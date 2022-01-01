- Home
Willy Taco WT Boiling Springs
1925 Boiling Springs Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Popular Items
Taco Fusion
Loco Lunch Combo
Street Carnita
Pork carnitas, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, cilantro, onions, queso fresco
Southern Tide
Crispy shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico
Crispy Avocado
Tempura battered avocado, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
Patagonia Steak
Grilled marinated ribeye, shaved cabbage, chimichurri, charred tomatillos, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro
Flock Style
Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles
Tacos 101 Beef
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Taco 101 Chicken
Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Chili Willy Shrimp
Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
Baja Fish
Crispy white fish, shaved cabbage, charred tomato salsa pico, Willy's house crema
Blackened Salmon
Blackened salmon, wasabi avocado crema, arugula, charred tomato & corn salsa
Mother Clucker
Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico
Cauliflower Power
Agave charred cauliflower, black bean hummus, guacamole, chili lime aioli, crushed pepitas, shaved red onions
Grilled Tide
Grilled Baja
Grilled Chilly
Mexican Handhelds
Bowled Over
Willy's Taco Salad
Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
Burrito Bowl
Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions
Grilled Wedge
Grilled iceberg, roasted pepper vinaigrette, guacamole, crushed pepitas, grilled corn, pico, queso fresco, frizzled onions
Quesadillas and Changa
Holy Mole
Argentine Steak
Grilled marinated ribeye, melted jack cheese, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, frizzled onions, pico, chipotle ranch
Jerk Chicken
Jamaican jerk chicken, charred pineapple, jalapenos, melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, chipotle ranch
Willy Cheesesteak
Dos Equis braised Black Angus short rib, melted jack cheese, grilled peppers & onions, pico, guacamole
Chicken Quesadilla
Melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy’s house crema
Dang Chimichanga
Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico. Sorry dude, these flavors are locked in. No substitutions.
Beef Quesadilla
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo? Seasoned ground beef, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
Cheese Quesadilla
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo? Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Dilla
Ground Beef Dilla
Sides
Bullet Add-ons
Togo Mexican Standards
ToGo Pork Belly Za
Togo Tres Amigos
ToGo Salsa and Chips
ToGo Queso Blanco
ToGo Holy Guacamole
ToGo Loaded Queso
ToGo Crispy Brussels Sprouts
ToGo Fried Green Tomatoes
ToGo Agave Charred Cauliflower
ToGo Mexican Street Corn
ToGo Street Corn Fritters
Bang Up Nachos
Seasoned chips, queso blanco, black beans, fire roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, green onion, fresh shaved jalapenos
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Water
Lemonade
minute maid
Mexican Coke Bottle
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Gingerale
Jarritos Pina
Jarritos Fruit
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Grapefruit
Coffee
Tea, Sweet
Tea Unsweet
Milk
Gosling's Ginger Beer
Kids Juice
Frozen Lemonade
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.
1925 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316