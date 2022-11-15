Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willie T's Seafood Shack

1824 Cordova Rd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Platters

Served grilled or fried with fries and coleslaw
Shrimp

Shrimp

$12.95

6pc Jumbo White Shrimp (fried or grilled)

Catfish

Catfish

$15.95

Breaded Catfish Filet (fried or grilled)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.95

2pc Battered Cod w/ tartar sauce

Willie T's Mixed Basket

Willie T's Mixed Basket

$19.95

5pc Jumbo Shrimp, 1pc Breaded Catfish or 1pc Battered Cod

Chicken Tendies

Chicken Tendies

$13.95

4pc Seasoned Chicken Tenders

Handhelds

Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$10.95

breaded cod, tartar sauce, potato bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Fried chicken tenders, Willie T Sauce, lettuce, pickles

Jumbo Lump Crab Roll (Regular)

Jumbo Lump Crab Roll (Regular)

$21.95

jumbo lump crab with seafood dressing on a New England Split Top Bun w/cole slaw

Jumbo Lump Crab Roll (Large)

Jumbo Lump Crab Roll (Large)

$31.95

extra jumbo lump crab with seafood dressing on a New England Split Top Bun w/cole slaw

Lobster Roll ( Regular)

Lobster Roll ( Regular)

$21.95

lobster knuckle and claw with seafood dressing on a New England Split Top Bun lemon wedge/4oz slaw

Lobster Roll (Large)

Lobster Roll (Large)

$31.95

lobster knuckle and claw with seafood dressing on a New England Split Top Bun lemon wedge/4oz slaw

Kids Menu

Kids Cod

Kids Cod

$10.00

One piece battered cod

Kids Catfish

Kids Catfish

$10.00

One piece fried catfish

Kids Shrimp

Kids Shrimp

$10.00

Four fried shrimp

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Three Chicken Tenders

Sides

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$4.50

8 cornmeal hushpuppies drizzled w/ syrup, comes w/ Willie T Sauce

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.50

cabbage, carrots, creamy coleslaw dressing

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.50

crinkle cut french fries w/ ketchup

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

elbow macaroni, cheddar cheese sauce

Willie T's Onion Petals

Willie T's Onion Petals

$5.50

yellow onion, beer batter, Willie T's Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.50

a 1.5 oz. side of our house comeback sauce, honey mustard, tartar sauce, remoulade, buttermilk ranch or nashville hot sauce

A La Carte

3 Shrimp Add

3 Shrimp Add

$5.95
1 piece Catfish

1 piece Catfish

$6.95
1 piece Cod

1 piece Cod

$6.95
2 Chicken Tenders

2 Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Dessert

Red Velvet

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

N/A Bev

Fountain Drinks

$2.95+

assorted fountain sodas, iced tea and lemonade offered

Canned Soda

$2.50

coke, diet coke or sprite offered in a 12oz can

Bottled Tea

choose between honest black tea and lipton sweet tea with lemon

Bottled Water

$6.00

choose between aqua panna still water and san pellegrino sparkling water

Berry Hibiscus Kombucha

$8.00

offered in a 16oz bottle

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

offered in a 16oz bottle

Red Bull

$6.00

choose between original or coconut berry red bull

Alcohol

Frosé

Frosé

$9.99+

Frozen rosé, guava, strawberry and lemon

Virgin Pina Colada

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.99+

Pineapple, coconut, orange and lime juices

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

J Wakefield El Jefe Hefe

$9.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$9.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$9.00

Sofia Sparkling Wine

$8.00

She Can Fresh White

$9.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

She Can Rose

$12.00

House Wine Co Cabernet

$9.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Truly Hard Seltzer Berry

$7.00

Bacardi Rum Punch

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Willie T's Seafood Shack is a fun-casual restaurant brand specializing in crave-worthy seafood, shrimp boils and more. Our restaurants are inspired by a good old Southern fish fry with good friends and delicious food.

Website

Location

1824 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Directions

