Willy Taco WT Boiling Springs

1925 Boiling Springs Road

Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Popular Items

Southern Tide
Chili Willy Shrimp
Patagonia Steak

Taco Fusion

Loco Lunch Combo

$10.50
Street Carnita

Street Carnita

$4.70

Pork carnitas, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, cilantro, onions, queso fresco

Southern Tide

Southern Tide

$4.90

Crispy shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico

Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$4.70

Tempura battered avocado, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico

Patagonia Steak

Patagonia Steak

$5.00

Grilled marinated ribeye, shaved cabbage, chimichurri, charred tomatillos, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro

Flock Style

Flock Style

$5.20

Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles

Tacos 101 Beef

Tacos 101 Beef

$4.00

Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico

Taco 101 Chicken

Taco 101 Chicken

$4.00

Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico

Chili Willy Shrimp

Chili Willy Shrimp

$4.70

Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico

Baja Fish

$4.70

Crispy white fish, shaved cabbage, charred tomato salsa pico, Willy's house crema

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$5.50

Blackened salmon, wasabi avocado crema, arugula, charred tomato & corn salsa

Mother Clucker

$4.90

Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico

Cauliflower Power

Cauliflower Power

$4.20

Agave charred cauliflower, black bean hummus, guacamole, chili lime aioli, crushed pepitas, shaved red onions

Grilled Tide

$4.90

Grilled Baja

$4.90

Grilled Chilly

$4.70

Mexican Handhelds

Dos Equis braised Black Angus short rib, refried black beans, Willy's house crema, rice, enchilada sauce, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled red onions

Mexi-Dip 2.0

$15.00

Braised short rib, pimento cheese, frizzled onions, Chipotle BBQ, spicy pickles, Cuban bread, birria-jus for dunking, served with tots.

Cali Burrito

$15.00

Bowled Over

Willy's Taco Salad

Willy's Taco Salad

$10.00

Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions

Grilled Wedge

Grilled Wedge

$10.00

Grilled iceberg, roasted pepper vinaigrette, guacamole, crushed pepitas, grilled corn, pico, queso fresco, frizzled onions

Quesadillas and Changa

Holy Mole

$12.00Out of stock
Argentine Steak

Argentine Steak

$15.00

Grilled marinated ribeye, melted jack cheese, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, frizzled onions, pico, chipotle ranch

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Jamaican jerk chicken, charred pineapple, jalapenos, melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, chipotle ranch

Willy Cheesesteak

Willy Cheesesteak

$15.00

Dos Equis braised Black Angus short rib, melted jack cheese, grilled peppers & onions, pico, guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy’s house crema

Dang Chimichanga

Dang Chimichanga

$13.00

Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico. Sorry dude, these flavors are locked in. No substitutions.

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo? Seasoned ground beef, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo? Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp Dilla

$14.00

Ground Beef Dilla

$13.00

Sides

Rice And Rancheros

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Chicken

$3.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$3.50

Side Fried Shrimp

$3.50

Side Steak

$5.50

Side Salmon

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$3.50

Side Short Rib

$3.50

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Beyond Meat

$5.50Out of stock

Side Beef

$3.50

side queso

$3.00

Togo Mexican Standards

ToGo Pork Belly Za

$12.00Out of stock

Togo Tres Amigos

$11.50

ToGo Salsa and Chips

$2.50

ToGo Queso Blanco

$6.50

ToGo Holy Guacamole

$7.00

ToGo Loaded Queso

$10.00

ToGo Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

ToGo Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

ToGo Agave Charred Cauliflower

$4.50

ToGo Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

ToGo Street Corn Fritters

$8.00
Bang Up Nachos

Bang Up Nachos

$9.00

Seasoned chips, queso blanco, black beans, fire roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, green onion, fresh shaved jalapenos

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Lemonade

$2.95

minute maid

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Jarritos Pina

$2.95

Jarritos Fruit

$2.95

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.95

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.95

Coffee

$1.50

Tea, Sweet

$2.95

Tea Unsweet

$2.95

Milk

$2.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$2.95

Kids Juice

$2.00

Frozen Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Couch Surfer

Couch Surfer

$6.00

Hot cheeto dusted crispy chicken tender, queso mac-n-cheese, chili lime aioli, guacamole, chopped bacon

Packed Mac Bowl

$10.00

Queso Mac-n-cheese, chorizo, fire roasted chilies, sweet pickled jalapenos, frizzled onions

Green Hatch Chili

Green Hatch Chili

$10.00Out of stock

200 year old recipe. Pork green chili, sour cream, street corn, tortilla strips, cilantro

Restaurant info

Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Location

1925 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Directions

Gallery
Willy Taco - Boiling Springs image
Willy Taco - Boiling Springs image

