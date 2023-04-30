Willy Taco WT Simpsonville

Restaurant info

Willy Taco is a high-energy, casual dining concept serving fresh and funky, chef-driven twists on Tacos, Tortas and much more! We have over 80 tequila and mezcal offerings, domestic and craft beer and offer some cool takes on Margaritas and other amazing cocktails! The high-energy atmosphere is family-friendly at all times plus, our patio is dog friendly for friendly dogs! Come JOIN THE FIESTA, amigos!!