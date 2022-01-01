A map showing the location of Willow StationView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Willow Station

review star

No reviews yet

3841 Willow Ave.

Castle Shannon, PA 15234

Popular Items

Wings
Reuben
1/2Lb Hamburger

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

1lb of Whole Wings, served with celery

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.00

Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Crispy Panko Breaded Zucchini served with homemade Marinara

Fried Provolone Sticks

$8.00

Golden Fried until Gooey, served with Marinara

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Loaded with Bacon, Cheddar, Scallions, and Sour Cream

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy and Flavorful served with Homemade Pita Chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Spicy and Creamy with lots of Chicken, served with Homemade Pita Chips

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Crispy Panko Breaded Pickles served with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$8.00

Pepper Cheese Balls Fried until Golden Brown and Crispy. Served with Homemade Ranch

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Green Peppers, and Onions.

Fried Ravioli

$7.50

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

1/2Lb Hamburger

$11.00

With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion and your choice of side

Breakfast Burger

$13.50

Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or Crispy. With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and your choice of side.

Reuben

$12.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing, on Breadworks Rye Bread

Rachel

$12.00

turkey, cole slaw, 1000 island and swiss cheese on marble rye

Turkey Club

$12.00

3 Slices of Breadworks White Bread, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Served with Mayo on the side.

Salmon Club

$15.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Housemade Dill Sauce

Turkey Swiss Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, and Tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BLT

$9.00

Classic 3 layer BLT on Breadworks White Bread

Fish Sand

$12.00

Panko Breaded Cod on Breadworks Bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on Side

Chkn Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken with our Creamy Homemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Romaine Lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Bbq Burger

$13.50

1/2Lb Patty Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ, and Onion Rings.

Sean's Burger

$13.50

1/2lb Beef Burger loaded with Slaw, Buffalo, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, and Fried Egg. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion,

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.00

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts Served with 1 side and Soup or Salad

Salmon Dinner

$17.00

Served with 1 Side and Soup or Salad

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Hot Turkey

$12.00

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, and Homemade Caesar Dressing

Willow Station Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Egg, Croutons, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Cheddar

Pittsburgh Salad

$14.00

Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, French Fries, Hardboiled Egg, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, and your choice of Dressing

Side Salad

$5.50

Romaine, Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and Croutons.

Chili Bowl

$6.50

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Cup SOD

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Quart SOD

$16.00

Ala Carte

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Daily Vegetable

$4.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Half Side Pita

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

2oz

Buffalo

$0.50

2oz

Dill Sauce

$0.50

2oz

Tartar

$0.50

2oz

Blue Cheese

$0.50

2oz

Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz

1000 Island

$0.50

2oz

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

2oz

Marinara

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

2oz

Horsey

$0.50

2oz

Smores Nachos

$12.00

Side Celery

$0.75

Chocolate Sin

$8.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.00

Kid 1/4lb Burger

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3841 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon, PA 15234

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

