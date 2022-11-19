Restaurant header imageView gallery

Will's Grill 4011 sycamore dairy rd suite 100

4011 sycamore dairy rd suite 100

fayetteville, NC 28303

Popular Items

cheese burger
cowboy
cajun fries

Burgers

Blt cheeseburger

$8.25

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo American cheese on toasted white bread

Buffalo ranch burger

$7.25

Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Burger

$5.75

carolina burger

$7.25

chili,coleslaw, onions, American cheese, mustard

cheese burger

$6.25

chuck norris burger

$7.00

Buffalo sauce, fresh jalapeños, American cheese

cowboy

$7.00

bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon

farmer burger

$7.25

bacon,egg,American cheese

farmers daughter burger

$7.75

bacon, egg,American cheese, chili,mayo

Hawaiian burger

$6.75

swiss, cheese, grilled pineapple

hula burger

$7.25

bbq sauce,cheddar cheese, grilled pineapple

mushroom swiss

$6.75

mushrooms, swiss cheese

Sycamore station

$7.25

mayo,mustard,ketchup, American cheese, onion,lettuce, tomato, pickle

teriyaki burger

$6.75

teriyaki sauce,grilled pineapple

wllls grill burger

$7.50

grilled,onions,mushrooms, American cheese, bacon

Maui Burger

$7.75

Teriyaki sauce, Monterey jack cheese, jalapeno, grilled pineapple.

Bacon rancher

$8.50

Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, bacon and ranch dressing.

Bacon jam burger melt

$8.50

Monterey jack cheese, bacon jam, served on toasted white bread.

Hotdogs

hotdog

$3.99

blt dog

$3.99

mayo,bacon,lettuce, tomato

Carolina hotdog

$3.99

mustard, chili, coleslaw, onions

coney dog

$3.99

chili,cheddar cheese, onions

farmer dog

$3.99

bacon, egg,American cheese

kid hotdog

$3.25

Sandwiches

egg salad sandwich

$6.50

on toasted white bread

grilled cheese

$4.25

BLT Sandwich

$6.00

mayo,bacon, lettuce, tomato

Double BLT Sandwich

$8.00

mayo,bacon, lettuce, tomato

BELT Sandwich

$6.50

bacon, egg,lettuce, tomato, mayo

Sides

french fries

$2.99

cheese fries

$3.99

bacon cheese fries

$4.99

cajun fries

$3.99

chili cheese fries

$4.99

carolina fries

$5.50

chili,cheese,coleslaw, onions,mustard

deep fried cauliflower with a kick

$4.99

served with ranch

rosemary fries

$3.99

Whiskey battered Onion rings

$4.99

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Cherry Soda

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

dr pepper

$2.99

sweet tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Fruit punch

$2.99

Water

$0.50

Kids Drink

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4011 sycamore dairy rd suite 100, fayetteville, NC 28303

Directions

Gallery
Will's Grill image
Will's Grill image

