Wilson's Bakery & Cafe Kent

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Bagel & Smear
Turkey Club

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Our 12 Grain Toast, Sliced Avocado, Pistachio Dukkah, House Ricotta, Hot Honey, Radish, Micro Scallion

Bagel & Smear

$4.50

Bagel & Lox

$11.00

Choice of Bagel & Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Morningstar Plant Based Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Plant Based Sausage

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

One Egg

$2.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch

Green Salad

$8.00

Shaved Radish, Cucumber, Tomato, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Mixed Mesclun Greens

Brussel Sprouts Salad

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Onion, House Ricotta, Balsamic Reduction

Fried Eggplant Salad

$14.00

Tomato Jam, Feta, Balsamic Reduction, EVOO

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

$14.00

Crispy Chickpea, Chili Crisp, Pistachio Dukkah, Maple Tahini Vinaigrette

Broccoli Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh orange supremes, Burrata cheese, pistachio dukkah, mseclun greens, herbed sherry vinaigrette

Sandwich

Turkey Club

$12.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli

BLT

$10.00

Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Shaved Roman, House Aioli

Chicken Panini

$13.00

Herb Roasted Chicken, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Bacon, Arethusa Camembert, Arugula, Rosemary Sourdough

Serrano Baguette

$14.00

Serrano Ham, Manchego Cheese, Apple, Hot Honey Dijon, Baguette

Prime Rib

$14.00

House Prime Rib, Caramelized Onion, Horseradish Cheddar Cheese Aioli, Ciabatta

Pork Belly Chashu

$13.00

Pickled Vegetable, Kimchi, Braising Jus, Baguette

Fried Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

Tomato Jam, Tapping Reeve, Spinach, Balsamic Reduction, Ciabatta

Egg Salad

$7.00

Shaved Radish, Micro Scallion, Multigrain Toast

Arethusa Grilled 3 Cheese

$11.00

Camembert, Tapping Reeve, Bella Bantam

Basic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Apple & Ham Panini

$12.00Out of stock

Side

Side Mixed Greens

$4.00

Side Brussels

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Pastries

Apricot Almond Scone

$3.50

Berry Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Cheddar Chive Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Currant Scone

$3.50

Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$4.25

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Raspberry Pistachio Financier

$4.00

Brownie

$5.75

Lemon Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Oatmeal Bar

$4.00

Smores Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Blondie

$4.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Tea Cake Slice

$6.00

Parfait

$6.00

Cherry Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Cake and Pie

Vanilla Cake 6"

$25.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Torte

$40.00Out of stock

Choc Mousse Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Smore's Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Almond Coconut Cake Slice

$6.00

Earl Grey Lemon Lavender Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Pistachio Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Pecan Bread Slice

$4.00

Chamomile Tea Cake Sliice

$6.00Out of stock

Bavarian Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Vegan Cheescake

$6.00Out of stock

Choc Mousse Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Cupcake

$4.00

Dulce De Leche Cupcake

$4.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Flourless Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Bread

Loaf White Pullman

$8.00

White Boule

$8.00

Loaf Rye Pullman

$7.00Out of stock

Brooklyn Rye Batard

$7.00Out of stock

Sourdough

$9.00

Rosemary Sourdough

$9.00

12 Grain Batard

$9.00Out of stock

Baguette

$5.00

Ciabatta

$2.50

6 Ciabatta

$13.50

Bagel

$2.75

6 Bagels

$12.00

1 Dozen Bagels

$22.00

English Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Brioche

$2.00

12 Grain Pullman

$9.00Out of stock

Cookies/Macarons

Large Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Toffee Cookie

$3.00

Vanilla Macaron

$3.25

Pistachio Macaron

$3.25

Chocolate Macaron

$3.25

Chocolate Raspberry Macaron

$3.25

Strawberry Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Lemon Custard Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Nutmeg Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Crumb

$3.50

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Cheese Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Carrot Ginger Muffin

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

Irving Farm

Decaf Coffee

Iced Coffee

Irving Farm

Iced Decaf

Espresso

$2.00

Irving Farm

Cappuccino

Irving Farm

Latte

Irving Farm

Iced Latte

Americano

$3.50

Irving Farm

Iced Americano

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.50

Cafe Mocha

$5.25

Irving Farm

Cortado

$2.50

Growler Refill

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$2.00

Harney and Sons Sachet

Supreme Breakfast

$2.00

Harney and Sons Sachet

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$2.00

Harney and Sons Sachet

Paris

$2.00

Harney and Sons Sachet

Green with Citrus and Ginko

$2.00

Harney and Sons Sachet

Ginger and Turmeric

$2.00

Harney and Sons Sachet

Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

Chamomile

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Decaf Tea Ceylon

$2.00

Bottled Drinks & Teas

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Lemonade

$3.75

Tea+Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Butterfly Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Orange Mango

$3.75

Harney's Green

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Peach

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.75

Apple

$3.75

Blood Orange

$3.75Out of stock

Mountain Valley

$3.75Out of stock

Pop Culture

$3.00

Something Nothing

$3.50

Vue

$4.00

Vybes

$5.00

Saratoga

$3.00

Crodo

$2.50

Large Saratoga

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Juices and Smoothies

Berry Mango Smoothie

Keepin' It Green Vegan Smoothie

Green Juice 16 oz.

$10.00

Ginger Carrot Juice 16 oz.

$9.75

Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$3.75

Freaky Dog Soda

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.75

Wilsons Gear

Adult T shirt

$18.00

Child T shirt

$15.00

Wilsons Hat

$20.00

Wilsons Mug

$5.00

Long sleeve T

$20.00

Button Down

$24.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Wilson's Beanie

$12.00

Flowers

$12.50

Growler

$15.00Out of stock

Cutting Board

Reusable Bag

$9.75

Grab and Go

Honey 4 oz.

$4.00

Honey 1lb

$12.00Out of stock

Parfait

$6.00

IF retail bag

$14.00

16 oz Wilsons Granola

$15.00

SERGE made Zhugh Herbal Hot Sauce

$10.00

Vegan Bowl

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8 N Main St, Kent, CT 06757

Directions

Gallery
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kent

Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kent
