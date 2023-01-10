Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willy Taco WT Feed & Seed

1,390 Reviews

$$

217 Laurens Rd

Greenville, SC 29607

Popular Items

Chili Willy Shrimp
Southern Tide
Patagonia Steak

Mexican Standards

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$11.50

Mild salsa, queso blanco & guacamole with chips

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$2.50

Housemade hot , mild or verde

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$6.50

Blended creamy white cheeses, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn with chips

Holy Guacamole

Holy Guacamole

$7.00

Willy's own recipe. Made fresh several times daily.

Bang Up Nachos

Bang Up Nachos

$9.00

Seasoned chips, rancheros, queso blanco, fire roasted chilies, pico, guac, green onions, jalapenos

Street Corn Fritters

Street Corn Fritters

$8.00

Queso blanco, chipotle ranch, shaved jalapenos, pico, queso fresco

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Blistered cherry tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette, sauteed mushrooms, queso fresco

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Charred tomato and corn salsa, guacamole, Willy's house crema, chipotle ranch, arugula

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Grilled ear, citrus aioli, queso fresco, chili powder, cilantro salt

Side of Tots

$3.00
Agave Charred Cauliflower

Agave Charred Cauliflower

$5.00

Chile lime aioli, agave syrup, crushed pepitas, queso fresco

Taco Fusion

Beer battered cod, crispy cabbage, pico, Willy’s house crema

Loco Lunch Combo

$10.50

Any two tacos served with rice & black beans. Add $1 for Blackened Salmon

Street Carnita

Street Carnita

$4.70

Pork carnitas, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, queso fresco

Southern Tide

Southern Tide

$4.90

Crispy Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico

Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$4.70

Tempura battered avocado, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico

Patagonia Steak

Patagonia Steak

$5.00

Grilled marinated ribeye, shaved cabbage, chimichurri, charred tomatillos, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro

Flock Style

Flock Style

$5.20

Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles

Tacos 101 Beef

Tacos 101 Beef

$4.00

Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico

Taco 101 Chicken

Taco 101 Chicken

$4.00

Chiptotle pulled chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico

Chili Willy Shrimp

Chili Willy Shrimp

$4.70

Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$4.70

Crispy white fish, shaved cabbage, charred tomato salsa, Willy’s house crema

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$5.50

Blackened salmon, wasabi avocado crema, arugula, charred tomato & corn salsa

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$4.90

Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico

Cauliflower Power

Cauliflower Power

$4.20

Agave charred cauliflower, black bean hummus, guacamole, chile lime aioli, crushed pepitas, pickled red onion

Shortrib Patagonia

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Handhelds

Mexican Smash Burger

$15.00

Cali Burrito

$15.00

Bowled Over

Willy's Taco Salad

Willy's Taco Salad

$10.00

Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy’s house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions

Grilled Wedge

Grilled Wedge

$10.00

Grilled iceberg, roasted pepper vinaigrette, guacamole, crushed pepitas, street corn, pico, queso fresco, frizzled onions

Quesadillas and Changa

Argentine Steak

Argentine Steak

$15.00

Grilled marinated steak, melted jack cheese, shaved cabbage, salsa verde frizzled onions, pico, chipotle ranch, shredded cabbage

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Jamaican jerk chicken, charred pineapple, jalapenos, melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, chipotle ranch

Willy Cheesesteak

Willy Cheesesteak

$15.00

Dos Equis braised Black Angus short rib, melted jack cheese, grilled peppers & onions, pico, guacamole, with queso for dipping

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy’s house crema

Dang Chimichanga

Dang Chimichanga

$14.00

Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico | Sorry Dude, these Flavors are locked In. No substitutions.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Guacamole, pico, Willy’s house crema

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Guacamole, pico, Willy’s house crema

Sides

Rice and Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Tots

$3.00

Add Ons

B Mild Salsa

B Hot Salsa

B Verde

B Guacamole

$0.50

B Queso

$0.50

B Pico

House Creama

Chipotle Ranch

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pork Add On

$3.50

Chicken Add On

$3.50

Shrimp Add On

$4.50

Salmon Add On

$5.00

Ground Beef Add On

$3.50

Steak

$5.50Out of stock

Raw Avocado Slices X 2

$1.00

Beyond Meat

$5.50

Short Rib

$4.50

B Ketchup

B Red Vinagerette

B Jalapenos

Taco Bar

BYOT bar adult

$18.00

BYOT bar kids

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$2.95

Coffee

$1.50

Jarritos Fruit

$2.95

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.95

Tea, Sweet

$2.95

Tea Unsweet

$2.95

Add Strawberry Puree

$0.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.95

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.95

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Celsius

$3.50

January 2023

Totchos

$10.00

Hoppin' Juan's Egg Rolls

$9.00

The Big Rib

$6.00

Merchandise

WT Socks

$15.00

Crew

$35.00

Beanie Hat

$20.00

Long Sleeve T shirt

$32.00

Premium Tee

$28.00

Garage Short Sleeve

$36.00

Fanny Pack

$18.00

Kids Tee

$15.00

Willy Sauces

Pint Salsa

$4.50

Quart Salsa

$7.50

Quart Queso

$14.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Website

Location

217 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

Willy Taco image
Banner pic
Willy Taco image

