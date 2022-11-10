No10 Eatery @ WillowsAwake Leeds Maine
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located on the WillowsAwake Winery campus, No. 10 Eatery features wine inspired cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients (including WillowsAwake Wine!). Wind your way through the vineyard to the "White Farmhouse" and delight your senses!
Location
10 Leeds Junction Road, Leeds, ME 04263
