Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willy B's New Braunfels

review star

No reviews yet

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109

New braunfels, TX 78132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Willy's Junior Cheeseburger
Willy B's Single Cheeseburger Combo
Breakfast Tacos

Cheeseburger Combos

Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato Side Item Drink

Willy's Junior Cheeseburger

$9.00

Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Willy B's Single Cheeseburger Combo

$15.00

Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Willy B's Double Cheeseburger Combo

$18.00

Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Willy's Triple Cheesburger

$20.00

Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Double Jalapeno Cheeseburger Combo

$15.00

Mustard & Lettuce

Pattie Melt Combo

$15.00

WB Sauce, Grilled Onion, American Cheese on Texas Toast

Fried Fish Sandwich Combo

$16.00

Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato

Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$16.00

WB Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sesame Bun

Ultimate Bun-less Burger Combo

$16.00

Lettuce, Avocado, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Over easy Egg

Flying Burger

$20.00

This Burger has WINGS! Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili Queso, 2 Buffalo Wings

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich Combo

$16.00

WB Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Bacon on a Sesame Seed Bun

Impossible Burger Combo

$20.00

Plant Based "Meat Patty" Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Philly Combo

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Onion, Bell Peppers

Frito Pie Burger

$16.00

Johnny Boy Combo

$19.00

Sandwiches

Biscuit

$9.00+

Fresh Baked Biscuit, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and your choice of Sausage, Ham, or Bacon!

Croissant

$10.00

Pancake Sandwich

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, & your choice of Sausage, Ham, or Bacon sandwiched between 2 fluffy pancakes

My Dad's Biscuit

$11.00

Both Sausage & Bacon, Scrambled Eggs and Cheese

Roast Beef Melt

$11.00

Pizza

A.B.C Pizza

$11.00

Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese

Veggie Omelette PIzza

$10.00

Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese

Classic Breakfast Pizza

$10.00

Willy B's signature Dough with Scrambled Eggs, Cheese with your choice of Sausage, Ham or Bacon

Plates & Omelets

Steak Biscuit

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak on a Biscuit covered with country Gravy and topped with an over easy egg. Served with a side of Home Fries

Eggs & Bacon Breakfast

$10.00

2 Eggs & Crispy Bacon, Breakfast Home Fries & Toast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Two eggs any style on top of corn tortillas, topped with Ranchero Salsa, Potatoes, refried beans and a side of bacon

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Cheddar & White American Cheese, Home Fries & Toast

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Fried Steak with Cream Gravy, 2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast

Pancakes & French Toast

Apple Cinnamon French Toast, Drizzled with Cinnamon Roll icing and topped with chunks of Apple

Stuffed Pancakes

$10.00

Our house-made Pancakes stuffed with Sausage or Bacon

Strawberry French Toast

$11.00

Classic French Toast stuffed with Strawberry Cheesecake Filling

Box Boys Breakfast

$15.00

Two Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries, and your choice of 2 stack (Pancakes or French Toast)

2 Stack

$10.00

Boston Cream Toast

$11.00

Classic French Toast Stuffed with Bavarian Cream and drizzled with Chocolate

Apple Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.00

Bowls

Little Pig's Bowl

$12.00

TX Chili & Egg Bowl

$11.00

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Will- ACOS

Scrambled Eggs & Cheese are included

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Scrambled Eggs, Cheese with your choice of Sausage, Bacon, Ham or Choirzo

A.B.C Will-ACO

$5.00

Avocado, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar

South Texas Will-ACO

$7.00

Hamburger Meat, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, Cheddar, Tomato & Avocado

Vegetarian Will-ACO

$4.00

Eggs, Cheese, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushroom

On Side

Plain Biscuit

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00+

Californian Avocado Toast

$7.00

Texas Toast, Avocado Slices, Sunny Side Egg, Fresh Tomato

Yogurt

$6.00

The Littles

Sammy's Breakfast

$8.00

One Egg, Home Fries, 1 Slice of Bacon & Toast

Willy's Breakfast

$8.00

Single Pancake, 1 Egg, 1 Slice of Bacon

Edward's Green Eggs & Ham

$8.00

They really are GREEN! Eggs come Scrambled with Ham, Home Fries & Toast

Rainbow Pancake

$5.00

Single Pancake with Colorful Sprinkles Baked Inside Topped with Whipped Cream

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels, TX 78132

Directions

Gallery
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mattenga's Pizza 46 HW | New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107 New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurantnext
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Elaina’s Club Cafe at John Newcombe Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
625 Mission Valley Rd New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurantnext
Gainz Cafe - New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
1147 North Academy New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Canyon Lake Masons Wurstfest - 187 Landa Park Dr, B10
orange starNo Reviews
187 Landa Park Drive New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
orange starNo Reviews
124 Interstate 35 Business New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New braunfels

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurantnext
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
orange star4.6 • 916
1024 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Naegelin's Bakery
orange star4.5 • 550
129 S Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New braunfels
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston