Willow Cafe and Bistro Willow Cafe and Bistro
4729 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
A.M. Menu
Breakfast
- 3 Egg Omelettes$16.00
- Pesto & Eggs$17.00
Scrambled eggs, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, served with house-made basil pesto, choice of protein, cubed potatoes
- Quiche - Lorraine$15.00
- Quiche - Vegetarian$15.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of protein on a buttermilk biscuit or croissant
- Parfait$10.00
- Traditional Breakfast$15.00
two eggs, choice of protein, cubed hash browns, choice of toast
- Pancakes$14.00
3 Pancakes served with maple syrup, seasonal fruit, whipped crea,
- French Toast$14.00
served with maple syrup, seasonal fruit, whipped cream
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, cubed potatoes, choice of protein, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, avocado, salsa, sour cream on a flour tortilla, and a side of seasonal fruit
Soups & Salads
- Tomato Bisque - Cup$5.00
cup of tomato bisque with herbed croutons
- Tomato Bisque - Bowl$7.00
bowl of tomato bisque with herbed croutons
- Seasonal Soup - Cup$5.00
- Seasonal Soup - Bowl$7.00
- Chopped Salad$17.00
romaine lettuce with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, red onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado and tomatoes with balsamic vinegarette
- Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Classic Caesar salad with herbed croutons
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
mixed greens, feta, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, balsamic vinegarette
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce, and tomato on a croissant or sourdough toast
- Smash Burger$17.00
two beef patties, cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grilled onion, lettuce, giardiniera relish, brioche bun
- Beyond Smash Burger$17.00
two beyond patties, cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, giardiniera relish, brioche bun
- Turkey Club$17.00
turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, lemon chive aioli on sourdough or multigrain bread
- Smoked Salmon Club$18.00
cold smoked salmon, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, lemon chive aioli on sourdough or multigrain bread
- Tomato Avocado Toast$15.00
avocado, tomato, lettuce, lemon chive aioli on sourdough or multigrain bread
- Feta Avocado Toast$15.00
avocado, crumbled feta, sliced almonds, and honey balsamic drizzle on sourdough or multigrain toast
Entrees
- Chicken Schnitzel$20.00
breaded chicken breast with paprika sauce, grilled lemon, served with brussel sprouts and mashed potatoes
- Deconstructed Pot Pie$16.00
chicken breast, baby peas, carrots, pearly onions in cream sauce, topped with puff pastry
- Mushroom Flatbread$15.00
Baby Bella mushrooms, caramelized onion, béchamel sauce, feta crumbles, honey balsamic drizzle
- Margarita Flatbread$15.00
tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
Sides
P.M. Menu
Starters
- Mussels$18.00
steamed muscles in white wine garlic sauce (GF)
- Scallops$20.00
seared scallops in a lemon garlic butter sauce
- Mushroom Flatbread$15.00
Baby Bella mushrooms, caramelized onion, béchamel sauce, feta crumbles, honey balsamic drizzle
- Margarita Flatbread$15.00
tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- Filet Mignon Sliders$16.00
blue cheese, grilled onion, garlic aioli on three filet mignon sliders
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
Dinner Entrees
- Chicken Schnitzel$20.00
breaded chicken breast with paprika sauce, grilled lemon, served with brussel sprouts and mashed potatoes
- Deconstructed Pot Pie$16.00
chicken breast, baby peas, carrots, pearly onions in cream sauce, topped with puff pastry
- Lemon Chicken$20.00
sauteed chicken breast served with a lemon wine sauce, capers, and sauteed spinach and your choice of side
- Shrimp Risotto$25.00
shrimp, spinach, and mushroom risotto with a lemon and garlic cream sauce (GF)
- Filet$30.00
6 oz filet with your choice of sides
Sides
Weekend Brunch Specials
Brunch Specials
- Breakfast Hash$15.00
Cubed potatoes, choice of protein, red pepper, grilled onion, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, two eggs over easy, guajillo aioli, chives
- Biscuits & Gravy - Half Order$6.00
- Biscuits & Gravy - Full Order$10.00
- Smoked Salmon Plate$18.00
smoked salmon, mixed greens with lemon herb vinegarette, capers, cucumber, tomato, red onion, chives, herbed cream cheese, sourdough toast
- Steak & Eggs$27.00
- Breakfast Burger$17.00
- Beyond Breakfast Burger$17.00
two beyond patties, cheddar, fried egg, maple aioli, giardiniera relish, buttermilk biscuit, side of cubed potatoes
Kids Brunch
Weekend Brunch Sides
Drinks
Coffee/Tea/Hot
- Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea - Black$3.50+
- Ice Tea - Elderberry Hibiscus$3.50+
- Coffee--regular$3.00+
- Coffee--decaf$3.00+
- Cold Brew$4.75
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Latte$4.75+
- Iced Latte$4.75+
- Americano$3.75+
- Iced Americano$3.75+
- Mocha$5.25+
- Iced Mocha$5.25+
- Espresso$3.50
- Espresso--decaf$3.50
- Extra Shot Espresso$1.25
- Café au Lait$3.00+
- Cortado$4.00
- Macchiato$4.75+
- Hot Cocoa$4.25+
- Chai Latte$4.75+
- Iced Chai Latte$4.25+
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
- Iced Matcha$5.25+
- Glass Of Milk$3.50
- Oat Milk$0.75
- Soy Milk$0.75
- Steamed Milk
- Flavor Shot$0.50
- Hot Water
- Additional Tea Bag$0.50
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Kid's Drink - Milk$2.50
Juice/Soda
Liquor-For-Here
White Wine-Glass
White Wine-Bottle
Red Wine-Glass
Red Wine-Bottle
Beer
Cocktails
Bakery
NEW BAKERY - slice
- Apple Streusel Pie-slice$5.00
- Banana Eclair$6.00
- Cherry Streusel-slice$5.50
- Mixed Fruit Tart$6.00
- Pecan Pie-slice$5.50
- Pumpkin Bread$5.00
- Raspberry Cheesecake$5.50
- Raspberry Chocolate Tart$6.00
- Raspberry Custard Tart$6.00
- Salted Caramel Brownies$4.00
- Strawberry Roulade$6.00
- Raspberry Roulaude$6.50
- Turtle Cheesecake Slice$5.50
- Cheddar / Bacon Scone$4.25
- Currant Scone$4.25
- Croissant$3.25
- Chocolate Criossant$3.25
- Cinnamon Bun$2.50
- Blueberry Muffin$3.00
- Carrot Cake$5.25
- Sacher Torte$5.25
- GF Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00
- Apple Strudel$4.00
- Pumpkin Pie$5.50
- oreo cheesecake$5.50
- Lemon blueberry custard tart$6.00
- Tres Leches$6.00
- Blueberry scone GF$4.25
- Banana Truffle$6.00
- Chocolate mousse$6.00
NEW BAKERY - Whole
- Apple Streusel Pie-whole$26.00
- Cherry Streusel Pie-whole$28.00
- Pumpkin Pie-whole$28.00
- Pecan Pie-whole$28.00
- Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole$28.00
- Strawberry Roulade - Whole$40.00
- Strawberry Roulade - Half$21.00
- Turtle Cheesecake - Whole$28.00
- Granola$11.50
- Apple Strudel-Whole$34.00
- Tres Leches$35.00
- Oreo Cheese cake$30.00
ALLERGY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Bistro
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625