Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wil's Grill 990 N. Ft. Valley Road

review star

No reviews yet

990 N. Ft. Valley Road

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Mac N Cheese
BBQ Chicken

BBQ by the pound

BRISKET

BRISKET

$26.75+

The star of the show. Slow smoked beef brisket, sliced. Family recipe BBQ, just for you.

Pork

Pork

$20.75+

Applewood slow smoked pork shoulder.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.75+

All natural chicken thigh grilled hot, lathered with our homemade BBQ sauce and caramelized to perfection.

Burgers & Sandwich

Flagstaff Beef Burger

Flagstaff Beef Burger

$9.99

Flagstaff grass fed beef burger served on a local, buttered toasted brioche bun.

Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$13.99

Pasture raised, antibiotic free, grass fed 100% elk. High in protein, low in fat. Grilled to order, served on a butter toasted brioche bun.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$13.99

100% grass fed, free range bison grilled to order served on a butter toasted brioche bun.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

All natural chicken thigh grilled hot, lathered with homemade BBQ sauce and served on a brioche bun with your choice of fixin's.

Nex Veg Vegan Burger

$13.99

Locally made, allergen free, Vegan burger patty grilled to order served on a butter toasted brioche bun.

Brisket sandwich

Brisket sandwich

$9.75+

The real deal, wheelhouse BBQ. Slow smoked, sliced brisket. Served with a local brioche bun and homemade BBQ sauce.

Pork sandwich

Pork sandwich

$6.75+

Applewood smoked pork shoulder, brioche bun, homemade BBQ sauce.

Three Rib Special

Three Rib Special

$13.75

What a deal! Three ribs, cut, served with potato salad and cowboy beans.

Pork and cheese quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled Cheese and Dogs

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Butter toasted rye bread and Mexican blend cheese grilled until melted greatness in achieved.

All Beef Hotdog

$3.99

100% beef. Nough said.

Chili Cheese Dog - All Beef Dog

$5.99

Oh boy! Our homemade all beef chili on an all beef dog. Cannot beat it.

Soups, Sides, and Salads

Mama's Tater Salad

$3.50+

Our family recipe for potato salad. Creamy, crunchy, tater salad bliss.

French Fries

$4.99

Shoestring style fried golden brown and seasoned with a house blend of staple seasonings.

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

A tried and true family recipe. Flagstaff grass fed beef chili, shoestring fries, layered with Mexican style shredded cheese.

Carolina Coleslaw

$2.50+

A tangy crunch, fresh cut cabbage with shredded carrots. Perfect combination of sweet with a vinegar base.

Cowboy Beans

$3.50+

Pinto beans simmered for hours with ham shank, onion and a family blend of spices.

Mac N Cheese

$3.50+

Cooked to order! Fresh, homemade green chili roux, melted shredded cheese and elbow macaroni.

Vegan Chili

$6.00+Out of stock

Chips

$1.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Extras

Extra BBQ sauce

$1.00+

Support Disabled Veterans BIC lighter

$2.00

Hat

$30.00

Combo Meals

Family feast

$93.99

Can't decide on which smoked meat to get? You don't have to! This sampler comes with 1lb of both brisket, pork AND BBQ chicken! Served with 16oz sides of Mama's tater salad, Carolina coleslaw and cowboy beans. Want to make sandwiches? Head over to our 'extras' menu to order up some locally made brioche buns. Feeds 8-12 people

Smoked sampler

$19.99

1/4lb beef brisket, 1/4lb slow smoked pork, 4oz tater salad, 4oz cowboy beans, 2oz BBQ sauce. Feeds 1-2 people.

Grilled sampler

$19.99

1/4lb BBQ chicken, 3 BBQ pork ribs, 4oz tater salad, 4oz cowboy beans, 2oz BBQ sauce. Feeds 1-2 people.

GO BIG sampler

$45.99

1/4lb beef brisket, 1/4 pork, 1/4lb BBQ chicken, 3 BBQ pork ribs, 8oz tater salad, 8oz cowboy beans, 8oz BBQ sauce. Feeds 2-4+ people.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A Flagstaff local food truck offering up family recipes infused with flavors from around the globe. Serving up local beef, pasture raised pork, elk, bison and much more. Aside from the food truck, Wil's Grill also offers a full service catering experience unlike any other in Northern Arizona.

Location

990 N. Ft. Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Wil's Grill image
Wil's Grill image
Wil's Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama Burger
orange star4.3 • 661
991 N Fort Valley Rd Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Late for the Train
orange starNo Reviews
19 East Aspen Ave Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
NiMarco's Pizza - 101 S Beaver St
orange star4.3 • 564
101 S Beaver St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Proper Meats + Provisions - 110 E Rte 66
orange starNo Reviews
110 E Rte 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff
orange starNo Reviews
26 S San Francisco Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston