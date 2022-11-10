  • Home
No10 Eatery @ WillowsAwake Leeds Maine

No reviews yet

10 Leeds Junction Road

Leeds, ME 04263

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Harvest Seasonal Salad
Butter Board
Apple Cider Scallops

Soups, Salads, & Starters

Soup Du Jour

Soup of the Day, call to ask what today's selection is. Available in a cup or bowl size.

Butter Board

$18.00

Our wooden boards smothered in garnished butter. Served with artisan bread. Call to find out the butter board of the week.

Fondue

$18.00

Smoked Gouda & Fontina base with Ricker Hill Caramel Apple Hard Cider. Served with sweet potatoes, sliced apples, bell peppers and crispy garlic bread.

Winery Made Meatballs

$18.00

Mozzarella-filled meatballs, house tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, arugula & red onion served with crispy garlic bread.

Mussels

$18.00

Lemon, white wine, cream sauce, pickled fennel and herbs. Served with garlic bread.

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

A selection of meats, cheeses, spreads, house made pickles, crackers, & breads.

Apple Cider Scallops

$18.00

Scallops in an apple cider reduction and topped with crispy bacon crumbles.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh spring mix topped with carrots, cucumbers and red onions. Tossed in our house Maine Maple Vinaigrette.

Harvest Seasonal Salad

$13.00

Harvest blend topped with local seasonal fruit, toasted pumpkin seeds, sweet potato, pomegranate seeds and house Maine Maple Dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shredded romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, crushed peppercorn & toasted croutons.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes and local bacon. Served with a garlic aioli.

Boards & Plates

No. 10 Bacon Jam Burger

$18.00

Caldwell Family Farm Beef with bacon tomato onion jam, cheddar cheese, lettuce and mayo. Served on a brioche bun with winery made potato chips & dill creme fraiche.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken, red cabbage slaw, pickles and hot honey aioli. Served on a brioche bun with winery made potato chips & dill creme fraiche.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Smothered in winery made BBQ sauce, smoked cheddar & fresh red cabbage slaw. Served on a brioche bun with winery made potato chips & dill creme fraiche.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Red onion jam, havarti, cheddar cheese, bacon and arugula. Served on sourdough bread & winery made potato chips & dill creme fraiche.

Taco Trio

$22.00

Choice of three, choose garlic chili limi marinated shrimp, carne asada, or pulled pork. Topped with chipotle aioli & red cabbage slaw. Served in flour tortilla & winery made potato chips & dill creme fraiche.

Salmon Board

$24.00

Seared salmon, hardboiled egg, cucumber, pickled onion, arugula, dill creme fraiche, winery made potato chips.

Evening Eats

Sherry Glazed Pork Ribs

$32.00

A full rack of spareribs rubbed in our house spices and drizzled with a sherry caramel sauce with onion crema and a side of apple slaw. Topped with crispy allium.

Blackened Halibut

$38.00

A spice rubbed blackened halibut with wilted spinach over a buttermilk curry along with jasmine rice and a lime wedge.

Stuffed Chicken Marsala

$34.00

Winery spiced butterflied chicken breast stuffed with smoked gouda and sun-dried tomato, topped with creamy marsala wine reduction with crimini mushrooms. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Maple Bacon Salmon

$32.00

Pan seared Salmon glazed with a smokey maple bacon. Dusted with pistachio over wilted spinach and served with smoked gouda potato stack and dill creme fraiche.

Portuguese Seafood Stew

$32.00

Herbed tomato and white wine stock with chorizo, scallops, shrimp, halibut and mussels. Served with crispy garlic bread.

Filet

$40.00

8-ounce Filet served with herbed confit fingerling potatoes and maple glazed carrots with red wine reduction sauce and chimichurri. Topped with crispy shallots and garlic.

Pesto Seafood Fettuccine

$30.00

Basil walnut pesto fettuccine with scallops, shrimp, halibut and mussels topped with pesto & sun-dried tomato drizzle. Served with crispy garlic bread.

Sweets

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Flourless dark chocolate torte is glazed in a rich layer of chocolate ganache.

Canty Cow Ice Cream

$10.00

A local creamery out of Turner, ME. Call to ask for the current available flavors. Three scoops of your choosing for $10.

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00Out of stock

A crumbly house made buttermilk biscuit filled with freshly whipped cream and sliced strawberries.

Red Wine Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Freshly made chocolate cake served with a one-ounce portion of our WillowsAwake Rugged Red Wine. Watch the cake soak up the wine and enjoy the delicious notes of a Cold-Weather Marquette.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$12.00

A double-layered streusel cheesecake bar with a pumpkin filling.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located on the WillowsAwake Winery campus, No. 10 Eatery features wine inspired cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients (including WillowsAwake Wine!). Wind your way through the vineyard to the "White Farmhouse" and delight your senses!

Website

Location

10 Leeds Junction Road, Leeds, ME 04263

Directions

