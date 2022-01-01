Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willow Glen Creamery 1100 Lincoln Ave

1100 Lincoln Ave

San Jose, CA 95125

Milk Shakes

16oz

$6.95

20oz

$7.75

12oz

$6.75

Dole Whip Float

$7.25

Chocolate Peanut Lifter

$8.00

Soda Floats

$6.00

Strongberry Banana

$8.00

Mighty Mocha

$8.00

Sundaes

Banana Split

$8.50

1 Scoop Sundae

$7.00

2 Scoop Sundae

$7.45

3 Scoop Sundae

$7.95

4 Scoop Sundae

$8.75

16oz Concrete

$7.00

20oz Concrete

$7.50

Cones

$4.75+

Cups

Size

$5.50+

Size

$3.00+

Candy Topping

Candy Topping O/S

$2.00

Cookie Dough o/s

$3.00

Fruit Topping o/s

$3.00

Cake/Sugar Cone

$0.25

Waffle Cone

$0.50

Dipped Waffle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Locally Owned Ice Cream Frozen Yogurt and Custard shop

1100 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125

