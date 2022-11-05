Willy Burger Katy 6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101
6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101
Katy, TX 77494
MEATS
CHICKEN
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH
Fresh yard- bird, chargrilled to perfection. Comes plain and dry so make sure you add your favorite toppings!
THE EL GUAPO
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with bacon, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, grilled jalapenos, pepper kjack and cheddar cheese and finished with sriacha-mayonnaise. Oh yes… a big boy chicken sandwhich!
FISH
SPECIAL BURGERS
#47
Willy's favoite- our regular, cheeseburger with grilled onions and mustard. "It's what's buzzin, cuzzin" Make it a double. Don't be scared!
HEE HAW BURGER
Here we go!! We start with our famous burger and top it with homeade pimento cheese, two fried green tomatoes, fresh lettuce, 3 strips of bacon and finish it off with a ample portion of red pepper jelly! "Talk about Hee Haw with a saw"…...ummmmhmmm!
UNCLE CHARLIE
As grovvy as your Uncle Charlie- our regular hamburger with 3 strips of bacon, 3 onion rings, and lubed up with BBQ sauce. Add some cheese…"Don't be a square, daddy-ol" Make it a double… You gotta want it!
KUNG FU BURGER
Kung Fu Style!! We start with our regular hamburger and load it up wth Asain slaw, 3 strips of crispy bacon, fresh chopped onions, sliced jalapeno peppers, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese and finish it off with our house made sriracha mayo. Make ya wana kick yo Mama! Kung Fu for you!
BLEU CHEESE BACON BURGER
Are you kidding me? Our juicy burger topped with aged bleu cheese, 3 strips of bacon and finished off with lettuce and tomato. WOW-WEE!
BOOTY BURGER
Our burger, grilled to juicy perfection, and topped with fried boudain, melted cheedar cheese, creole mustard, lettuce and tomato. Feeling risky?.. Kick it up a notch and add grilled onions and jalapenos! Oh yeah!
WILLY MELT
Captian Willy's authentic patty melt with FOUR slices of American and pepperjack cheese. Add our favorite toppings. It's 'da bomb, Jack!
PIZZA BURGER
Dry- aged pepperoni's, all beef patty, mozzarella cheese, and zesty pizza sauce. Can't decide between pizza or a Willy Burger? Get the best of both worlds!.. And we suggest and order of Parmesan Garlic Fries.
SUPER BOY
Super delicious - our regular cheeseburger with a hearty scoop of chili, grilled onions, tangy mustard, and pickles.
Huck Finn
A true culinary masterpiece… we start with our regular hamburger topped with three slices of fresh green apple, crispy bacon, feta cheese, fresh leaf spinach, sriracha mayo and finished with a blackberry reduction. Ooooooo talk to me Mama! Now we doin sumthin!
WILLY BIG MELT
VEGETARIAN
EATS
HOT DOG
A taste of Coney island right here in SETX, an all beef chargrilled hot dog on a bun. Add your favorite toppings!
CHILI DOG
Our regular hot dog with a heapin' scoop of our house made beef chili. Add some cheese if ya want.
BOWL OF CHILI
Large bowl of homemade chili with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions.
FRIES & RINGS
ONION RINGS
Authentic, old-fashioned, hand battered and made to order just for you. A Willy Burger fan favorite.
FRIES
Salted shoestring fries
PARMESAN GARLIC FRIES
Our shoestring fries seasoned to perfection with grated parmesan and garlic butter.
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Thin cut sweet potatoes salted and fried.
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Our fries topped with homemade chili and covered with cheddar cheese.
FRIED PICKLES
A boat load of thinly sliced, hand breaded dill pickles fried to some awesome goodness. Served with ranch dressing
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Fresh green tomatoes, thinly sliced and fried up golden brown. (8)
RANCH
Ranch Dressing
5 BOUDIN BALLS
QUESO FRIES
TREATS
SOFT SERVE ICECREAM
Thick and creamy chocolate, vanilla, or swirl.
SHAKE
Made the old fashoined way, just like at the drugstore. Have your choice of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry or blueberry.
ICE CREAM FLOAT
Frozen goodness...pick your drink
FUNNEL CAKE
Better than the state fair, these are made to order, fried to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar.
MALT
Made the old fashioned way. Have your choice of strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, or blueberry.
KIDS MEAL
SALADS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101, Katy, TX 77494