Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose

review star

No reviews yet

1072 Willow Street

San Jose, CA 95125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Romaine Gorgonzola
Italian Pizza
Combination Pizza

Appetizers

Honey Wheat Bread

$1.99
Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.99

Marinara, parmesan, fresh basil (3 per order)

Willow Wings (8)

Willow Wings (8)

$13.99

Honey chipolte or buffalo hot sauce. (8 wings)

Wood-Fired Garlic Bread

$10.99

Thick crust, roasted garlic, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, dill. Gluten free crust, add $3.50

Calamari Steaks with Spicy Tomato Sauce

$13.99

Pan seared and tossed in spices and parmesan. With house citrus aioli, sliced banana peppers

Fiery Prawns & Fresh Corn Salsa

Fiery Prawns & Fresh Corn Salsa

$14.50

Cherry tomatoes, avocado, Calabrian chili oil, cilantro. (GS)

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.50

Served with a side of BBQ sauce

Wood-Fired Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Spinach, monterey jack cheese, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, wood-fired flatbread (GS)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

Caramelized onions, garlic

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Yukon gold potatoes, parsley (GS)

Sautéed Broccolini

$9.99

Garlic, lemon

Homemade Soup of the day (Cup)

$6.99

Homemade Soup of the day (Bowl)

$9.99

Salads

Side Local Spring Greens

$7.99

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette (GS)

Full Local Spring Greens

$11.99

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette (GS)

Side Caesar

$8.99

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house Caesar dressing

Full Caesar

Full Caesar

$12.99

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house Caesar dressing

Side Romaine Gorgonzola

$9.99

Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)

Full Romaine Gorgonzola

Full Romaine Gorgonzola

$12.99

Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)

Little Gem Cobb

Little Gem Cobb

$17.99

Natural herb chicken breast, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, balsamic gorgonzola vinaigrette (GS)

Tricolor Kale & Chicken Salad

$16.99

Kale, romaine, radicchio, snap peas, sunflower seeds, avocado, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, citrus vinaigrette (GS)

Lime Chicken

Lime Chicken

$16.99

Romaine, roasted corn and tomato salsa, black beans, cheddar, tortilla strips, avocado, lime vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon & Arugula

$19.99

Roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, grilled red onions, torn herbs, citrus vinaigrette (GS)

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad

$16.99

Caramelized onions, hard boiled egg, bacon, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Mains

Willow Burger

Willow Burger

$18.99

9 oz. Braveheart Angus Beef, bacon, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, house pesto aioli, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries

Harvest Grain Bowl

$17.99

Brown rice, red quinoa, brussels sprouts, tomato, butternut squash, kale, and cauliflower mix, with sunflower seeds, tahini-turmeric dressing (Vegan) (GS)

Grilled Salmon

$25.99

Buttermilk mashed potatoes, broccolini, honey mustard sauce (GS)

Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak

$25.99

Garlic herb butter, buttermilk mashed potatoes, broccolini (GS)

Wood-Fired Pizza

Our housemade pizza dough is vegan & made with 100% organic "00" flour.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, red onions, cilantro

Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Combination Pizza

Combination Pizza

$19.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, local Italian sausage, Soppressata salami, pepperoni, mixed mushrooms, herbs

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Garlic cream, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onions

Italian Pizza

Italian Pizza

$19.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, pecorino romano, homemade fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, all natural Criminelli pepperoni

Vegetable Pesto Pizza

$18.99

House basil pesto, mozzarella, shaved zucchini, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, fresh ricotta

Thai Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Spicy peanut sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, shredded carrots, red onions, cilantro

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, Canadian bacon

Butternut Squash & Kale

$18.99

Red onions, mozzarella, Maldon sea salt, black pepper

Pasta

Our regular pasta noodles are vegan.
Artichoke Hearts, Chicken & Fusilli

Artichoke Hearts, Chicken & Fusilli

$19.99

Oven roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, parmesan, white wine, garlic, thyme.

Chicken Tequila Fettuccine

$19.99

Red bell peppers, red onions, cream, cilantro

Salmon and Spinach Fettuccine

$19.99

Pacific salmon, fresh spinach, caper & dill cream (GSP)

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Parmesan, parsley. (GSP) Add meatballs, $3.50 each (meatballs not gluten free)

Vodka Prawn Fettuccine

Vodka Prawn Fettuccine

$18.99

Vodka cream, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil (GSP)

Wild Mushroom Pesto Penne

Wild Mushroom Pesto Penne

$17.99

Wild mushrooms, oven roasted tomatoes, parmesan, cream, fresh basil (GSP)

Italian Sausage Rigatoni

Italian Sausage Rigatoni

$19.99

Homemade marinara, mushrooms, red bell peppers, red onions, parmesan, parsley (GSP)

Main Street Burgers

Served with french fries. Made with Braveheart Angus Beef

Main Street Original

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, signature sauce. Served with french fries.

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.99

Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli. Served with french fries.

Barbeque Burger

$14.99

Cheddar, bacon, onions rings, tomato, lettuce, BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.

Sliders (2)

$11.99

Mini burgers, pickles, caramelized onions, american cheese, signature sauce on a sweet mini bun. Served with french fries.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage

Kids Hawaiian Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, Canadian bacon

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Plain. Choice of plain broccoli or plain fries

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.99

Kids Butter & Cheese Fusilli

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Broccolini & Chicken Fusilli

$7.99

Kids Salmon Filet, Broccolini & Noodles

$9.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Breaded Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Kids Broccolini

$4.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Chocolate sauce, whipped cream, sprinkles

Desserts

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$8.99Out of stock

Apple, walnuts, cranberry, French bread, caramel sauce, Treat vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.99

Treat vanilla ice cream, homemade chocolate sauce, whipped cream, walnuts

Marianne's Mud Pie

$9.99

Coffee ice cream, fudge, toasted almonds, cookie crust

The Giving Pies

$8.99

(Rotating selection) Locally sourced, freshly baked 3-inch pies (GF & Vegan)

Condiments & Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.10

Crushed Red Peppers

$0.10

Napkins

Utensils

Butter

Oil/Vinegar

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Apple Juice (adult)

$4.00

Cranberry Juice (adult)

$4.00

Orange Juice (adult)

$4.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Menu Cocktails

Fresh Lime Margarita

$13.00

Milagro Reposado, triple sec, lime, agave

Black Manhattan

$13.00

High West Double Rye, Averna Amaro, Angostura bitters, orange bitters

Blood Orange Martini

$13.00

Blood orange vodka, passionfruit liqueur, orange, lemon, cranberry

Ramble On

$13.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, organic maple syrup, orange and chocolate bitters

Tito's Colada

$13.00

Tito's Vodka, RumHaven coconut rum, citrus blend, pineapple

The Good Life

$13.00

Benham's Gin, lemon, grapefruit, Angostura bitters, simple syrup, basil

Day Tripper

$13.00

Arette Tequila, Falernum tropical liqueur, Orgeat, lime, pineapple, grapegruit

Maxin' Relaxin'

$13.00

Tito's Vodka, spiced pear liqueur, lemon, simple syrup, nutmeg

Cuzco Mule

$13.00

Control C Pisco, lime, ginger beer, Peychaud's bitters

Wild Cat

$13.00

Silver rum, RumHaven coconut rum, Myers Dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine

Willow

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Aperol, agave, lemon

Dark Horse

$13.00

Chariman's Reserve spiced rum, Daron calvados, lemon, simple syrup, nutmeg

Matchbook

$13.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, honey syrup, cinnamon liqueur, Angostura bitters, brandied cherry

Broken Record

$13.00

Milagro reposado, St. George spiced pear liqueur, lime, ginger, Xicaru mezcal rinse

Golden Years

$13.00

Barr Hill gin, honey syrup, lemon

The Pretender

$13.00

Plantation pineapple rum, lime, simple syrup, pineapple

Wisdom & Grace

$13.00

White rum, early grey syrup, dry vermouth, lemon, grapefruit, lavender bitters, rhubarb bitters

Fly & Bulldog

$13.00

Bulleit Rye, honey syrup, Campari, Peychaud's bitters, chocolate mole bitters, orange

Old Love

$13.00

Maker's Mark bourbon, St. George coffee liqueur, maple syrup, lemon, egg white

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1072 Willow Street, San Jose, CA 95125

Directions

Gallery
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Sheep Brasserie
orange star4.0 • 641
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30 San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
orange star4.6 • 3,611
1109 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
The Cider Junction
orange star4.6 • 590
820 Willow St Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Braise Willow Glen
orange starNo Reviews
1185 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
TOSTADAS MIDTOWN - 1699 W. San Carlos St - San Jose, CA 95128 - (408) 217-8436 - @tostadas.midtown
orange star4.0 • 851
1699 W San Carlos St San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
orange star4.6 • 3,611
1109 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
orange star4.7 • 2,238
1238 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000063 - San Jose - Willow Glen
orange star4.5 • 1,934
1140 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000031 - San Jose-Bascom Square
orange star4.5 • 1,934
1570 South Bascom Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Toast Cafe & Grill - 1411 Bird Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,603
1411 Bird Ave San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
West San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston