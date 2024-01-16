Willy’s Ice Cream Saloon 115 Hard Hill Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving frozen treats and good eats. Ice cream and delectable desserts, with pickle themed prepared foods that are uniquely dill-icious
Location
3700 Pricetown Road, Ruscombmanor Township, PA 19522

