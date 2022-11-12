Restaurant header imageView gallery
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street

71 Reviews

$

258 Church St

New Haven, CT 06510

Popular Items

House Blend French Roast
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic French Roast
Willoughby's House Blend

COFFEE BEANS (per pound)

Willoughby's House Blend

Willoughby's House Blend
$18.00

$18.00
Bolivia Fair Trade Organic

Bolivia Fair Trade Organic
$20.00

$20.00
Brazil Ipanema Premier Cru Natural

Brazil Ipanema Premier Cru Natural
$19.50

$19.50
Colombia Luzmila Masabuel

Colombia Luzmila Masabuel
$21.00

$21.00
Costa Rica San Francisco 1900 Tarrazu

Costa Rica San Francisco 1900 Tarrazu
$22.50

$22.50
Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Reko Onancho Grade 1

Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Reko Onancho Grade 1
$22.00

$22.00
Ethiopia Shakiso Natural Organic

Ethiopia Shakiso Natural Organic
$22.50

$22.50
Guatemala Antigua Finca San Sebastian

Guatemala Antigua Finca San Sebastian
$20.00

$20.00
Jamaica Blue Mountain Juniper Peak

Jamaica Blue Mountain Juniper Peak
$65.00

$65.00
Kenya AA Karatina

Kenya AA Karatina
$25.00

$25.00
Panama Elida Estate Catuai Natural

Panama Elida Estate Catuai Natural
$25.00

$25.00
Peru Fair Trade Organic

Peru Fair Trade Organic
$17.50

$17.50
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic

Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic
$19.00

$19.00
Downtown Blend

Downtown Blend
$18.00

$18.00
Willoughby's Espresso Blend

Willoughby's Espresso Blend
$18.50

$18.50
Espresso Milano

Espresso Milano
$18.50

$18.50
Mocha Java Style

Mocha Java Style
$20.00

$20.00
Viennese Blend

Viennese Blend
$18.00

$18.00
House Blend French Roast

House Blend French Roast
$18.50

$18.50
Burundi Bourbon French Roast

Burundi Bourbon French Roast
$19.00

$19.00
Colombia Supremo French Roast

Colombia Supremo French Roast
$18.50

$18.50
Costa Rica French Roast

Costa Rica French Roast
$18.50

$18.50
Guatemala French Roast

Guatemala French Roast
$18.50

$18.50
Italian Roast

Italian Roast

$18.50
Peru Fair Trade Organic French Roast

Peru Fair Trade Organic French Roast
$18.00

$18.00
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic French Roast

Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic French Roast
$20.00

$20.00
Willoughby's Decaf Blend

Willoughby's Decaf Blend
$22.00

$22.00
Willoughby's Espresso Blend Decaf

Willoughby's Espresso Blend Decaf
$22.00

$22.00
Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf

Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf
$22.00

$22.00
Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf French Roast

Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf French Roast
$22.50

$22.50
Costa Rica Swiss Water Decaf

Costa Rica Swiss Water Decaf
$22.50

$22.50
Sumatra Mandheling Swiss Water Decaf

Sumatra Mandheling Swiss Water Decaf
$22.50

$22.50
Viennese Blend Swiss Water Decaf

Viennese Blend Swiss Water Decaf
$22.00

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

How can we help you today?

Website

Location

258 Church St, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

