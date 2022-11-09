  • Home
  • Boone
  • Willie Brooks Smokehouse FOOD TRUCK - 1475 HWY 105
Main picView gallery

Willie Brooks Smokehouse FOOD TRUCK 1475 HWY 105

review star

No reviews yet

1475 HWY 105

Boone, NC 28607

Order Again

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ side

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Bone Sandwich

$8.50

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.00

Spare Rib Plate

$13.00

Spare rib half rack

$14.00

Spare rib full rack

$26.00

Chicken half

$14.99

Brisket Platter

$18.00

Pork Belly burnt ends

$14.95

Chicken Lollipop

$14.95

Sides

Corn Pudding

$4.00

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Mac and Cheese

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Sauces

Willies Sauce

$0.50

Carolina Vinegar Sauce

$0.50

Alabama White

$0.50

Spicy Red

$0.50

A-la-carte

1 LB Pulled Chicken

$16.00

1/2 LB Pulled Chicken

$8.50

1 Lb Pulled Pork

$13.50

1/2 Lb Pulled Pork

$7.00

1 LB Brisket

$23.00

1/2 LB Brisket

$12.50

Full Rack Ribs

$26.00

1/2 Rack Ribs

$14.00

Quart Brun Stew

$14.99

Pint Brun Stew

$7.99

Quart Chili

$14.99

Pint Chili

$7.99

Half Pan Coleslaw

$24.99

Hickory Smoked Butt

$56.99

1 meat 2 sides dessert platter

$20.00

Family Meal Pork w/ Buns

$29.99

Family Meal Brisket w/ Buns

$34.99

App FB din buffett

$18.00

Dessert

Hello Dolly Bar

$5.95

Cranberry Orange Cake

$5.95

Stuffed Oreo Cookie

$3.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie Cobbler

$6.95

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.95

Holly Bar

$3.74

Ham N Cheese

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.95

Chocolate Cobbler

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.95

Ghirardelli Brownie

$6.95

Red Velvet

$6.95

Apple Pecan Cake

$6.99

Salted Caramel Apple

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.95

Choc Esp Cake

$5.95

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Entrees

Loaded Mac n Cheese Boat

$13.00

Loaded Potato w Pork

$12.00

Sweet Potato with Pork

$9.00

BBQ Sundae

$10.00

Tailgating specials

Pork Butt

$56.99

Whole Butt + 4 sides

$89.99

Whole Butt, 2 racks, 6 sides

$139.99

Whole Brisket

$159.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1475 HWY 105, Boone, NC 28607

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

