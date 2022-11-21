Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford

review star

No reviews yet

550 East Main St

Branford, CT 06405

Popular Items

Bolivia Fair Trade Organic
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic
Hazelnut & Vanilla

HOT DRINKS

Drip Specialty Coffee

$2.65+

Filter drip specialty coffee. Clean, clear preparation.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso with foam and steamed milk

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Dark roast coffee with steamed milk

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with hot water

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Exotic spiced tea with steamed milk

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

House-made chocolate syrup and steamed milk

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

Concentrated, rapidly infused coffee made on our espresso machine

Macchiato, Cortado

$3.10+

Macchiato is espresso 'marked' with foam. Cortado adds a little dairy as well.

COLD DRINKS

Iced Cappuccino

$5.25+

Our signature iced drink with espresso, vanilla and foam

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced espresso with milk

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Iced espresso, chocolate and milk

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chilled exotic spiced tea with milk

Iced Americano

$4.25+

Iced espresso with water

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Prepared in the Japanese style

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Freshly brewed select teas

BOTTLED DRINKS

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Poland Spring Sparkling Water Black Cherry

$1.75

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

BAGELS

Plain

$1.50

Sesame

$1.50

Poppy

$1.50

MUFFINS

Blueberry

$2.95

Corn

$2.95

Chocolate Chip

$2.95

COOKIES

Almond Biscotti

$2.25

Cranberry Almond Biscotti

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

Ginger Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

TEA BREADS

Lemon

$2.95

Double Chocolate

$2.95

COFFEE BEANS (per pound)

Willoughby's House Blend

Willoughby's House Blend

$18.00
Bolivia Fair Trade Organic

Bolivia Fair Trade Organic

$20.00
Brazil Ipanema Premier Cru Natural

Brazil Ipanema Premier Cru Natural

$19.50
Colombia La Cartegena Microlot

Colombia La Cartegena Microlot

$21.00
Costa Rica San Francisco 1900

Costa Rica San Francisco 1900

$22.50
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Reko Onancho

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Reko Onancho

$22.00
Guatemala Antigua Finca San Sebastian

Guatemala Antigua Finca San Sebastian

$20.00
Kenya AA Karatina

Kenya AA Karatina

$25.00
Peru Fair Trade Organic

Peru Fair Trade Organic

$17.50
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic

Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic

$19.00
Downtown Blend

Downtown Blend

$18.00
Espresso Milano

Espresso Milano

$18.50
Willoughby's Espresso Blend

Willoughby's Espresso Blend

$18.50
Mocha Java Style

Mocha Java Style

$20.00
Viennese Blend

Viennese Blend

$18.00
House Blend French Roast

House Blend French Roast

$18.50
Burundi Bourbon French Roast

Burundi Bourbon French Roast

$19.00
Colombia Supremo French Roast

Colombia Supremo French Roast

$18.50
Costa Rica French Roast

Costa Rica French Roast

$18.50
Guatemala French Roast

Guatemala French Roast

$18.50
Peru Fair Trade Organic French Roast

Peru Fair Trade Organic French Roast

$18.00
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic French Roast

Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic French Roast

$20.00
Italian Roast

Italian Roast

$18.50
Willoughby's Decaf Blend

Willoughby's Decaf Blend

$22.00
Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf

Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf

$22.00
Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf French Roast

Colombia Supremo Swiss Water Decaf French Roast

$22.50
Costa Rica Swiss Water Decaf

Costa Rica Swiss Water Decaf

$22.50
Sumatra Mandheling Swiss Water Decaf

Sumatra Mandheling Swiss Water Decaf

$22.50
Viennese Blend Swiss Water Decaf

Viennese Blend Swiss Water Decaf

$22.00
Willoughby's Espresso Blend Decaf

Willoughby's Espresso Blend Decaf

$22.00
Hazelnut & Vanilla Decaf

Hazelnut & Vanilla Decaf

$21.00
Hazelnut & Vanilla

Hazelnut & Vanilla

$23.50

Tea (Loose)

English Breakfast (156 grams/.344 lb)

English Breakfast (156 grams/.344 lb)

$5.00

Classic, full-bodied and smooth breakfast blend.

Gunpowder Green Tea (156 grams/.344 lb)

Gunpowder Green Tea (156 grams/.344 lb)

$5.00

Direct import from China Zhejiang Province. Hand Rolled Green Tea, Mild, calming, citrusy.

Earl Grey Extra Fancy (156 grams/.344 lb)

Earl Grey Extra Fancy (156 grams/.344 lb)

$5.00

Ceylon tea scented with oil of bergamot

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

550 East Main St, Branford, CT 06405

