Willy Taco - Hub City

341 Reviews

$$

930 East Main St

Spartanburg, SC 29302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Southern Tide
Mother Clucker
Patagonia Steak

Mexican Standards

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$11.50

Mild salsa, queso blanco, & guacamole with chips

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$2.50

Housemade hot, mild or verde

Chip Refill

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$6.50

Blended creamy white cheeses, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn with chips

Holy Guacamole

Holy Guacamole

$7.00

Willy's own recipe. Made fresh several times daily.

Bang Up Nachos

Bang Up Nachos

$9.00

Seasoned chips, rancheros, Queso blanco, fire roasted chiles, pico, guacamole, green onions, jalapenos.

Street Corn Fritters

Street Corn Fritters

$8.00

Queso blanco, chipotle ranch, shaved jalapenos, pico, queso fresco

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Blistered cherry tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette, sauteed mushrooms, queso fresco

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Charred tomato & corn salsa, guacamole, Willy's house crema, chipotle ranch, arugula

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Grilled ear, citrus aioli, queso fresco, chili powder, cilantro salt

Agave Charred Cauliflower

Agave Charred Cauliflower

$5.00

Chili lime aioli, crushed pepitas, quesco fresco

Side of Tots

$3.00
Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$10.00

Queso blanco, chorizo, guacamole, fire roasted chilis, street corn, chipotle puree, queso fresco

Street Corn OFF cob

$5.00

Taco Fusion

Street Carnita

Street Carnita

$4.70

Pork carnitas, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, queso fresco

Southern Tide

Southern Tide

$4.90

Crispy shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico

Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$4.70

Tempura battered avocado, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico

Patagonia Steak

Patagonia Steak

$5.00

Grilled marinated ribeye, shaved cabbage, chimichurri, charred tomatillos, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro

Flock Style

Flock Style

$5.20

Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles

Tacos 101 Beef

Tacos 101 Beef

$4.00

Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico

Taco 101 Chicken

Taco 101 Chicken

$4.00

Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico

Chili Willy Shrimp

Chili Willy Shrimp

$4.70

Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$4.70

Crispy white fish, shaved cabbage, charred tomato salsa, Willy's house crema

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$5.50

Blackened salmon, wasabi avocado crema, arugula, charred tomato & corn relish

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$4.90

Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico

Cauliflower Power

Cauliflower Power

$4.20

Agave charred cauliflower, black bean hummus, guacamole, chili lime aioli, crushed petitas, pickled red onions

Bowled Over

Willy's Taco Salad

Willy's Taco Salad

$10.00

Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions

Grilled Wedge

Grilled Wedge

$10.00

Grilled iceberg, roasted pepper vinaigrette, guacamole, crushed pepitas, street corn, pico, queso fresco, frizzled onions

Quesadillas and Changa

Argentine Steak

Argentine Steak

$15.00

Grilled marinated ribeye, melted jack cheese, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, frizzled onions, pico, chipotle ranch

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Jamaican jerk chicken, charred pineapple, fresh shaved jalapenos, melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, chipotle ranch

Willy Cheesesteak

Willy Cheesesteak

$15.00

Dos Equis braised Black Angus short rib, melted jack cheese, grilled peppers & onions, pico, guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema

Dang Chimichanga

Dang Chimichanga

$14.00

Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico. Sorry due, these flavors are locked in. No substitutions.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo? Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Beef Quesadilla

$11.50

cheesy ground beef quesadilla

Mexican Handhelds

Mexican Smash Burger

$15.00

Mexi-Dip 2.0

$15.00

Braised Short Rib, pimento cheese, frizzled onions, chipotle BBQ, spicy pickles, Cuban bread, birria-jus for dunking, served with tots

Cali Burrito

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Rice And Black Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Chicken

$3.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Side Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Side Steak

$4.50Out of stock

Side Salmon

$5.00

Side Pulled Pork

$3.50

Side Brisket

$5.00

Side Beef

$3.50

Side Beyond Meat

$5.50

Side Short Rib

$4.50

Side of Salsa Hot

$1.50

Side of Salsa Mild

$1.50

Fried Avocado

$2.50

Plain Chicken Tender

$3.50

Add ons

Pico

Mild Salsa

Hot Salsa

Verde Salsa

Med Salsa

Crema

Chipotle Ranch

Ketchup

Guac

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Red Onion

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Water

KID MEAL DRINK

Tea, Sweet

$2.95

Tea Unsweet

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.95

minute maid

Mexican Sprite

$2.95Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Jarritos Pina

$2.95

Jarritos Fruit

$2.95

Jarritos Grapefruit PLASTIC

$2.95Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.95

Jarritos Mango

$2.95Out of stock

Jarritos Fruit PLASTIC

$2.95Out of stock

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.95

Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$2.95

Jarritos Pina PLASTIC

$2.95Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin PLASTIC

$2.95Out of stock

Regular Hot Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.95

FROZEN LEMMY

$4.00Out of stock

October 2022

Couch Surfer

Couch Surfer

$6.00

Hot cheeto dusted crispy chicken, queso mac-n-cheese, chili lime aioli, guacamole, chopped bacon

Packed Mac Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Queso Mac-n-cheese, chorizo, fire roasted chilies, sweet pickled jalapenos, frizzled onions

Green Hatch Chili

Green Hatch Chili

$10.00Out of stock

200 year old recipe. Pork green chili, sour cream, street corn, tortilla strips, cilantro

December 2022

Basket of Chi Chis

$9.50Out of stock

El Cubano Quesa

$15.00

Drop Kickin' Chicken

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Website

Location

930 East Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302

Directions

Willy Taco image
Willy Taco image
Willy Taco image

