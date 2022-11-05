Main picView gallery
Burgers

Willy Burger Katy 6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101

6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101

Katy, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

MEATS

Build Your Own Burger!

HAMBURGER

$7.99

Certified Angus all beef patty on a bun. Plain and dry.

CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

Our regular hambuger with a real slice of American cheese only.

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$10.49

Double Hamburger

$9.99

CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$8.49

Fresh yard- bird, chargrilled to perfection. Comes plain and dry so make sure you add your favorite toppings!

THE EL GUAPO

$9.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with bacon, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, grilled jalapenos, pepper kjack and cheddar cheese and finished with sriacha-mayonnaise. Oh yes… a big boy chicken sandwhich!

FISH

CATFISH WILLY

$9.99

Golden fried catfish served with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on our toasted brioche bun.

TUNA BURGER

$9.99

Fresh Tuna Steak grilled to perfection, topped with Asian slaw and giner wasabi mayonnaise…mild and tangy! It’s all you baby!

SPECIAL BURGERS

For the vegetarian in some of us! Jumbo Portobello grilled and served on a toasted wheat bun. Add your choice of veggies.

#47

$9.99

Willy's favoite- our regular, cheeseburger with grilled onions and mustard. "It's what's buzzin, cuzzin" Make it a double. Don't be scared!

HEE HAW BURGER

$10.99

Here we go!! We start with our famous burger and top it with homeade pimento cheese, two fried green tomatoes, fresh lettuce, 3 strips of bacon and finish it off with a ample portion of red pepper jelly! "Talk about Hee Haw with a saw"…...ummmmhmmm!

UNCLE CHARLIE

$9.99

As grovvy as your Uncle Charlie- our regular hamburger with 3 strips of bacon, 3 onion rings, and lubed up with BBQ sauce. Add some cheese…"Don't be a square, daddy-ol" Make it a double… You gotta want it!

KUNG FU BURGER

$10.99

Kung Fu Style!! We start with our regular hamburger and load it up wth Asain slaw, 3 strips of crispy bacon, fresh chopped onions, sliced jalapeno peppers, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese and finish it off with our house made sriracha mayo. Make ya wana kick yo Mama! Kung Fu for you!

BLEU CHEESE BACON BURGER

$9.99

Are you kidding me? Our juicy burger topped with aged bleu cheese, 3 strips of bacon and finished off with lettuce and tomato. WOW-WEE!

BOOTY BURGER

$10.49

Our burger, grilled to juicy perfection, and topped with fried boudain, melted cheedar cheese, creole mustard, lettuce and tomato. Feeling risky?.. Kick it up a notch and add grilled onions and jalapenos! Oh yeah!

WILLY MELT

$9.99

Captian Willy's authentic patty melt with FOUR slices of American and pepperjack cheese. Add our favorite toppings. It's 'da bomb, Jack!

PIZZA BURGER

$9.99

Dry- aged pepperoni's, all beef patty, mozzarella cheese, and zesty pizza sauce. Can't decide between pizza or a Willy Burger? Get the best of both worlds!.. And we suggest and order of Parmesan Garlic Fries.

SUPER BOY

$9.99

Super delicious - our regular cheeseburger with a hearty scoop of chili, grilled onions, tangy mustard, and pickles.

Huck Finn

$10.49

A true culinary masterpiece… we start with our regular hamburger topped with three slices of fresh green apple, crispy bacon, feta cheese, fresh leaf spinach, sriracha mayo and finished with a blackberry reduction. Ooooooo talk to me Mama! Now we doin sumthin!

WILLY BIG MELT

$9.99

VEGETARIAN

For the Vegetarian in some of us! Jumbo Portobello grilled and served on a toasted wheat bun. Add our choice of veggies: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER

$7.99

For the Vegetarian in some of us! Jumbo Portobello grilled and served on a toasted wheat bun. Add our choice of veggies: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles.

EATS

HOT DOG

$6.99

A taste of Coney island right here in SETX, an all beef chargrilled hot dog on a bun. Add your favorite toppings!

CHILI DOG

$7.99

Our regular hot dog with a heapin' scoop of our house made beef chili. Add some cheese if ya want.

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.99

Large bowl of homemade chili with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions.

FRIES & RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.49

Authentic, old-fashioned, hand battered and made to order just for you. A Willy Burger fan favorite.

FRIES

$2.99

Salted shoestring fries

PARMESAN GARLIC FRIES

$3.49

Our shoestring fries seasoned to perfection with grated parmesan and garlic butter.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.49

Thin cut sweet potatoes salted and fried.

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.49

Our fries topped with homemade chili and covered with cheddar cheese.

FRIED PICKLES

$4.99

A boat load of thinly sliced, hand breaded dill pickles fried to some awesome goodness. Served with ranch dressing

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$6.99

Fresh green tomatoes, thinly sliced and fried up golden brown. (8)

RANCH

$0.65

Ranch Dressing

5 BOUDIN BALLS

$7.99

QUESO FRIES

$4.99

TREATS

SOFT SERVE ICECREAM

$2.00

Thick and creamy chocolate, vanilla, or swirl.

SHAKE

$4.49

Made the old fashoined way, just like at the drugstore. Have your choice of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry or blueberry.

ICE CREAM FLOAT

$3.49

Frozen goodness...pick your drink

FUNNEL CAKE

$6.99

Better than the state fair, these are made to order, fried to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar.

MALT

$4.49

Made the old fashioned way. Have your choice of strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, or blueberry.

DRINKS

SODAS

$2.69

UNSWEET TEA

$2.69

BEER

$4.25

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

KID DRINK

$1.49

KIDS MEAL

KID'S HAMBURGER

$6.99

KID'S CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

KID'S HOTDOG

$6.99

CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.99

CORNDOGS

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

SLIDERS With CHEESE

$6.99

SLIDERS NO CHEESE

$6.99

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESER

$9.99

SEARED TUNA SALAD

$10.99

FRIED GOAT CHEESE

$10.99

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$9.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

SIDE CAESER

$4.99

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101, Katy, TX 77494

Main pic

