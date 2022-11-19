Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Wilson County Barbecue

82 Hanover Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Barbecue Pulled Pork
BBQ Pork Sandwich

Snacks

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00
Biscuits (2)

Biscuits (2)

$8.00
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00
Crispy Ribs

Crispy Ribs

$14.00
Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00
Hushpuppies (7)

Hushpuppies (7)

$9.00
Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$10.00
Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$16.00
Wings BBQ

Wings BBQ

$16.00
Wings Buffalo

Wings Buffalo

$16.00
Wings Gold

Wings Gold

$16.00

Fire Wings

$16.00

Grilled Buff Chix Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Barbecue & Plates

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$35.00
Barbecue Pulled Pork

Barbecue Pulled Pork

$24.00
BBQ Chicken (Half)

BBQ Chicken (Half)

$21.00
Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings

$19.00
Fried Chicken (1/4 Breast +Wing) Lt

Fried Chicken (1/4 Breast +Wing) Lt

$16.00
Fried Chicken (1/4 Leg + Thigh) Dk

Fried Chicken (1/4 Leg + Thigh) Dk

$16.00
Fried Chicken 1/2 (4 pc.)

Fried Chicken 1/2 (4 pc.)

$21.00
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Side of Pork

$9.00
4 Piece Dark Meat Fried

4 Piece Dark Meat Fried

$16.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$19.00
Egg And Cheese Biscuit

Egg And Cheese Biscuit

$10.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$18.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00
Pimento Cheese Biscuit

Pimento Cheese Biscuit

$11.00
Sausage and Cheese Biscuit

Sausage and Cheese Biscuit

$12.00
Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$19.00

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$6.00
Biscuit (1)

Biscuit (1)

$4.00

Hoppin John

$6.00
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$6.00
Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$6.00
Chopped Salad Side

Chopped Salad Side

$6.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00
Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$6.00
Fried Pickle Chips Side

Fried Pickle Chips Side

$6.00
Hushpuppies (3)

Hushpuppies (3)

$6.00

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$1.00
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

No Side

Pepper Gravy

$2.00
Red Stout BBQ Sauce

Red Stout BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$6.00
Slaw

Slaw

$6.00
Yellow BBQ Sauce

Yellow BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk Pie

$7.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$7.00

Cran Pie

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Kit Na N/A Blonde

$6.00

Kit Na N/A IPA

$6.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00
PBR

PBR

$4.00

Root Wild Ginger Kombucha

$7.00

Sugarland's Shine

$7.00

Truly Blackberry Lemon

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Cherry Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Gearys GF Beer

$5.00

N/A Beverage

7.5 oz Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$3.00
Boylan (Various)

Boylan (Various)

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Joe's Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Rwanda Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

High Brew Cold Brew

$4.50

Wine

White-Sauvignon Blanc

White-Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00
White-Chardonnay

White-Chardonnay

$36.00
White-Pinot Gris

White-Pinot Gris

$36.00
Rose

Rose

$36.00

Prosecco

$36.00
Red-Pinot Noir

Red-Pinot Noir

$36.00

Red-Old Vine Blend

$36.00
Red-Cabernet Sauvignon

Red-Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Happy Hour

Palate Slapper

$5.00

Woodland Farms Lager

$5.00

Shirt

Shirt

$20.00

Hat

Hat

$15.00

Food

Biscuits (1/2 Dozen)

$14.00

Biscuits (Dozen)

$23.00

Brioche Buns (1/2 Dozen)

$14.00

Brioche Buns (Dozen)

$28.00

Fried Shrimp (1 lb.)

$32.00

Giant Chopped Salad (feeds 4-6)

$32.00

Hushpuppies (1/2 Dozen)

$8.00

Hushpuppies (Dozen)

$16.00

Pimento Cheese (1 lb.)

$21.00

Pint of Baked Beans

$9.00

Pint of BBQ Dusted Crinkle Cuts

$9.00

Pint of Brunswick Stew

$9.00

Pint of Cheese Grits

$9.00

Pint of Collard Greens

$9.00

Pint of Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Pint of Mash with Gravy

$9.00

Pint of Slaw

$9.00

Pulled Pork (1 lb.)

$39.00

Rack of Ribs

$28.00

Whole BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Whole Fried Chicken

$23.00

Other

Drop Fee

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTrendy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wilson County Barbecue celebrates pit-smoked, whole hog barbecue done the old-fashioned way in a comfortable gathering place replete with Southern hospitality and unfussy charm.

82 Hanover Street, Portland, ME 04101

