Willie T's Seafood Shack
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Willie T's Seafood Shack is a fun-casual restaurant brand specializing in crave-worthy seafood, shrimp boils and more. Our restaurants are inspired by a good old Southern fish fry with good friends and delicious food.
Location
1824 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
