Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library

review star

No reviews yet

Yale Architecture Library 194 York St

New Haven, CT 06511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Mocha
Latte
Chai Latte

HOT DRINKS

Drip Specialty Coffee

$2.65+

Filter drip specialty coffee. Clean, clear preparation.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso with foam and steamed milk

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Dark roast coffee with steamed milk

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with hot water

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Exotic spiced tea with steamed milk

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

House-made chocolate syrup and steamed milk

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

Concentrated, rapidly infused coffee made on our espresso machine

Macchiato, Cortado

$3.10+

Macchiato is espresso 'marked' with foam. Cortado adds a little dairy as well.

COLD DRINKS

Iced Cappuccino

$5.25+

Our signature iced drink with espresso, vanilla and foam

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced espresso with milk

Iced Mocha

$3.50+

Iced espresso, chocolate and milk

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chilled exotic spiced tea with milk

Iced Americano

$4.25+

Iced espresso with water

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Prepared in the Japanese style.

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Freshly brewed select teas

BOTTLED DRINKS

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Perrier

$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Water-Lemon

$1.75

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

CATERING

Box of Coffee

$17.99

(serves 8-12)

Box of DECAF Coffee

$17.99

(serves 8-12)

COFFEE BEANS (per pound)

Willoughby's House Blend

Willoughby's House Blend

$18.00
Bolivia Fair Trade Organic

Bolivia Fair Trade Organic

$20.00
Colombia Amparo Zapata

Colombia Amparo Zapata

$21.00
Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Reko Onancho Grade 1

Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Reko Onancho Grade 1

$22.00
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic

Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic

$19.00
Downtown Blend

Downtown Blend

$18.00
Willoughby's Espresso Blend

Willoughby's Espresso Blend

$18.50
Mocha Java Style

Mocha Java Style

$20.00
House Blend French Roast

House Blend French Roast

$18.50
Colombia Supremo French Roast

Colombia Supremo French Roast

$18.50
Guatemala French Roast

Guatemala French Roast

$18.50
Italian Roast

Italian Roast

$18.50
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic French Roast

Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic French Roast

$20.00
Willoughby's Decaf Blend

Willoughby's Decaf Blend

$22.00
Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf

Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf

$22.00
Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf French Roast

Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf French Roast

$22.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

How can we help you today?

Location

Yale Architecture Library 194 York St, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

Gallery
Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library image
Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Atticus Bookstore Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1082 Chapel Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Atticus Bookstore
orange starNo Reviews
1082 Chapel Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street
orange star4.5 • 71
258 Church St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Moon Rise Cafe - 2 Broadway
orange star4.8 • 811
2 Broadway North Haven, CT 06473
View restaurantnext
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
orange star4.6 • 24
20 Commerce Park Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Haven

Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Pitaziki
orange star4.6 • 791
170 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston