Italian
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Willmott's Ghost

179 Reviews

$$

2100 6th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza

Merchandise

Cookbook: A Boat, A Whale & A Walrus

$40.00

Getaway

$40.00
Sea Creatures Trucker Hat

Sea Creatures Trucker Hat

$25.00

Snapback hats, adjustable sizing. Gift it, keep it, always fresh!

Ebbits Sea Creature Hat

$50.00

Coat Check

Willmotts Ghost Totes 2022

$20.00

Our Pizzas

Roman Style pizza. 12 x 8 pies. Classics like Margherita, Pepperoni, Sausage and seasonal toppings in rotation too! We cut our take out pizzas into 6 pieces, leave us a note if you wish for it to be cut differently.
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Rossa sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, and oregano.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$26.00

Classic Margherita pizza, rossa sauce, fresh mozzarella ball, fresh basil leaf, and olive oil.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$27.00

rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.

Mushroom Pizza

$26.00

Button Mushrooms, ricotta spread, garlic, lemon preserves, fresh mozzarella.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$26.00

Sausage, tomato, pecorino, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake

Antipasti & Salads & Desserts

Small and medium sized dishes to help fill that space before pizza!
Foccacia & Olive Oil (UPDATE ME)

Foccacia & Olive Oil (UPDATE ME)

$8.00

Fresh focaccia made with Cairinsprings Mills Flour from the Skagit Valley and the best Italian olive oil!

Prosciutto e Melone (UPDATE ME)

$18.00

Skylight Farms Cucumber (UPDATE ME)

$18.00

Little Gems Salad (UPDATE ME)

$16.00Out of stock

Bitter greens, shaved radish, pecorino vinaigrette, mint and focaccia croutons. Dressing will be served on the side.

Olive Oil Cake & Seasonal Preserves (UPDATE ME)

Olive Oil Cake & Seasonal Preserves (UPDATE ME)

$10.00

Olive oil, whipped creme fraiche, plum preserves.

Seasonal Crostata & Creme Fraiche (UPDATE ME)

$14.00

Willmott's Pantry!

Take a look at our pantry offerings to stock up your own! Pick up some Italian Olive Oil, canned fish, Haute sauce and more!

Colin's Fresh Bread (move me)

$8.00

Need a special order of bread on a specific day call to inquire about options available!

Fresh Pasta Casalinga 1lb

Fresh Pasta Casalinga 1lb

$12.00

Located in the heart of Pike Place market, we have partnered with Pasta Casalinga to share their wonderful pasta, check out our house Rossa and beautiful jars delights as ingredients for your next at home meal!

Frozen Pizzas!

Take and Bake kits with instructions from our Willmott's Ghost team!

WG Frozen Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!

WG Frozen Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!

WG Frozen Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!

WG Frozen 3 Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!

WG Frozen Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!

Non-Alcoholic Bevande

Diet Coke (Can)

Diet Coke (Can)
$3.00

$3.00
Coca-cola (Bottle)

Coca-cola (Bottle)
$4.00

$4.00

Orange Soda (Can)

$4.00

Limonata Soda (Can)

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Flavors of Rome and Italy at large! Roman style pizzas, seasonal salads, salumi boards, tiramisu and more!

Website

Location

2100 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

Directions

Gallery
Willmott's Ghost image
Willmott's Ghost image
Willmott's Ghost image

