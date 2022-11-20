Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Willson's Pub N Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2256 Union Lake Road

Commerce Township, MI 48382

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
CHICKEN TENDERS
Medium Square Build Your Own

Appetizers

4 Potato Skins

4 Potato Skins

$8.00
5 Asian Pot Stickers

5 Asian Pot Stickers

$9.90

Boneless wings

$9.90
Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.90
Chips And Salsa

Chips And Salsa

$7.90

CHKN ALFR FLT BRD

$12.90
Cod Bites

Cod Bites

$10.90

12 Fresh North Atlantic Crispy Cod Pieces

Crock-O-Dip

Crock-O-Dip

$9.90
Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$8.90

LOADED TATER TOTS

$8.95

PRETZEL BITES

$8.50
Southwest Beef Nachos

Southwest Beef Nachos

$12.90

Tortilla chips with Beef chili, Nacho cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos and Shredded Lettuce

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$12.90

Seasoned Ribeye Pieces with Mushrooms, Onions in a Parmesan Cream Sauce

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Burgers

3 PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$12.90
Black and Blue Burger

Black and Blue Burger

$12.90

Our Blackened Seasoning, Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce and Tomato

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.90

A Char-Grilled ½ lb Premium Burger with a Pickle Spear. (Sub our Gluten Free Bun)

Sliders

Sliders

Turkey Burger

$11.00

VEGAN BURGER

$12.90

Willson's Burger

$12.90

Topped with Smoked BBQ Sauce, Sweet Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Cheddar Cheese on Brioche Bun

WILLSONS UNION MAC

$12.90

Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Chips & 1000 Island Dressing on a Brioche Bun

Entrees

Chicken Linquine

Chicken Linquine

$16.00

Chicken Breast Strips, Broccoli with a Hint of Garlic, Tossed with Linguine Pasta in a Light Alfredo Sauce

CHKN & SHRIMP Lanqine

$21.99

CKN ON THE BARBIE

$16.00
Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$15.90

North Atlantic Cod in a Beer-Battered Crust, Served with Steak Fries

Grilled Chicken BREAST

$16.00

Two Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast served with Grilled Tomatoes, Rice Pilaf with Broccoli and Feta

GRILLED Sirloin Steak Frites

$19.00

8oz Beef Sirloin Topped With Garlic Herb Butter and Steak FRIES

Lake Superior White

Lake Superior White

$20.00

A Healthy 9 oz. Fillet of Whitefish, Encrusted in Dijon Mustard and Parmesan Panko Bread Crumbs, Served with Rice Pilaf

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$21.00

Baked Salmon, Served over Wilted Spinach & Tomatoes, Red Onions, Dill, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Green Peppers and Feta in an Herb Vinaigrette

New York Strip

New York Strip

$25.00

Choice House Cut 12 oz. New York Strip,

Shrimp Linquine

$19.99

SPICY Chicken LInquine

$16.99

Spicy Chkn And Shrmp Lanuine

$22.99

KIDS

2 KIDS SLIDERS WITH CHEESE

$6.99

BUTTERED NOODLES

$6.99

CHEESE QUESO

$6.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

MAC N CHEESE

$6.99

Pizza

Medium Round Build Your Own

Medium Round Build Your Own

$8.50

Medium Round Margarita

$12.99
Medium Square Build Your Own

Medium Square Build Your Own

$8.50

Medium Square Margarita

$12.99

MEDIUM ROUND BBQ CHIKEN

$13.99

LARGE ROUND BBQ CHICKEN

$22.95
Large Round Build Your Own Pizza

Large Round Build Your Own Pizza

$14.50

Large Round Magarita

$21.95

LARGE SQAURE BBQ CHICKEN

$22.95
Large Square Build Your Own Pizza

Large Square Build Your Own Pizza

$14.50

Large Square Margarita

$21.95

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.90

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mixed Cheese in a Tangy Pepper Sauce, Wrapped in a Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.90

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mixed Cheeses, Ranch Dressing Rolled in a Lawash Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.90

Grilled Chicken and Caesar Salad, Rolled in a Lawash Wrap

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.90

Grilled Seasoned Chicken Breast, Topped with Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayo on Sour Dough Bread

CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES

$11.90

Crispy fish Sandwich

$12.90

FIRERACKER Shrimp Taco

$11.90

Two Grilled Tortilla Filled with Sauteed Shrimp, Lettuce, mango Salsa , Cilantro Cream And Firecracker Sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.50

2 Soft Warm Tortillas Filled with Grilled Atlantic Cod on a Bed of Shredded Lettuce, Topped with a Mango Salsa, Cilantro Cream and Scallions

Flank Stk Roll Up

Flank Stk Roll Up

$12.50

Steak Strips, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Mixed Cheeses, Rolled in a Warm Flour Tortilla, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa 

French Dip

French Dip

$12.90

Stacked Roast Beef on a Rustic Baguette Served with Au Jus

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99
Jd'S Reuben

Jd'S Reuben

$12.90

Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut (or Cole Slaw) and 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

½ lb. Seasoned Burger with Sautéed Onions and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread

Pulled Pork With Slaw

Pulled Pork With Slaw

$11.90

BBQ Pulled Pork, Piled with ColeSlaw on a Toasted Baguette

Steak N' Cheese

$12.50

Beef sandwich steak w/ mushroom, green pepper and onions. Topped with swiss cheese on a sub bun. Served with fries.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.90

Our Popular Fresh Recipe of Tuna Salad and Melted Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$12.90

Honey Roasted Turkey WITH Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, {OR Coleslaw} & 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread

VEGETARIAN BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99
Willsons Super Sub

Willsons Super Sub

$11.90

A Grilled Baguette w/ Ham, Turkey and Salami, Topped w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions; Italian Dressing on the Side

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.90

1/2 Reuben

$9.80

1 fish taco

$9.80

1/2 Tuna Melt

$9.80

1/2 Flank Stk Fahita

$9.80

1\2 Turk Reuben

$9.80

Sides

2 Ranch Side

$1.00

Baked Potato

$2.90

Chicken Breast

$5.50

Coleslaw

$2.90

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

GlutenFreeBun To Go

$1.75

LOADED POTATO

$3.99

Mac And Cheese

$3.90

Onions Rings

$4.50

Pita

$1.50

RANCH SIDE

$0.50

Rice Pilaf

$2.90

SIDE SALMON

$7.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Vegetable Of The Day

$3.00

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$6.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Black Pepper, Tossed in our Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Red Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mixed Cheeses, Tossed in Avocado Dressing

Mediterranean Sld

Mediterranean Sld

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Peppers, Capers, Red Onions and Slivered Almonds, Tossed in our Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing

Michigan Bleu Cheese Sld

Michigan Bleu Cheese Sld

$11.00

Romain , Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Feta Cheese, Bacon, Tossed in a Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Cup Soup/House Salad

$10.00
Soup Of The Day Cup

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.00
Soup Of The Day Bowl

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$6.90

Cup of Chicken Chili

$5.00
Bowl of Chicken Chili

Bowl of Chicken Chili

$6.90

Chicken & Beans, Cheeses & Onions

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.90
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

EAT DRINK AND ENJOY!

Location

2256 Union Lake Road, Commerce Township, MI 48382

Directions

Willson's Pub N Grill image
Willson's Pub N Grill image
Willson's Pub N Grill image

