Breakfast & Brunch

Willow Rest

358 Reviews

$$

1 Holly Street

Gloucester, MA 01930

Order Again

Popular Items

Quarry
Under The Bridge
Annisquam Delight

Chef's Board

Frittata of the Day

$6.99

Traditional Pancake (1)

$3.99

Traditional Pancakes (2)

$4.99

Chef's Pancake (1)

$4.99

Chef's Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Oats of the Day

$3.99

Eggs

Jack Scramble

$9.99

Feta Scramble

$8.99

Willow Eggs Benedict

$9.99

2 Eggs Your Way

$6.99

The Babson

$10.99

Cheddar Biscuit

$9.99

Omelets

Omelet

$8.99

Favorites

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$10.99

Over The Moon

$6.99

French Toast

$5.99

Fresh Fruit & Yogrt

$4.99+

Sandwiches & Burritos

Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Breakfast Sides & Add Ons

Egg* (1)

$0.99

Egg Whites

$1.29

Bacon

$2.49

Chicken Sausage

$2.00

Sausage

$1.99

Ham

$1.99

Homies

$1.99

Hollandaise

$1.59

Veggies

$0.69

Pulled Pork

$3.99

Smoked Salmon

$6.99

Hash

$9.99

Crab Cake

$9.99

Steak Tips*

$6.99

Pesto

$0.99

Real Syrup

$2.00

Avocado

$1.29

Spicy Mayo

$0.69

Black Beans

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Brown Sugar

$0.69

Raisins

$0.59

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Sun Dried Tomato

$1.99

Granola

$0.99

Grilled Muffin

$2.49

Grilled Cin roll

$2.99

Grilled Scone

$2.89

Grilled Ham and Cheese Crossiant

$3.99

Grilled Spinach and Feta

$3.99

Grilled Almond

$2.99

Grilled Plain Crossiant

$1.99

Add One Fruit

$1.00

CANADIAN BACON

$2.00

Grilled Gluten Free Scone

$3.99

Cheesy Grits

$3.99

Grilled Cheddar Biuscuit

$4.50

Toast & Cheeses

Wheat

$1.29

White

$1.29

Multigrain

$1.29

Marble Rye

$1.29

English Muffins

$1.29

Anadama

$1.29

Ciabatta

$1.59

Pita

$0.99

Gluten Free Toast

$1.49

Croissant

$1.99

Sweet

$1.29

Wrap

$1.49

Bagel

$1.25

Cheddar

$0.99

Swiss

$0.99

American Cheese

$0.99

Gouda

$0.99

Provolone

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$1.99

Feta

$1.49

Bri

$1.49

Goat Cheese

$1.99

Ricotta

$1.49

Fresh Mozz

$1.49

Sandwiches

Dogtown

$11.99

Rte 127

$5.99+

Annisquam Delight

$5.50+

Riverdale

$5.99+

Cove

$5.99+

Quarry

$5.99+

Hook

$11.99

Anchor

$11.99

Willow

$5.99+

Bridge

$5.99+

Under The Bridge

$16.99

Rotary

$5.99+

Causeway

$10.99

Buoy

$10.99

make your own

Beef & Pork

Cuban

$10.99

Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Blue Burger

$12.99

Sliders

$10.99

BBQ, Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$8.99

Field Salad

$9.99

Cape Ann Caesar

$9.99

Baby Spinach Salad

$12.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Focaccias

#1 Tomato,Mozz,Basil

$9.99

#2 Potatoes,Onions,Jalapeños

$12.99

#3 Peppers,Tomato, Olives

$13.99

#4 Sausage,Onion, Apples,Gt Cheese

$13.99

#5 BBQ Chicken, Corn, Peppers

$14.99

#6 Ham & Pineapple

$11.99

#7 Sirloin

$14.99

#8 Broccoli,Garlic,Ricotta&Mozz

$13.99

Soups & Basics

Soup

$4.99+

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

PB&J

$3.99

PB w/ Banana & Honey

$4.99

**Out First**

Sides & Add Ons

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.99

Scoop of Tuna

$3.99

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Falafel

$4.99

Bacon

$2.49

Turkey

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Pulled Pork

$3.99

Crab-cake

$9.99

Steak Tips

$6.99

Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Avocado

$1.49

Hummus

$1.99

Croutons

$0.59

Spicy Mayo

$0.59

Olives

$0.99

Pickles

$0.59

Brie

$1.49

Fresh Mozzarella

$1.49

Blue Cheese

$1.99

Goat Cheese

$1.99

Cheese

$0.99

Grilled Ciabatta

$1.25

Extra Dressing

$0.59

Extra Balsamic

$0.59

Extra Blue Dressing

$0.59

Extra Ceasar Dressing

$0.59

Extra Asian Dressing

$0.59

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.59

Veggies

$0.69

Smoked Salmon

$6.99

Pesto

$0.99

extra tzatziki

$0.60

Avocado

$1.49

Baked Goods

Brownie

$1.99

Muffin

$2.25

Gluten Free Muffin

$2.99

Cookie

$1.75

Croissant-Plain

$1.99

Scones

$3.29

Hermits

$1.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Donut

$0.85

Bagel (As Is)

$1.25

Cupcake

$3.99

Ham And Cheese Cross

$3.99

Cheddar Chive Biscuit

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$2.99

Corn Bread

$3.99

Gluten Free Brownies

$3.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes

$3.25

Gluten Free Cookies

$1.50

Gluten Free Bars

$4.00

Gluten Free Scones

$3.99

Chocolate Croissant

$3.49

BB Full Size

$7.99

BB Half Size

$3.99

BB Baguette

$4.99

BB Loaf

$5.99

BB Cardamom Bun

$4.75

Flat Almond Macaroon

$2.50

Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.50

Beverage- Pound Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.00

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.25

Large Hot Coffee

$2.50

In House Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Small Iced Coffee

$2.50

Large Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cooler Drinks

San Pel Can

$1.49

San Pel Small

$1.99

San Pel Large

$2.99

Gallon Spring Water

$2.99

Coca Cola Bottles

$1.99

Reeds Ginger Ale

$2.99

Maine Root Beer

$2.99

Kombutcha

$4.99

Spindrift Can

$1.99

Willow Rest Beverages

$1.99

Orange Juice Fresh

$6.99

Grapefruit Juice Fresh

$4.99

Large Smart Juice

$8.49

Alo Drinks

$2.49

Large Fever Tree Products

$2.99

Small Milks

$1.99

PC Fernents Kombucha

$3.25

Joes Beverages

$2.99

Cocount Water Can

$2.99

Dels Lemonade

$2.49

Health Aid Kombucha

$4.99

Cranberry Drinks, Blue water

$2.99

Mash

$2.49

Cawston Press Cans

$1.49

Apple Juice

$2.99

Heakth Aid POP

$3.99

Katalyst can Kombuch

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$0.99

harney & son

$2.99

Clean Yerba

$2.99

Tomato Juice Can

$0.99

Pop Culture

$2.49

Choc Oat Milk

$3.49

Dram Non CBD

$2.49

Dalstons Rhubabr

$2.99

Dalston Rhubarb

$2.99

High Culture Kambu

$3.99

Poppii

$2.99

Atomic Can

$3.99

Sooth Ginger Bottkes

$5.19

Recess

$4.99

Tost

$3.99

Soymilk Individual

$1.99

Ind Oatmilk

$4.99

Celcius

Italian Soda

$2.99

Sound

$2.99

Happy Being

$4.99

Amys Coconut Water

$4.99

Boxed Coconut Water

$3.29

Ginger Soother

$6.19

Sparklking Flavored Water

$1.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

1 Holly Street, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

