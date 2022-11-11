Willow Ranch Restaurant imageView gallery

Willow Ranch Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

27770 Lagoon Dr

Buttonwillow, CA 93206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plow Boy
Soft Drinks
Willow Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Willow's Sampler Platter

$16.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

BBQ Style or Spicy Buffalo

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99

Jalapeno Stuffed with Cream Cheese

BBQ Nachos

$13.99

Kielbasa Appetizer

$9.99

Served with Spicy Mustard or BBQ Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Mozzarella Cheese Breaded & Deep Fried\

Chicken Strips

$12.99

Chicken Strips fried to Golden Brown

BBQ Sliders

$12.99

Pulled pork, Pulled Chicken, Deep Pit Beef Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Strip

$13.99

Soups and Salads

Chef Salad Large

$16.49

Turkey,Ham,Cheddar & Jack Cheese,Tomatoes,Eggs,Olives,

Chef Salad Regular

$12.99

Turkey,Ham,Cheddar & Jack Cheese,Tomatoes,Eggs,Olives,

Tri-Tip Salad Large

$18.49

Cheddar Cheese,Tomatoes,Carrots,Red Onions,Olives

Tri tip Salad Regular

$14.99

Cheddar Cheese,Tomatoes,Carrots,Red Onions,Olives

Deep Pit Salad Large

$18.49

Beef,Chicken,Pork

Deep Pit Salad Regular

$14.99

Beef,Chicken,Pork

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots,Jack Cheese,Olives

SouthernFried Chicken Salad Large

$14.49

Jack Cheese,Tomatoes,Onions,Olives,Avocado,Carrots,Bacon

Regular SouthernFried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Jack Cheese,Tomatoes,Onions,Olives,Avocado,Carrots,Bacon

Tossed Green Salad

$5.99

Homemade Chili w/Beans Cup

$4.99

Homemade Chili w/Beans Bowl

$5.99

Homemade Chili w/Beans XL Bowl

$7.99

Soup Of The Day

Cup of Soup

$5.99

Soup Of The Day

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Soup Of The Day

XL Bowl of Soup

$8.99

Soup Of The Day

Cup Soup and Salad

$10.98

Bowl Soup and Salad

$11.98

Sandwiches Hot

Plow Boy

$16.99

Pastrami,Bacon,Pepper Jack Cheese,Onion Rings

BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

$14.99

BBQ TRi-Tip Served on French Roll

Deep-Pit Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Deep-PIt Beef Served on French Roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Deep-Pit Pork Served on French Roll

Shredded BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Shredded Chicken

New York Steak Sandwich

$22.99

Topped with Onion Rings

French Dip

$14.89

Roast Beef Served on French Roll

Fiesta Melt

$14.99

Jack Cheese,Ortega Chiles, and Tomato

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Served on French Roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Onions,Bell Peppers,and Swiss Cheese

Chicken Club

$14.49

Bacon,Jack Cheese,Lettuce,and Tomatoes

Big Hoss

$14.99

Mustard,Pickles, and Chili Peppers

BLT

$12.99

Tomatoes,Mayo,and Lettuce

Turkey Melt

$13.99

Jack Cheese,Bacon,and Tomato

Grill Cheese

$12.99

Burgers

Willow Cheeseburger

$14.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Grilled Onions and American Cheese

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.99

Bacon,Two Onion Rings,and American Cheese

The Ranch Burger

$15.99

Avocado,Bacon, adn Jack Cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.75

Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

Garden Burger

$13.50

Avocado and Mustard

Double Cheese Burger

$18.48

Seafood

Fish and chips

$17.49

Cod Strips Coated with Herbs and Spices

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Grilled Salmon

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Served with Tangy Cocktail Sauce

Dinners

Beef Ribs Large Platter

$33.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

Beef Ribs Small Platter

$25.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

Full Rack

$34.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

1/2 Rack

$27.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

Deep Pit

$18.99

Beef, Pork, Or Chicken

1/4 Chicken

$15.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

1/2 Chicken

$19.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

Tri-Tip

$19.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

Brisket Dinner

$19.99

Smoked Brisket Dinner

Two Item Combo

$29.99

Three Item Combo

$33.99

Boneless Chicken Breast

$16.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

Country Fried Steak

$16.99

Steaks

Ribeye 16oz

$39.49

Flat Iron 10 oz

$29.99

New York Steak 12 oz

$33.99

Top Sirloin 8oz

$22.99

Desserts

Pies

$6.99

Pies A la mode

$8.99

Cakes

$5.99

Cakes A la mode

$6.99

Sepecialty Cheesecakes

$5.99

Homemade Cobbler

$6.99

Homemade Cobbler A la mode

$8.98

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Drenched in Hot Fudge

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream,Hot Fudge,and Whipped Cream

Ice Cream Cup

$4.50

Ice Cream Bowl

$5.50

Full Fruit Pie

$18.00

Full Cream Pie

$22.99

Breakfast Favorites

Hearty

$12.99

Two Pancakes,Two Eggs,Bacon, and Sausage Links

Farmers

$12.99

Three Eggs,Ham,Bell Peppers, and Onions

Willow Combo

$12.50

Two Eggs, Bacon, and Sausage

Ranch Benedict

$13.99

Two Poached Eggs,Ham,and English Muffins

Breakfast Burito

$10.99

Eggs,Cheese,Bacon,Sausage,ham, and Chorizo

Countryside

$11.99

Biscuits and Gravy Small

$6.99

Biscuits Smothered in Sausage Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy Large

$8.99

Biscuits Smothered in Sausage Gravy

Single Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Hot Off the Grill

French Toast

$11.50

French Toast NO Meat

$10.25

Full Stack

$11.50

Belgian Waffle

$11.50

Short Stack NO Meat

$8.99

Short Stack

$10.50

Eggs and More

1/2 Country-Carved Ham

$13.99

Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns

Ground Round

$14.49

Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns

Tri-Tip

$15.99

Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns

Huevos Rancheros

$12.49

Corn Tortilla Smothered in Red or Green Sauce

Chorizo

$12.49

Eggs and choice of Tortilla

Corned Beef Hash

$13.75

Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns

Top Sirloin

$18.99

Seasoned with WR Spices

Country-Fried Steak

$15.99

Served with Country Gravy

Kielbasa or Louisana Hot Link

$11.99

Eggs,Toast, and Potatoes or Hash Browns

Skillet

$13.99

Signature Omelettes

Chili Verde Omelettes

$13.50

Green Chili Sauce, Pork, and Jack Cheese

Western Style

$14.99

Deep-Pit,Chicken or Pork

Plow Boy Omelette

$15.99

Pastrami,Bacon,Pepper Jack Cheese, & Onion Rings

Create your own Omelette

$13.99

The lighter Side

#1

$8.99

Bacon or Sausage Links

#2

$8.99

Ham,Scrambled Eggs, and Tomatoes

#3

$8.99

Two Poached Eggs, Toast,and Tomatoes

#4

$9.99

Half Eggs Benedictand hash browns or fries

Additional Sides

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Potato Salad

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Rice Pilaf

$3.25

Onion Rings

$5.99

Baked Potato

$5.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$4.50

Mashed Potato

$4.50

Garlic Fries

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Side of Avocado

$2.99

Salad Dressing

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Side of Shrimp (6)

$5.99

Kielbasa

$3.50

Hot Link

$3.50

Green Beans

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Bacon Bits

$1.00

Side Of Gravy

$0.99

Pickle Spear

$0.25

Au Jus

Individual

Additional Breakfast Sides

Side of Sausage Patty

$3.99

Side of Breakfast Potato

$3.50

Side of Toast

$1.99

Side of Sausage Links

$3.99

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Fruit

Cream of Wheat

$4.50

Oatmeal

$4.99

Cold Cereal

$3.99

Side of Avocado

$2.49

One Egg

$1.99

Half order of Bacon

$2.99

Lou

$3.98

Side Of Chile Verde

$5.99

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Kids Breakfast

Pancake & Egg

$5.99

Bacon, Egg, & Toast

$6.99

French Toast & Egg

$5.99

Kids Oatmeal

$3.99

Kids Cold Cereal

$3.99

Kids One Pancake, One Egg, One bacon or Sausage

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese burger

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

Kids Tri-Tip

$8.99

Kids Pork Ribs

$9.99

Individual Prices

Full Rack Pork Ribs A La Carte

$29.99

1/2 Rack Pork Ribs A La Carte

$21.99

1# Brisket

$18.99

1/2# Brisket

$9.99

1# Tri tip

$18.99

1/2# Tri tip

$9.99

1/4# Tri Tip

$5.99

1# Deep Pit

$15.99

1/2# Deep Pit

$8.99

1/4# Deep Pit

$5.99

One Beef Rib A La Carte

$7.99

Small Beef Rib A La Carte

$15.99

Large Beef Rib A La Carte

$27.99

1/2 Chicken A La Carte

$10.99

1/4 Chicken A La Carte

$5.99

Chicken breast

$6.99

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk Large

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

French Vanilla

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.99

Large Juice

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

MIlk Large

$3.49

Milkshake

$6.99

Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate

MIneral Water

$3.25

Small Juice

$2.49

Soft Drinks

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Kids Drinks

Kid Soda

$1.99

Kid Apple Juice

$1.99

Kid Orange Juice

$1.99

Kid Milk or Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Liquor

Barton-Well Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Burnetts-Vanilla

$6.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Skyy-Honey Crisp Apple

$6.50

Barton Well Gin

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Rum Chata

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$6.50

Meyers Dark

$6.50

Montezuma Well

$6.50

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Black Velvet

$6.50

Jack Daniels Black

$8.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Jim Beam Kentucky

$8.00

Wild Turkey Kentucky

$8.00

Makers Mask

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Caskmates

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Longbranch

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Baileys

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

MIori

$6.50

Cocktails

Blame It on the Aperol

$9.00

Stubborn Mule

$9.00

Thirsty Bird Tea

$9.50

Valentini

$8.99

Willow Rancher

$9.50

Willow Rita

$9.50

Beer

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

Michelada Upgrade

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Odouls

$4.00

805

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Firestone

$5.00

Firestone DBA

$5.00

Firestone Union Jack

$5.00

Goose Island

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Newcastle

$5.00

Redds Ale

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.49

Stella

$6.50

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$7.00

BTL Edna ValleyMerlot Bottle

$33.00

BTL J Lohe Cab Sauv Bottle

$33.00

BTL Leese Fitch CabSauv Bottle

$20.00

BTL Leese Fitch Merlot Bottle

$20.00

BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Bottle

$20.00

BTL Patricks Wine

$9.00

BTL Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$17.00

BTL Leese Fitch Chard

$20.00

BTL Salt of the Earth Moscato

$20.00

BTL True Myth Chard

$33.00

BTL William Hill Chard

$29.00

Copper Ridge Cabernet

$5.00

Copper Ridge Chardonay

$5.00

Copper Ridge White Zinfandel

$5.00

House White Zinfandel Bottle

$14.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

$14.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$14.00

Popular Drinks

Mule

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Margarita

$8.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Mimosa

$6.50

Prince Albert Shot

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashion

$8.50

Manhattan

$8.50

White Claw

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Ice Cream White Russian

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.50

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce Bottle

$5.99

Hot BBQ Bottle

$6.99

1/2 Case Regular

$33.00

Full Case Regular

$66.00

1/2 Case Hot

$39.00

Full Case Hot

$77.00

Gallon

$26.00

Apparel

Willow Ranch T-Shirt

$13.00

Willow Ranch Hat

$15.00

Employee T-Shirt

$8.00

Employee Hat

$12.50

Sweater

$25.00

Hoodie

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

27770 Lagoon Dr, Buttonwillow, CA 93206

Directions

Gallery
Willow Ranch Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fit Pantry - Allen
orange star4.8 • 105
136 Allen Road Ste. 200 Bakersfield, CA 93314
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza STOCKDALE - 13043 Stockdale Hwy Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
13043 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93314
View restaurantnext
Cataldo's Pizzeria Riverwalk
orange starNo Reviews
13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500 Bakersfield, CA 93314
View restaurantnext
Magoos Pizza Olive
orange starNo Reviews
11206 Olive Dr STE 101 Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Wikis wine dive - 11350 Ming Ave #260
orange starNo Reviews
11350 Ming Ave #260 Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Butcher Block Quality Meats
orange starNo Reviews
10618 Hageman Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Buttonwillow
Bakersfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston