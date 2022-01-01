Willy's Sports Bar - Creston, IA 809 South Pine

  • Home
Appetizers

Pretzel Braid

$12.00

Onion Rings 1/2

$6.00

Onion Rings Full

$9.00

Pepperjack Cheese Ball

$10.00

Cheese Balls

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00Out of stock

Big Juanita

$12.00

Poppers

$9.00

Combo Platter

$18.00

Okra

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chix Strip Bskt.

$14.00

Mushrooms

$9.00

Truffle Potatoes

$8.00

Chicken Gizzards

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Tachos

$12.00

Smoked Wings

$11.00

Burgers

Burger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Ribeye Special

$16.95Out of stock

Mushroom & Swiss

$12.00

Bacon & Bleu

$12.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Gouda Burger

$12.00

Queso Burger W/Japs

$11.00

Smoked Rib Burger

$13.00

Chili Burger

$12.00

Mac & Chili Burger

$12.00

Champion Beef Burger

$14.99

Dessert

Pie

$4.00

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Alamode

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Bistro

$6.00

Cream Pie

$6.00

Strawberry Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Asiago Pancetta

$14.00

Tortellini

$13.00

Fish & Shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp Kabob

$24.00

Pork Chop

$13.00

Halibut Pasta

$23.95

New York & Shrimp

$19.99

8oz Filet

$25.00

16 Oz. NY Strip

$23.00

Prime Rib 12oz

$24.00

Prime Rib 16oz

$32.00

Clam Strips

$11.00

Koeran BBQ

$14.00

Roast Beef Dn.

$12.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Salmon

$17.00

Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$11.00

Flat Bread

Avocado Flat Bread

$12.00

Artichoke Chicken Flat Bread

$13.00

Caramelized Onion & Bacon Flat Bread

$12.00

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac 'N Cheese Garlic Toast

$7.00

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly w/ Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.00

Kids Fish with Fries

$7.00

Mini Corn Dog Bskt.

$10.00

Salads

Blackened Chicken With Quinoa

$14.00

Mandarian Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Santa Fe Chix Sal

$12.00

Sandwich

Club

$13.00

Grilled Pork Loin

$9.00

Breaded Pork Loin

$9.00

Cuban Sd.

$10.99

Hickory Chicken Melt

$10.00

Reuben

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99

Br Chicken Sd.

$11.00

Willy's Steak & Cheese

$14.00

New York Strip Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Wrap

$9.99

Salmon Sand

$15.00

Turkey Melt

$8.99

Show Boat Sd. FF

$9.99

Strawberry Gouda Turkey

$14.00

Hot Beef Sd

$12.00

Hot Ham & Chesse

$8.99

Ultimate Gr Cheese

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sd.😋

$10.99

Chix Portobello Sd.

$12.00

Side

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Quinoa

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

1 Pc Fish

$1.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

4 Extra Hush Puppies

$3.99

Chili

$6.99

Mashed Pot

$3.00

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Mexican

Shrimp

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Chili Relleno Plate

$9.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Willys Taco Wrap

$12.99

Beef Enchilada

$9.99

Chix Avocado Wrap

$9.99

Street Tacos

$9.99

Beef Chimi

$12.00

Mini Tacos

$7.99

Bacon Chix Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Shrimp Street Taco

$12.00

Bean Burrito

$8.99

Beef Burrito

$9.99

Willy's Taco Grande

$12.99

Soft Shell Taco Plate

$9.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$9.99

Chix Quesadilla

$10.00

Extra Dipping Sauce

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Extra Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Extra Side Of Queso

$3.00

Extra 4 oz Ranch Side

$0.99

Extra Balsamic Dressing

$0.99

Extra 4 oz Dressing

$0.99

Garlic Aioli

$1.99

Side Of Ranch

$0.59

ADD Special Request

ADD Bacon 2 Strips

$1.99

Add American Cheese Slice

$0.99

Add Swiss Cheese Slice

$0.99

Extra Avocado

$1.99

Sauteed Onions

$0.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.99

Add Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Gluten Free

$2.00

Add Jalapenos

$0.99

Extra Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Add Chix Breast

$3.99

Daily Special

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Bacon Wrapped Smoked Sausage

$9.99

Brisket Melt Sd

$11.00

Tuna Melt Sand.

$8.99

Club Croissant

$8.99

Avocado BLT

$8.99

Tuna Salad Pita

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$6.99

Margherita Flatbread

$8.99

Chicken& Noodles

$10.99

Soup & Sand

$8.99

Catfish Filet

$10.99

Ham Dn.

$11.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$8.99

Pork Chop Dn.

$10.99

Beef & Noodles

$10.99

Meat Loaf

$11.99

Mother' Day Buffet

$35.00

Penne Pasta

$14.00

Roast Beef Dinner

$12.99

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Protein Bowl

$12.00

Pot Roast Dinner

$12.99

Lasagna

$11.00

Chix Lasagna

$12.00

Brisket Bowl

$10.00

Pimento Gr. Cheese

$12.00

#1-#5

#1

$9.00

#2 Country Fried Loin

$10.00

#3 Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

#4

$7.00

Smoked Sausage& Eggs

$11.99

Ham & Eggs

$11.99

Steak Eggs

$14.99

Ham Cheese

Ham Cheese Skillet

$12.99

Willy's Tower

$12.00

Potato Cake Benedict

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy

Full Order

$8.50

Half Order

$6.95

Omelettes

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Denver

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese

$10.00

Bacon Omelette

$10.00

Mushroom Omelette

$10.00

Chilli Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Pancakes

Short Stack

$8.00

Blueberry Pancake Stack

$9.00

Pecan Pancake Stack

$9.00

Willy's Strawberry Stack

$9.00

French Toast

$10.00

Cinn Fr Toast

$12.00

Half Fr Toast

$6.00

Pastry

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Scone Blueberry

$2.75

Scone Orange Cranberry

$2.75

Sides

1 Egg

$1.49

2 Eggs

$2.99

2 Homemade Biscuits

$2.39

2 Sausage Patties

$2.79

4 Strips of Bacon

$3.29

Caramel Pecan Roll

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

English Muffin

$1.39

Hash Browns

$2.29

Muffin

$3.00

One Blueberry Cake

$2.99

One Pancake

$2.19

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Toast

$1.29

Sausage Gravy On Hashbrowns

$1.49

2 Strips Of Bacon

$1.99

Cheese On Hashbrowns

$0.99

Side Of Avocado

$1.99

Side Of Ham

$3.29

Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Belgium Waffle

$10.00

Blueberry Waffle

$10.00

Pecan Waffle

$10.00

Strawberry Waffle

$12.99

Willys Waffle

$10.99

ADD Special Request

Extra Avocado

$1.99

Add Cheese

$0.99

Add Sauteed Onions

$0.50

Extra Pico

$0.99

Extra Side of Queso

$3.00

Add Gravy

$1.99

Don't Make

2 Oz Peanut Butter

$0.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

809 South Pine, Creston, IA 50801

Directions

