw

$3.49+

Potato Salad

$3.49+

Fried Okra

$3.49+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49+

Mac and Cheese

$3.49+

Baked Beans

$3.49+

Green Beans

$3.49+

Hushpuppies

$3.49

Baked Potato

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Collard Greens

$3.49+

Vegetable Medley

$5.00

A-la-carte

Pulled Pork

$7.99+

Whole Chicken

$17.99

Half Chicken

$10.99

Brisket

$13.99+

Spare Rib

$8.99+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Sausage

$5.00

Small Desserts

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Lemon Pie

$6.00

TOGO DESSERT

Apple Pie

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

T-Shirts

Small T Shirt

$24.99

Medium T Shirt

$24.99

Large T Shirt

$24.99

XL T Shirt

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Competition style BBQ offering excellent quality steaks, chops, and seafood- for the love of friends and family

Location

1475 HWY 105, Boone, NC 28607

Directions

