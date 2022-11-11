Willy Burger imageView gallery

Willy Burger

1,313 Reviews

$$

5535 Calder Ave

Beaumont, TX 77706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER
ONION RINGS
PARMESAN GARLIC FRIES

MEATS

Build Your Own Burger!

HAMBURGER

$7.99

Certified Angus all beef patty on a bun. Plain and dry.

CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

Our regular hambuger with a real slice of American cheese only.

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$10.49

Double Hamburger

$9.99

CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$8.49

Fresh yard- bird, chargrilled to perfection. Comes plain and dry so make sure you add your favorite toppings!

THE EL GUAPO

$9.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with bacon, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, grilled jalapenos, pepper kjack and cheddar cheese and finished with sriacha-mayonnaise. Oh yes… a big boy chicken sandwhich!

FISH

CATFISH WILLY

$9.99

Golden fried catfish served with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on our toasted brioche bun.

TUNA BURGER

$9.99

Fresh Tuna Steak grilled to perfection, topped with Asian slaw and giner wasabi mayonnaise…mild and tangy! It’s all you baby!

SPECIAL BURGERS

For the vegetarian in some of us! Jumbo Portobello grilled and served on a toasted wheat bun. Add your choice of veggies.

#47

$9.99

Willy's favoite- our regular, cheeseburger with grilled onions and mustard. "It's what's buzzin, cuzzin" Make it a double. Don't be scared!

HEE HAW BURGER

$10.99

Here we go!! We start with our famous burger and top it with homeade pimento cheese, two fried green tomatoes, fresh lettuce, 3 strips of bacon and finish it off with a ample portion of red pepper jelly! "Talk about Hee Haw with a saw"…...ummmmhmmm!

UNCLE CHARLIE

$9.99

As grovvy as your Uncle Charlie- our regular hamburger with 3 strips of bacon, 3 onion rings, and lubed up with BBQ sauce. Add some cheese…"Don't be a square, daddy-ol" Make it a double… You gotta want it!

KUNG FU BURGER

$10.99

Kung Fu Style!! We start with our regular hamburger and load it up wth Asain slaw, 3 strips of crispy bacon, fresh chopped onions, sliced jalapeno peppers, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese and finish it off with our house made sriracha mayo. Make ya wana kick yo Mama! Kung Fu for you!

BLEU CHEESE BACON BURGER

$9.99

Are you kidding me? Our juicy burger topped with aged bleu cheese, 3 strips of bacon and finished off with lettuce and tomato. WOW-WEE!

BOOTY BURGER

$10.49

Our burger, grilled to juicy perfection, and topped with fried boudain, melted cheedar cheese, creole mustard, lettuce and tomato. Feeling risky?.. Kick it up a notch and add grilled onions and jalapenos! Oh yeah!

WILLY MELT

$9.99

Captian Willy's authentic patty melt with FOUR slices of American and pepperjack cheese. Add our favorite toppings. It's 'da bomb, Jack!

PIZZA BUGER

$9.99

Dry- aged pepperoni's, all beef patty, mozzarella cheese, and zesty pizza sauce. Can't decide between pizza or a Willy Burger? Get the best of both worlds!.. And we suggest and order of Parmesan Garlic Fries.

SUPER BOY

$9.99

Super delicious - our regular cheeseburger with a hearty scoop of chili, grilled onions, tangy mustard, and pickles.

Huck Finn

$10.49

A true culinary masterpiece… we start with our regular hamburger topped with three slices of fresh green apple, crispy bacon, feta cheese, fresh leaf spinach, sriracha mayo and finished with a blackberry reduction. Ooooooo talk to me Mama! Now we doin sumthin!

Willy Big Melt

$10.99

VEGETARIAN

For the Vegetarian in some of us! Jumbo Portobello grilled and served on a toasted wheat bun. Add our choice of veggies: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER

$7.99

For the Vegetarian in some of us! Jumbo Portobello grilled and served on a toasted wheat bun. Add our choice of veggies: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles.

EATS

HOT DOG

$6.99

A taste of Coney island right here in SETX, an all beef chargrilled hot dog on a bun. Add your favorite toppings!

CHILI DOG

$7.99

Our regular hot dog with a heapin' scoop of our house made beef chili. Add some cheese if ya want.

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.99

Two slices of yummy American cheese grilled to perfection.

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.99

Large bowl of homemade chili with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions.

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.99

FRITO PIE

$6.99

MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES

$6.99

FRIES & RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.49

Authentic, old-fashioned, hand battered and made to order just for you. A Willy Burger fan favorite.

FRIES

$2.99

Salted shoestring fries

PARMESAN GARLIC FRIES

$3.49

Our shoestring fries seasoned to perfection with grated parmesan and garlic butter.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.49

Thin cut sweet potatoes salted and fried.

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.49

Our fries topped with homemade chili and covered with cheddar cheese.

FRIED PICKLES

$4.99

A boat load of thinly sliced, hand breaded dill pickles fried to some awesome goodness. Served with ranch dressing

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$6.99

Fresh green tomatoes, thinly sliced and fried up golden brown. (8)

RANCH

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

BOUDAIN BALLS

$7.99

QUESO FRIES

$4.99

HALF FRIES / HALF O-RING

$4.49

1/2 ORDER O-RING

$2.49

1/2 ORDER FRIES

$1.99

TREATS

SOFT SERVE ICECREAM

$2.00

Thick and creamy chocolate, vanilla, or swirl.

SHAKE

$4.49

Made the old fashoined way, just like at the drugstore. Have your choice of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry or blueberry.

ICE CREAM FLOAT

$3.49

Frozen goodness...pick your drink

FUNNEL CAKE

$6.99

Better than the state fair, these are made to order, fried to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar.

MALT

$4.49

Made the old fashioned way. Have your choice of strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, or blueberry.

Cookie

$3.50

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.75

DRINKS

SODAS

$2.69

UNSWEET TEA

$2.69

BEER

$4.25

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

BOTTLED BEER

$3.55

SALADS

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with a Tuscan Caesar dressing, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons and a perfectly grilled chicken breast.

Seared Tuna Salad

$10.99

Spring mix tossed with a roasted sesame dressing, topped with chopped peanuts, red onions, edamame, fried wonton strips, cilantro and a perfectly seasoned and seared tuna steak.

Fried Goat Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Spring mix tossed with a blood orange shallot vinaigrette, topped with red onions, candied pecans, balsamic strawberries and three fried goat cheese pucks.

Cheeseburger Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made ranch dressing, topped with chopped tomatoes, diced onion, sliced pickles, shredded cheddar cheese and our perfectly seasoned burger patty.

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

SIDE CAESER

$4.99

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

KIDS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.99

SLIDERS

$6.99

CORNDOGS

$6.99

HOT DOG

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

SLIDERS NO CHEESE

$6.99

EXTRAS

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

ADD TUNA STEAK

$5.00

ADD CHICKEN BREAST

$3.00

ADD BURGER PATTY

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

It's Willy Willy Good!

Location

5535 Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX 77706

Directions

Gallery
Willy Burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crown Pizza - 5535 Calder Ave
orange star4.8 • 703
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Daddio's Burger
orange star4.5 • 804
4230 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
New York Pizza and Pasta - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
4405 Calder Avenue Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Boomtown BBQ Company
orange starNo Reviews
6385 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
The Original 1941 Rao's Bakery - Calder
orange starNo Reviews
2596 Calder Avenue Beaumont, TX 77702
View restaurantnext
Modelo's Sports Cantina - 3871 Stagg Drive SUITE 203
orange starNo Reviews
3871 Stagg Drive SUITE 203 Beaumont, TX 77701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beaumont

Novrozsky's
orange star4.5 • 1,443
3925 Dowlen Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen Rd - Beaumont
orange star4.4 • 874
4440 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Daddio's Burger
orange star4.5 • 804
4230 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Crown Pizza - 5535 Calder Ave
orange star4.8 • 703
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 078 - Beaumont
orange star4.6 • 385
4215 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
MacKenzie's Pub - Beaumont
orange star4.5 • 131
229 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beaumont
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston