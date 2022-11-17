Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willy Taco WT Easley

review star

No reviews yet

5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640

Easley, SC 29640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mother Clucker
Southern Tide
Chili Willy Shrimp

Mexican Standards

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$11.50

Mild salsa, queso blanco, & guacamole with chips

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$2.50

Housemade hot, mild or verde

Chip Refill

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$6.50

Blended creamy white cheeses, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn with chips

Holy Guacamole

Holy Guacamole

$7.00

Willy's own recipe. Made fresh several times daily.

Bang Up Nachos

Bang Up Nachos

$9.00

Seasoned chips, rancheros, Queso blanco, fire roasted chiles, pico, guacamole, green onions, jalapenos.

Street Corn Fritters

Street Corn Fritters

$8.00

Queso blanco, chipotle ranch, shaved jalapenos, pico, queso fresco

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Blistered cherry tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette, sauteed mushrooms, queso fresco

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Charred tomato & corn salsa, guacamole, Willy's house crema, chipotle ranch, arugula

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Grilled ear, citrus aioli, queso fresco, chili powder, cilantro salt

Agave Charred Cauliflower

Agave Charred Cauliflower

$5.00

Chili lime aioli, crushed pepitas, quesco fresco

Side of Tots

$3.00

Salsa Refill

$1.00

Taco Fusion

Street Carnita

Street Carnita

$4.70

Pork carnitas, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, queso fresco

Southern Tide

Southern Tide

$4.90

Crispy shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico

Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$4.70

Tempura battered avocado, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico

Patagonia Steak

Patagonia Steak

$5.00

Grilled marinated ribeye, shaved cabbage, chimichurri, charred tomatillos, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro

Flock Style

Flock Style

$5.20

Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles

Tacos 101 Beef

Tacos 101 Beef

$4.00

Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico

Taco 101 Chicken

Taco 101 Chicken

$4.00

Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico

Chili Willy Shrimp

Chili Willy Shrimp

$4.70

Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$4.70

Crispy white fish, shaved cabbage, charred tomato salsa, Willy's house crema

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$5.50

Blackened salmon, wasabi avocado crema, arugula, charred tomato & corn relish

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$4.90

Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico

Cauliflower Power

Cauliflower Power

$4.20

Agave charred cauliflower, black bean hummus, guacamole, chili lime aioli, crushed petitas, pickled red onions

Bowled Over

Willy's Taco Salad

Willy's Taco Salad

$10.00

Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions

Grilled Wedge

Grilled Wedge

$10.00

Grilled iceberg, roasted pepper vinaigrette, guacamole, crushed pepitas, street corn, pico, queso fresco, frizzled onions

Quesadillas and Changa

Argentine Steak

Argentine Steak

$15.00

Grilled marinated ribeye, melted jack cheese, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, frizzled onions, pico, chipotle ranch

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Jamaican jerk chicken, charred pineapple, fresh shaved jalapenos, melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, chipotle ranch

Willy Cheesesteak

Willy Cheesesteak

$15.00

Dos Equis braised Black Angus short rib, melted jack cheese, grilled peppers & onions, pico, guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema

Dang Chimichanga

Dang Chimichanga

$14.00

Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico. Sorry due, these flavors are locked in. No substitutions.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo? Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo? Seasoned ground beef, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema

Mexican Handhelds

Two angus beef patties, jack cheese, chipotle BBQ, guacamole, pico, house pickled sweet jalapeños, queso blanco, served with tater tots
Mexican Smash Burger

Mexican Smash Burger

$15.00Out of stock
Mexi-Dip 2.0

Mexi-Dip 2.0

$15.00

Braised Short Rib, pimento cheese, frizzled onions, chipotle BBQ, spicy pickles, Cuban bread, birria-jus for dunking, served with tots

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$15.00

Grilled marinated steak, crispy tater tots, queso blanco, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, rancheros, served with tots and salsa verde

Sides

Rice And Rancheros

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Cauliflower

$5.00

Add ons

B Chipotle Ranch

B Crema

B Guac

$0.50

B Hot Salsa

$1.00

B Ketchup

Pico Refill

$1.00

B Queso

$0.50

B Sour Cream

$0.50

Red Onion

Side Beef

$3.50

Side Chicken

$3.50

Side Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Side Salmon

$5.00

Side Short Rib

$4.50

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Pulled Pork

$3.50

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Tea, Sweet

$2.95

Tea Unsweet

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Hi-C

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Kid Meal Drink

Lemonade

$2.95

minute maid

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$2.95

Jarritos Pina

$2.95

Jarritos Fruit

$2.95

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.95

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.95

Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$2.95

Celcius

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Soda

$2.95

October 2022

Couch Surfer

Couch Surfer

$6.00

Hot cheeto dusted crispy chicken tender, queso mac-n-cheese, chili lime aioli, guacamole, chopped bacon

Packed Mac Bowl

$10.00

Queso Mac-n-cheese, chorizo, fire roasted chilies, sweet pickled jalapenos, frizzled onions

Green Hatch Chili

Green Hatch Chili

$10.00

200 year old recipe. Pork green chili, sour cream, street corn, tortilla strips, cilantro

Kids Menu

Kid Beef Taco

$6.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$6.00

Flock Shop Specials

House Smoked Wings

$10.00

2 Tender Plate

$12.00

3 Tender Plate

$13.50

Down South Sammich

$13.50

Free Bird Sammich

$10.50Out of stock

Mac and Cheese Side

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina

Website

Location

5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640, Easley, SC 29640

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flock Shop Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
GINZA CAFE - Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5155 Calhoun Memorial Hwy O Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz Easley - 125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F
orange starNo Reviews
125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Easley, SC
orange starNo Reviews
225 ROLLING HILLS CIRCLE EASLEY, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Coyote Coffee Cafe - Easley
orange starNo Reviews
1035 a south pendleton st Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Yote Wagon
orange starNo Reviews
1035 a south pendleton st Easley, SC 29642
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Easley
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston