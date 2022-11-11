- Home
Willow Ranch Restaurant
No reviews yet
27770 Lagoon Dr
Buttonwillow, CA 93206
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Willow's Sampler Platter
Chicken Wings
BBQ Style or Spicy Buffalo
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno Stuffed with Cream Cheese
BBQ Nachos
Kielbasa Appetizer
Served with Spicy Mustard or BBQ Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese Breaded & Deep Fried\
Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips fried to Golden Brown
BBQ Sliders
Pulled pork, Pulled Chicken, Deep Pit Beef Sliders
Buffalo Chicken Strip
Soups and Salads
Chef Salad Large
Turkey,Ham,Cheddar & Jack Cheese,Tomatoes,Eggs,Olives,
Chef Salad Regular
Turkey,Ham,Cheddar & Jack Cheese,Tomatoes,Eggs,Olives,
Tri-Tip Salad Large
Cheddar Cheese,Tomatoes,Carrots,Red Onions,Olives
Tri tip Salad Regular
Cheddar Cheese,Tomatoes,Carrots,Red Onions,Olives
Deep Pit Salad Large
Beef,Chicken,Pork
Deep Pit Salad Regular
Beef,Chicken,Pork
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots,Jack Cheese,Olives
SouthernFried Chicken Salad Large
Jack Cheese,Tomatoes,Onions,Olives,Avocado,Carrots,Bacon
Regular SouthernFried Chicken Salad
Jack Cheese,Tomatoes,Onions,Olives,Avocado,Carrots,Bacon
Tossed Green Salad
Homemade Chili w/Beans Cup
Homemade Chili w/Beans Bowl
Homemade Chili w/Beans XL Bowl
Soup Of The Day
Cup of Soup
Soup Of The Day
Bowl of Soup
Soup Of The Day
XL Bowl of Soup
Soup Of The Day
Cup Soup and Salad
Bowl Soup and Salad
Sandwiches Hot
Plow Boy
Pastrami,Bacon,Pepper Jack Cheese,Onion Rings
BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich
BBQ TRi-Tip Served on French Roll
Deep-Pit Beef Sandwich
Deep-PIt Beef Served on French Roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Deep-Pit Pork Served on French Roll
Shredded BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Shredded Chicken
New York Steak Sandwich
Topped with Onion Rings
French Dip
Roast Beef Served on French Roll
Fiesta Melt
Jack Cheese,Ortega Chiles, and Tomato
Brisket Sandwich
Served on French Roll
Philly Cheesesteak
Onions,Bell Peppers,and Swiss Cheese
Chicken Club
Bacon,Jack Cheese,Lettuce,and Tomatoes
Big Hoss
Mustard,Pickles, and Chili Peppers
BLT
Tomatoes,Mayo,and Lettuce
Turkey Melt
Jack Cheese,Bacon,and Tomato
Grill Cheese
Burgers
Willow Cheeseburger
Patty Melt
Grilled Onions and American Cheese
BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon,Two Onion Rings,and American Cheese
The Ranch Burger
Avocado,Bacon, adn Jack Cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
Garden Burger
Avocado and Mustard
Double Cheese Burger
Seafood
Dinners
Beef Ribs Large Platter
Topped with BBQ Sauce
Beef Ribs Small Platter
Topped with BBQ Sauce
Full Rack
Topped with BBQ Sauce
1/2 Rack
Topped with BBQ Sauce
Deep Pit
Beef, Pork, Or Chicken
1/4 Chicken
Topped with BBQ Sauce
1/2 Chicken
Topped with BBQ Sauce
Tri-Tip
Topped with BBQ Sauce
Brisket Dinner
Smoked Brisket Dinner
Two Item Combo
Three Item Combo
Boneless Chicken Breast
Topped with BBQ Sauce
Country Fried Steak
Desserts
Pies
Pies A la mode
Cakes
Cakes A la mode
Sepecialty Cheesecakes
Homemade Cobbler
Homemade Cobbler A la mode
Hot Fudge Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream Drenched in Hot Fudge
Brownie Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream,Hot Fudge,and Whipped Cream
Ice Cream Cup
Ice Cream Bowl
Full Fruit Pie
Full Cream Pie
Breakfast Favorites
Hearty
Two Pancakes,Two Eggs,Bacon, and Sausage Links
Farmers
Three Eggs,Ham,Bell Peppers, and Onions
Willow Combo
Two Eggs, Bacon, and Sausage
Ranch Benedict
Two Poached Eggs,Ham,and English Muffins
Breakfast Burito
Eggs,Cheese,Bacon,Sausage,ham, and Chorizo
Countryside
Biscuits and Gravy Small
Biscuits Smothered in Sausage Gravy
Biscuits and Gravy Large
Biscuits Smothered in Sausage Gravy
Single Biscuit & Gravy
Hot Off the Grill
Eggs and More
1/2 Country-Carved Ham
Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns
Ground Round
Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns
Tri-Tip
Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns
Huevos Rancheros
Corn Tortilla Smothered in Red or Green Sauce
Chorizo
Eggs and choice of Tortilla
Corned Beef Hash
Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns
Top Sirloin
Seasoned with WR Spices
Country-Fried Steak
Served with Country Gravy
Kielbasa or Louisana Hot Link
Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns
Skillet
Signature Omelettes
The lighter Side
Additional Sides
Basket of Fries
Potato Salad
Cottage Cheese
Rice Pilaf
Onion Rings
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Steamed Veggies
Mashed Potato
Garlic Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Avocado
Salad Dressing
Jalapenos
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Side of Shrimp (6)
Kielbasa
Hot Link
Green Beans
Dinner Roll
Garlic Bread
Bacon Bits
Side Of Gravy
Pickle Spear
Au Jus
Individual
Additional Breakfast Sides
Kids Breakfast
Kids Menu
Individual Prices
Full Rack Pork Ribs A La Carte
1/2 Rack Pork Ribs A La Carte
1# Brisket
1/2# Brisket
1# Tri tip
1/2# Tri tip
1/4# Tri Tip
1# Deep Pit
1/2# Deep Pit
1/4# Deep Pit
One Beef Rib A La Carte
Small Beef Rib A La Carte
Large Beef Rib A La Carte
1/2 Chicken A La Carte
1/4 Chicken A La Carte
Chicken breast
NA Beverages
Bottled Water
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk Large
Coffee
French Vanilla
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Large Juice
Milk
MIlk Large
Milkshake
Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate
MIneral Water
Small Juice
Soft Drinks
Strawberry Lemonade
Liquor
Barton-Well Vodka
Absolut
Titos
Burnetts-Vanilla
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Skyy-Honey Crisp Apple
Barton Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Well Rum
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi Gold
Rum Chata
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers Dark
Montezuma Well
Cazadores Reposado
Jose Cuervo Gold
Cazadores Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
El Jimador Silver
El Jimador Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Anejo
Hornitos Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Well Whiskey
Black Velvet
Jack Daniels Black
Jack Daniels Rye
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Fire
Jameson
Crown
Crown Apple
Fireball
Southern Comfort
Seagrams 7
Jim Beam Kentucky
Wild Turkey Kentucky
Makers Mask
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates
Knob Creek
Longbranch
Pendleton
Chivas Regal
Johnnie Walker Red Label
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt
Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt
Jager
Gran Marnier
Baileys
Kahlua
MIori
Cocktails
Beer
Budlight
Budweiser
Coors
MGD
Michelada Upgrade
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Odouls
805
Blue Moon
Corona
Dos XX
Fat Tire
Firestone
Firestone DBA
Firestone Union Jack
Goose Island
Guinness
Heineken
Newcastle
Redds Ale
Sam Adams
Sierra Nevada
Coors Light
Stella
Pacifico
Modelo
Wine
Corkage Fee
BTL Edna ValleyMerlot Bottle
BTL J Lohe Cab Sauv Bottle
BTL Leese Fitch CabSauv Bottle
BTL Leese Fitch Merlot Bottle
BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Bottle
BTL Patricks Wine
BTL Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
BTL Leese Fitch Chard
BTL Salt of the Earth Moscato
BTL True Myth Chard
BTL William Hill Chard
Copper Ridge Cabernet
Copper Ridge Chardonay
Copper Ridge White Zinfandel
House White Zinfandel Bottle
House Chardonnay Bottle
House Cabernet Bottle
Popular Drinks
Mule
Bloody Mary
Margarita
Long Island Ice Tea
Martini
Lemon Drop
Mimosa
Prince Albert Shot
Vegas Bomb
Mojito
Old Fashion
Manhattan
White Claw
White Russian
Ice Cream White Russian
Cosmopolitan
Pina Colada
Tequila Sunrise
Daiquiri
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
27770 Lagoon Dr, Buttonwillow, CA 93206