Wilson's Restaurant & Lounge 709 Warwick Road

review star

No reviews yet

709 Warwick Road

Hi-Nella, NJ 08083

Popular Items

Braised Collards
Chicken Wings
Sweet Potato Fries

BEERS

BOTTLED COORS LITE

$5.00

BOTTLED CORONA

$6.00

BOTTLED HEINEKEN

$6.00

BOTTLED MILLER LITE

$5.00

BOTTLED MODELO

$6.00

BOTTLED STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

BOTTLED YUENGLING

$5.00

COORS DRAFT

$5.00

DOG FISH HEAD IPA DRAFT

$6.00

HEINEKEN DRAFT

$6.00

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$5.00

MODELO BOTTLE

$6.00

YUENGLING DRAFT

$5.00

BLUE MOON DRAFT

$6.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

BOURBON

$300.00

BRANDY

COGNAC

GINS

RUM

SCOTCH

TEQUILA

VODKAS

WHISKEY

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Apple Side Car

$15.00Out of stock

Apple Cider, Cognac, Cointreau, Lemon Juice and Topped w/ an Apple Wheel.

Bellini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blue Margarita

$13.00

Patron, Blue Curacao, Lime Juice, Sour w/ Salt OR Sugar Rim.

Casamigos Punch

$18.00

Casamigos Tequila Margarita

$15.00

Ciroc Punch

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Ketel One, Triple sec, Cranberry juice, Lime juice.

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Crown Royal Peach Margarita

$15.00

Dirty Martini

$13.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$15.00

GOLDEN MARGARITA

$18.00

Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

Henny Punch

$15.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Lemon Vodka, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup and a Sugar Rim.

Long Island

$13.00

Long Island (Copy)

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$15.00

Vodka, Grand Marnier, Mango Puree and Lime Juice.

Mango Martini

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

MYSTIC MARTINI

$16.00

NEW ORLEANS HAND GRENADE

$10.00

NEW ORLEANS HURRICANE

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bourbon, Bitters, Cherry, Orange Slice and Simple Syrup.

Orange Juice

$3.00

PATRON MARGARITA

$18.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Lemon Drop

$15.00

Ciroc Pineapple, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup and Garnish with Pineapple.

Rum Lover

$13.00

Coconut Rum, White Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Lime and Grenadine.

Signature Sangria

$13.00

Spicy Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

Jalapeno infused Tequila, Hibiscus Syrup, St.Germaine, Lime and a Mezcal Rinse.

St. Germaine

$7.00

Strawberry Mule

$13.00

Vodka, Lime, Strawberry and topped with Ginger Beer.

Tequlia Sunrise

$13.00

The Side Car

$13.00

Hennesy, Lemon Juice and orange liqueur.

The Wilson's

$13.00

Jameson, Ginger Ale and a Wedge of Lime.

Tropical Mojito

$15.00

Rum, Club Soda, Tropical Juice, Lime, Mint, Sliced Kiwi, Blueberry, Strawberry and Pineapple.

Virgin Cocktail Alcohol Free

$7.00

Vodka Gimlet

$13.00

Washington Apple

$18.00

Whiskey Lemonade

$13.00

Jack Daniels, Lemonade, Sprite and Lemon Twist.

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Wilson's Green Tea Martini

$15.00

SELTZERS

Prosecco Sparkling Wine

$9.00

Red Bull

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

SODAS

PEPSI

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00Out of stock

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

RASPBERRY BRISK TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

GOSLINGS GINGER BEER

$5.00

Strawberryt Lemonade

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

SPIRITS

VODKAS

GINS

RUM

COGNAC

BRANDY

BOURBON

WHISKEY

TEQUILA

CORDIALS

SCOTCH

WINE

By the Glass

$10.00

By the Bottle

$65.00

Bollicini Prosecco Doc

$50.00

LUC BELAIRE RARE LUXE

$100.00

LUC BELAIRE LUX ROSE

$100.00

LUC BELAIRE RARE ROSE

$100.00

LUC BELAIRE BRUT GOLD

$100.00

LUC BELAIRE BLEU LIMITEE

$100.00

Lamarca Procecco Mini Splits

$13.00

Fall 2022 Cocktails

Apple Jack (Apple Side Car)

$13.00

Boss Lady (Spicy Blood Orange Margarita)

$15.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cranberry Mojito

$13.00

Dark Passion

$13.00

Hennessy Margarita

$16.00

Mystic Martini

$13.00

Pineapple Mule

$13.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$13.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Signature Sangria (Red or White)

$13.00

Spiced Pumpkin (Pumpkin Martini)

$13.00

The Pineapple One

$13.00

Very Grown

$18.00

BOTTLES

Hendricks Gin

$300.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$300.00

Tanqueray

$300.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$300.00

Jameson Whiskey

$300.00

Bullet Bourbon

$300.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$300.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$300.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$400.00

Remy Martin 1738

$350.00

Grand Mariner

$350.00

Hennessy

$350.00

D'usse

$350.00

Clase Azul Tequila

$400.00

Casamigos Tequila

$350.00

Ketel One

$400.00

Gray Goose Vodka

$350.00

Ciroc Vodka

$300.00

Tito's Vodka

$300.00

Macallan 12 year Scotch

$400.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$300.00

APPETIZERS

Baked Clams Casino

$15.00

Crispy turkey bacon, bell peppers, sweet onions, chopped clams, smoked paprika, parmesan cheese & parsley

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Torn romaine leaves, croutons, shaved parmesan and lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Caesar Salad w/Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Cheese Steak Potstickers

$16.00

Sriracha ketchup

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Tossed in Crystal hot butter and bleu cheese dip OR served dry with hot butter sauce on the side

Crispy Chicken Fritters

$16.00

Southern Naw'lins spiced tempura batter, Creole honey mustard

Harvest Bisque

$9.00

Velvety smooth puree of pumpkin, butternut squash and carrot blended with the essence of cinnamon

Roasted Pear & Apple Salad

$13.00

Roasted pears, julienne sliced apples, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette and optional dried cranberries

Spinach & Lima Bean Hummus Pizza

$14.00

Flatbread topped with a blend of onions, garlic, spinach and stewed lima beans topped with feta and parmesan cheese

DESSERTS

Infused with Southern Comfort whiskey, topped with vanilla ice cream and dulce de leche

Creme Brulee

$10.00

NY Cheese Cake w/berries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

$10.00

Banana Cake

$8.00

ENTREES

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$35.00

Mashed potatoes, green beans & natural juices

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

$32.00

Oven-roasted salmon topped with dill Panko crumbs, accompanied by parsnip mash, white carrot and sauteed spinach married with a white wine lemon butter reduction

Lobster Gumbo

$40.00

Cooked southern-style, seasoned chicken, shrimp, turkey andouille sausage and okra stew; garnished with a grilled lobster tail

Roasted Nigerian Spiced 1/2 Chicken

$28.00

Roast Nigerian spiced 1/2 chicken West African nutty flavored, jollof rice and collards

Shrimp and Crawfish Étouffée

$30.00

Shellfish concoction smothered in bell peppers and onions, served with buttery saffron rice

Smothered Turkey Wings

$28.00

Southern favorite braised poultry, marinated in herbs and spices, cooked in its own juices, smothered in onion sage gravy, served with Hoppin' John rice and collard greens

Southern Fried Catfish

$34.00

Braised collards, black-eyed pea jambalaya, crawfish and crab remoulade

Cajun Shrimp and Chicken

$28.00

Turkey andouille sausage Jambalaya over fettucine

HOT BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.00

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

LATE NIGHT MENU

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings w/Bleu Cheese

$20.00

Fried Shrimp w/Sriracha Ketchup

$20.00

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Wilson's Jerk Wings

$20.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Pound Cake

$8.00

SIDE DISHES

Black-Eyed Pea Jambalaya

$5.00

Braised Collards

$5.00

Buttered Parmesan Orzo

$5.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Idaho Fries

$5.00

Jollof Rice

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

SPECIALS

Blackened Red Snapper

$38.00

Salmon Oscar

$38.00

VEGETARIAN

Black-Eyed Pea Jambalaya

$5.00

Braised Collards

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Harvest Bisque Soup

$9.00

Velvety smooth puree of pumpkin, butternut squash and carrot blended with the essence of cinnamon

Roasted Pear & Apple Salad

$13.00

Roasted pears, julienne sliced applies, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette and optional dried cranberries

Spinach & Lima Bean Hummus Pizza

$14.00

Flatbread topped with a blend of onions, garlic, spinach and stewed lima beans topped with feta and parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Torn Romaine leaves, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette

CARIBBEAN NIGHT

Ackee & Salt Fish

$12.00

Curry Chicken

$25.00

Curry Ginger Crusted Shrimp

$28.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Grilled Red Snapper

$32.00

Jerk Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.00

Jerk Wings

$15.00

Oxtail Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Oxtail Soup

$11.00

Rasta Pasta

$22.00

Sweet Potato Cornbread

$5.00

Vegetable Patty

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

709 Warwick Road, Hi-Nella, NJ 08083

