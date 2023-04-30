Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willy Taco WT Simpsonville

review star

No reviews yet

129 North Main Street

Simpsonville, SC 29681

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Lunch Combo

$11.00

Any two tacos served with rice & black beans.

Taco 101 Chicken

Taco 101 Chicken

$4.00

Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema

Tacos 101 Beef

Tacos 101 Beef

$3.90

Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema

FOOD

Shareables

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$11.50

Mild salsa, queso blanco, & guacamole with chips

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$2.50

Housemade hot, mild

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$6.50

Blended creamy white cheeses, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn with chips

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$7.00

Willy's own recipe served with pepitas and radish. Made fresh several times daily.

Brisket Egg Rolls

Brisket Egg Rolls

$10.00

beer braised brisket, queso-mac, grilled peppers & onions, fire roasted chilies

Bang Up Nachos

Bang Up Nachos

$11.00

Seasoned chips, rancheros, Queso blanco, fire roasted chiles, pico, guacamole, green onions, jalapenos.

Crispy Pork Skins

Crispy Pork Skins

$8.00

with queso for dipping!

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$10.00

dry rubbed, chimichurri or ranch

Tacos

Lunch Combo

$11.00

Any two tacos served with rice & black beans.

Seoul City

Seoul City

$4.70

smoked pork, Korean bbq, Asian slaw, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, crunchy garlic

Southern Tide

Southern Tide

$4.90

Crispy shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico

Patagonia Steak

Patagonia Steak

$5.00

Grilled marinated steak,charred tomatillos, chimichurri-slaw, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro

Tacos 101 Beef

Tacos 101 Beef

$3.90

Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema

Taco 101 Chicken

Taco 101 Chicken

$4.00

Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$4.90

Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$5.50

crispy crab cakes, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, remoulade, radish, pickled red onion

Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$4.70

Tempura battered avocado, Asian slaw, radish, chopped cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, house crema

Crispy Grouper

$5.00

crispy grouper, curry slaw, avocado crema, pickled red onion

Blackened Grouper

$5.00

blackened grouper, curry slaw, avocado crema, pickled red onion

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$5.20

crispy hot tender, chopped bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, pickles, chipotle ranch

Chili Willy Shrimp

$4.90

crispy shrimp, Asian slaw, radish, chopped cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, house crema

Cauliflower Power

Cauliflower Power

$4.20

Agave charred cauliflower, black bean hummus, guacamole, chili lime aioli, crushed petitas, pickled red onions

Bowls

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

cilantro brown rice, seasoned black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, cotija cheese, pico, pickled red onions

Veg Head Bowl

Veg Head Bowl

$10.00

black bean hummus, cilantro-lime brown rice, crispy Brussels, roasted sweet potatoes, grilled zucchini, house crema, cotija cheese, carrot slaw, crunchy garlic

Willy's Taco Salad

Willy's Taco Salad

$10.00

Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips

Specialties

Two angus beef patties, jack cheese, chipotle BBQ, guacamole, pico, house pickled sweet jalapeños, queso blanco, served with tater tots
Chicken Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$15.00

Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico. Sorry due, these flavors are locked in. No substitutions.

Steak Chimichanga

Steak Chimichanga

$16.00

grilled marinated steak, peppers & onions, jack cheese, rice & beans, grilled tomatillos, queso blanco, chimichurri

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb angus patties, American cheese, chili-lime aioli, pickled red onion, pickles, King's Hawaiian, served with crispy pork skins

Quesadillas

Willy Cheesesteak

Willy Cheesesteak

$15.00

beer braised brisket, melted jack cheese, grilled peppers & onions, guacamole

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Jamaican jerk chicken, charred pineapple, fresh shaved jalapenos, melted jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle ranch

Bourbon & Bacon Quesadilla

Bourbon & Bacon Quesadilla

$15.00

smoked pork, applewood smoked bacon, jack cheese, guacamole, bourbon bbq, frizzled onions

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Melted jack cheese, guacamole, house crema

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo? Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema

Sides

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Blistered cherry tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette, sauteed mushrooms, queso fresco

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Grilled ear, citrus aioli, queso fresco, chili powder, cilantro salt

Queso Mac N Cheese

Queso Mac N Cheese

$5.00

spiral macaroni, queso blanco, fire roasted chiles, frizzled onions

Rice And Beans

$3.00
Grilled Veggies

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

seasoned zucchini, sweet potatoes, peppers & onions

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Cauliflower

$5.00

Add ons

B Chipotle Ranch

B Crema

B Ranch

B Guac

$0.50

B Mild Salsa

B Hot Salsa

Pico Refill

B Queso

$0.50

B Sour Cream

$0.50

Red Onion

Side Beef

$3.50

Side Chicken

$3.50

Side Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Side Brisket

$4.50

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Pulled Pork

$3.50Out of stock

N/A BEV

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.00

Tea, Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Hi-C

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Kid Meal Drink

Lemonade

$3.00

minute maid

Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Virgin Marg

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Kid Chicken Taco

$6.00

Kid Beef Taco

$6.00

Kid Cheese Taco

$6.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Beef Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chips and Queso

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Willy Taco is a high-energy, casual dining concept serving fresh and funky, chef-driven twists on Tacos, Tortas and much more! We have over 80 tequila and mezcal offerings, domestic and craft beer and offer some cool takes on Margaritas and other amazing cocktails! The high-energy atmosphere is family-friendly at all times plus, our patio is dog friendly for friendly dogs! Come JOIN THE FIESTA, amigos!!

Location

129 North Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tamarindo - 119 east curtist street
orange starNo Reviews
119 East Curtis Street Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers - Simpsonville, SC
orange starNo Reviews
120a South Main Street Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Simpsonville
orange starNo Reviews
117 SE Main Street Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
The Slice - 134 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
134 South Main Street Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Simpsonville, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,242
301 N MAIN ST SIMPSONVILLE, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Humble Pie Pizza Co - 109 W. Trade St. Ste C.
orange starNo Reviews
109 W. Trade St. Ste C. Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Simpsonville

Eggs Up Grill - Simpsonville, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,242
301 N MAIN ST SIMPSONVILLE, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Simpsonville
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston