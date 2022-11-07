Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Willow and Whisk

8 Reviews

$$

319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Popular Items

So Cal Breakfast Bowl
French Toast Bites
Breakfast Classic

To Share

French Toast Bites

French Toast Bites

$13.00

Cornflake crusted, cinnamon sugar dusted, strawberries and bananas, whipped cream cheese topping, maple syrup

Carmelized Onion & Fontina Frittatas

Carmelized Onion & Fontina Frittatas

$12.00

Caramelized onions, fontina cheese, red pepper coulis

Lemon Hotcakes

$10.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crusted sea salt, lemon-parmesan dressing

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Blistered, crushed sea salt, chipotle aioli

Truffle-Padano Fries

$12.00

Breakfast Mains

Avocado Toast w/ Poached Egg

Avocado Toast w/ Poached Egg

$14.00

Poached egg, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, rustic bread. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens

Breakfast Classic

Breakfast Classic

$12.00

Two eggs any style. Choice of applewood smoked bacon or house-made breakfast sausage. Served with breakfast potatoes and a side of toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Two over easy eggs, house-made sausage, cheddar cheese and brown sugar ketchup on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes

Cacio e Pepe Eggs

Cacio e Pepe Eggs

$12.00

Pecorino Romano, Parmesan, cracked black pepper, rustic bread. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens

Classic Benedict

$15.00

Canadian bacon, hollandaise, house-made English muffin. Served with a side of maple-dijob greens

Egg White Omelette

Egg White Omelette

$17.00

Sauteed spinach, slow roasted tomatoes, feta. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens

Farmhouse Omelette

Farmhouse Omelette

$16.00

Asparagus, grape tomatoes, shallots, fontina cheese, red pepper coulis. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens

Autumn Oats

$12.00
Salmon Benedict

Salmon Benedict

$17.00

Pastrami smoked salmon, red onion, hollandaise, house-made English muffin, everything seeds. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.00Out of stock

Poached eggs, Mediterranean plum tomato sauce, peppers, onions, feta. Served with rustic bread ​

So Cal Breakfast Bowl

So Cal Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Sunny-side up egg, breakfast potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sharp Wisconsin cheddar, roasted tomato aioli. Served with rustic bread

Whisk Omelette

Whisk Omelette

$16.00

Bacon-onion jam, avocado, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens

Sweet Stuff

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Strawberries, bananas, maple syrup

Gluten Free Pancakes

Gluten Free Pancakes

$16.00

Strawberries, bananas, maple syrup

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$16.00

Lemon curd, blueberries, maple syrup

Pumpkin Spiced Pancakes

$16.00

Pumpkin spiced cream cheese topping, candied pecans, pumpkin pancakes, maple syrup

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Maple Bourbon butter, spiced candied pecans, bananas, maple syrup

32oz Bottled Maple Dijon Dressing

$20.00

32oz Green Goddess Bottle

$25.00

16oz Maple Dijon Bottle

$12.00

16oz Green Goddess Bottle

$12.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Beef patty, over-easy egg, American cheese, house-made breakfast sausage, brown sugar ketchup, brioche bun. Served with breakfast potatoes

Beyond Burger (Vegetarian)

$17.00

American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, house sauce, brioche bun

Plain Burger

$12.00

Fresh ground beef patty on a brioche bun

Willow Burger

Willow Burger

$16.00

Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, avocado, red onion, butter lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche bun

Black Garlic Burger

$18.00
Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Goddess Chicken Sandwich

Goddess Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Avocado, pickled red onion, butter lettuce, green goddess dressing, toasted ciabatta

Manchego Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, manchego cheese, tomato jam, butter lettuce, basil-tarragon aioli, brioche bun

BLT +

BLT +

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, basil-tarragon aioli, rosemary focaccia

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.00

Sliced roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion, basil-tarragon aioli, rosemary focaccia

Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$16.00

Sliced roasted turkey, Asian pear, fontina, arugula, strawberry-balsamic glaze, rustic sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Fontina, Wisconsin cheddar, bacon-onion jam, slow-roasted tomatoes, rustic bread

Sliced Steak Panini

$17.00

Salads

Arugula and Pear

Arugula and Pear

$15.00

Baby arugula, Asian pears, shaved Grana Padano Parmesan, toasted walnuts, balsamic-soy vinaigrette

Classic Cobb

Classic Cobb

$17.00Out of stock

Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, Danish blue cheese, green goddess dressing

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Marinated kale, poached egg, pickled red onion, everything seeds, lemon-parmesan dressing

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Spinach and Squash

$15.00

Sides

Bacon (4)

$5.00
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Eggs

$3.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$5.00
Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$5.00

Breakfast potatoes tossed with paprika and roasted tomato aioli

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00
Sausage (2)

Sausage (2)

$6.00
Sliced Avocado

Sliced Avocado

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Toast

$1.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Breaded Chicken

$5.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Lemon Curd

$1.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$7.00

Coffees

REG Coffee

DECAF Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50
Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.75

DECAF Iced Coffee

$3.75

Cold Brew Frappe

$6.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lemon Cold Brew Tonic

$5.00

Brooklyn Soda

$5.00

Espressos

Black & White Cookie Latte

$6.50

Brown Bear Latte

$5.50

Espresso Con Panna

$3.25

Maple Harvest Latte

$5.75

Oat & Honey Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$6.00

Americano

Cappuccino

Cortado

Espresso

Latte

Latte

Macchiato

Teas

Bushwick Hot Teas

$3.00

Chai Latte

$5.75

Golden Milk Chai Latte

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Tea Misto

$3.75

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Lavender Limeade

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$5.00

Rose Lemonade

$5.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice Pitcher

$20.00

Apple Juice Pitcher

$9.50

Mocktails

Zing Zang Bloody Mary (Virgin)

Zing Zang Bloody Mary (Virgin)

$7.00
Green Greyhound

Green Greyhound

$6.00

A modern spin on the Greyhound cocktail made with grapefruit juice and a fresh rosemary garnish

Rosejito

$6.50
Willojito

Willojito

$6.00

A modern spin on the Mojito cocktail made with fresh squeezed lemon juice, muddled basil and lemon wheels

Lem-Berry Spritzer

$7.00

Strawberry-Blood Orange Tonic

$7.00

Willojito Carafe

$16.00

Rosejito Carafe

$18.00

Zing Zang Carafe

$20.00

Green Greyhound Carafe

$16.00

Mini Mimosa Mixers

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple

$1.50

Kids Cranberry

$1.50

Kids Grapefruit

$1.50

Kids OJ

$4.00

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Ginger Ale

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Iced Tea

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Food Menu

Kids French Toast Bites

$9.00

Kids 2 Eggs Any Style

$9.00

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken & Fries

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114, Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Directions

